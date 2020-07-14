By Federico D'Anna

Leading up to the initial COVID-19 outbreak, the market was already giving Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) grief. With the death of their longtime Chairman and after the retirement of Atlas' CEO, the management was in disarray. However, despite what might be a cause for unstable footing leading into one of the most intense shocks to aviation activity since 9/11, Atlas managed to deliver very resilient performance in Q1 2020 due to the flexibility of its fleet of aircraft, by which it was deployed to meet supply needs in cargo of goods where more entrenched players had been immobilized by the shock of the outbreak and lockdowns.

Although restored confidence in the C-suite might be justified at this point, eliminating the source of Atlas' first discount, knock-out Q1 performance is probably not durable for the rest of the year, with capacity coming back online in cargo markets and the core passenger market entering a depression. With the added fact that the value of their fleet has probably declined on a liquidation value basis, the return to levels before the managerial transition P/B valuation is hard to justify. As such, we'd be cautious on Atlas.

The Atlas P/B Timeline

In order to understand relevant events and how we reached our cautious conclusion on a historical multiple basis, one must look at the timeline of events leading up to now.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Metrics)

Since August 2019, the managerial transition has been observed very cautiously from the market, with many investors pulling money away from AAWW on the days where the CEO's retirement was announced, causing a drop in P/B from above 0.5x to a little over 0.25x in October. At the beginning of 2020, P/B started to make a tentative recovery until COVID-19 hit, where P/B fell once again to 0.25x in the worst of the March sell-off. In the latest months, delivering a superb Q1 with minimal declines due to the redeployment of their fleet for the purposes of goods cargo, Atlas, together with the rest of the market, has made a strong recovery, regaining levels not seen since the CEO's resignation in August of 2019.

The Impetus for the Recent Run-up

The sudden contraction in shipping capacity brought on by the shutdown of ports with thousands of containers in China caused cargo charter rates to rise. Companies like Delta (DAL) and Hawaiian (HA) tried to capitalize on the distressed market condition, boosting air freight, but with less remarkable results. As 40% of annual global air cargo is typically transported in the bellyhold of passenger aircraft, with the majority being grounded, their efforts to rebalance revenue streams were not as noteworthy. AAWW was better positioned to welcome increased air freight because of re-purposable planes in their dry-leasing fleet and recent new plane additions, thus benefiting significantly from the depression of shipping supply in the period. In fact, net income and net income margin increased compared to 1Q2020.

The management team has played a crucial role in the successful shift in strategic focus, as it appears from the evolution of revenue distribution by sector. In the period when COVID-19 hit, there was a striking increase in charter, the segment that includes air freight. The economic downturn did not significantly affect the revenues of the company overall, meaning that the shift in revenue composition reflected management's ability to redeploy their assets that allowed the company to reduce the impact of the crisis on the top and bottom line, despite the rest of aviation seriously struggling. Success in this period should assuage the concerns of even more cynical shareholders about management competence.

(Source: Atlas Air Worldwide Q1 2020 Review)

Problems Going Forward

AAWW had great optionality during the crisis with its fleet better prepared to address the shock from COVID-19. But as the supply of cargo capacity ramps up again with China ports being relieved from the initial shock, capacity will return to markets. The result is that the value of AAWW's optionality will decrease as cargo rates deflate, returning closer to pre-COVID-19 rates. A return to normal implies a damaged revenue stream as the contribution of charter will decrease, and the importance of ACMI and dry-leasing will assume a more prominent role again. These two sectors currently face harsh market conditions. The estimated loss on passenger revenue industry worldwide, relevant as we consider a multinational holding, ranges between $130 and 70 billion, with as much as a 25% percent reduction in passengers' numbers. More recent reports corroborate this with jet fuel being at 80% of pre-COVID-19 demand. In fact, AAWW had to reduce its fleet by 7% getting rid of 8 aircraft, and while the size of the fleet sheet shrinks, the volume of debt outstanding remains constant, with interest payments around $70 million per quarter.

Price over tangible book value has fully recovered to August 2019 levels. All discounts that have affected the stock price throughout the year - both managerial transition discount and COVID-19 discount - are just a memory with the stock exceeding those local highs. Yet as previously discussed, the underlying economics are not as solid as in August 2019, suggesting overconfidence in the market. Even assuming an increase in valuation due to a lower net cost of debt, which now sits around $2.5 billion, concerns about the core market and recovery in capacity after the initial shock does not bode very well. Undoubtedly, the company has displayed great resilience during the crisis, which pleased many observers and has shown that management is able to do their jobs. However, we'd be cautious about the short and medium-term future of Atlas Air and would probably pass on it for the sake of prudent risk management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.