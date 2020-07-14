ETF Overview

It was 6 months ago since I have written an article on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). Given that the macroeconomic environment has changed dramatically, I believe it is time for me to provide an analysis of the fund again. VYM consists of a portfolio of large-cap and giant-cap dividend stocks. These are stocks that have consistently increased their dividends in the past and have stronger balance sheets than their smaller peers. The fund is also trading at an attractive valuation than the S&P 500 Index and pays a growing 3.7%-yielding dividend. Therefore, we continue to think this is a good fund to own for investors seeking dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of mostly large-cap and giant-cap stocks

VYM's selection criteria have resulted in a portfolio of mostly large-cap and giant-cap stocks. For those who want to know how VYM constructs its portfolio, please read my previous article here. As can be seen from the table below, giant-cap and large-cap stocks represent about 48.7% and 36.1% of its total portfolio, respectively. We like VYM's portfolio as these large-cap and giant-cap stocks generally do have stronger balance sheets than their smaller peers. This is important in a COVID-19 world as we do not know how long this pandemic will last. In the U.S., the epicenter has shifted from New York to many sunbelt states such as Texas, Florida, California, and Arizona with a record number of new cases. Therefore, we think it is important for funds to include large-cap and giant-cap stocks as they will likely be able to survive and perhaps thrive in an economic recession caused by the pandemic. As Google's former CEO Eric Schmidt states,

The strongest brands and the strongest companies will recover more quickly [and] the industry leader, if it's well managed, tends to emerge stronger.

Source: Morningstar

Stocks in VYM's portfolio have consistently increased their dividends

For dividend growth investors, it is not only important to earn a stable dividend income, it is also important to receive a growing dividend over time. This is important because dividend growth can offset the dilution effect of inflation. Fortunately, VYM's stocks have consistently increased their dividends over time. As can be seen from the chart below, most of its top 10 holdings have increased their dividends for 10 consecutive years. At this moment, none of its top-10 stocks have announced or are considering dividend cuts at this point in time.

Data by YCharts

The growth of dividends in its top-10 holdings also reflects on VYM's distribution. As can be seen from the chart below, VYM has consistently increased its distribution over time. Please note that there are some fluctuations, and this is not unusual as the fund adjusts to their cash flow expectations every quarter.

Data by YCharts

The current low rate environment should help support its valuation

Since the health crisis started in March 2020, the Federal Reserve has responded quickly by lowering interest rate to near 0%. In addition, it has expanded its balance sheet significantly by purchasing mostly U.S. treasuries and some investment-grade bonds. Looking forward, the Federal Reserve will continue to expand the balance sheet and keep the interest rate at this historically low rate through 2022. We think VYM's portfolio of quality dividend stocks will benefit from this low rate environment as many income investors seek to find quality assets that have higher yields than the U.S. treasuries. As we can see from the chart below, VYM's current trailing 12-month yield of 3.7% is significantly higher than its historical average of less than 3%. In addition, the gap between its yield and the 10-year treasury rate is at the highest level in 10 years. Therefore, there is still room for its fund price to move higher. In fact, there is room for its fund price to grow by nearly 25% in order for its yield to normalize to the historical average of about 3%.

Data by YCharts

There is still room for multiple expansion

Let us now compare VYM to the S&P 500 Index. As can be seen from the table below, its dividend yield of 3.7% is much more attractive than the S&P 500 Index's 1.8%. Similarly, its P/E and P/B ratios of 16.7x and 2.1x, respectively, are also much lower than the S&P 500 Index's 22.6x and 3.2x. Therefore, we think there is room for VYM's valuation to be re-rated higher.

VYM S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 16.7x 22.6x P/B Ratio 2.1x 3.2x Return on Equity (%) 17.3% 19.6% Earnings Growth Rate (%) 6.6% 13.9% Dividend Yield (%) 3.7% 1.8%

Source: Vanguard Website

Risks and Challenges

If the current recessionary environment caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 prolongs for a lengthy period of time, some of its stocks may be forced to announce dividend cuts in order to preserve their cash. Fortunately, as we have illustrated in our article, none of its top-10 holdings has announced any dividend cuts yet.

Investor Takeaway

We continue to like VYM's portfolio of quality dividend paying stocks. As we have discussed in our article, these are stocks that have consistently increased their dividends and are attractively valued. Therefore, we think VYM is a good choice for investors seeking dividend growth and some capital appreciation.

