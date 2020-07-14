If we look at a long-term chart of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC), we can see that the life insurance company has been making higher highs since 2014 now. Furthermore, what is significant is the higher high shares printed on the 6th of January this year. Although shares stooped to single-digit levels earlier this year and then rallied back aggressively in May and June, price remains at oversold levels on the long-term chart.

If we go to the daily chart, we can see that buying volume has been steadily rising since the June 15th low, even though the share price is practically flat since that date. Even if recent lows do not hold, however, shares have sizable support at the $12 level due to a sizable rangebound period in April and May of this year.

What backstops all of this is the company's valuation, and this is what has piqued our interest in this stock. Shares trade with an earnings multiple of 7.9, a book multiple of 0.7, a sales multiple of 0.5, and a cash flow multiple of 1.7, making MFC easiest one of the cheapest companies in its sector.

MFC is also one of the most profitable companies in its class. ROE over the past four quarters almost hit 10%, and cash from operations surpassed 21.4 CAD billion. These numbers are well ahead of MFC's 5-year averages, which paints a positive story on how MFC profitability metrics have been trending.

In terms of rewarding shareholders, MFC has been consistently bringing down the number of shares outstanding (1.94 billion) and presently pays out a 6%+ dividend yield. Many times, the state of the dividend is a solid play on how fundamentally strong the firm in question is.

For example, in terms of annual growth, the 12-month trailing growth rate comes in at 7.47%. This is more or less on a par with the 5-year growth rate of 7.79%, which is encouraging. If we go by the actual quarterly increases, though, and not annual increases, the latest increase back in February to CAD 0.28 was a sizable 12% increase.

Dividend growth is important because it protects against purchasing power erosion. To see if MFC can afford these increases, we go to the cash flow statement. The above-mentioned trailing operating cash flow number of 21.4 CAD billion is the highest number we have seen in this key metric. Suffice it to say, since the dividend payment in this time period amounted to 1.642 CAD billion, there is no issue here with affordability at present.

To get a read on how the dividend will fare going forward, we look at the underlying trends of MFC's debt to equity ratio and its interest coverage ratio. With respect to Manulife's debt to equity ratio, in the latest quarter, it came in at 0.23, which means we have an encouraging trend here (falling). With respect to interest expense, the interest coverage ratio comes in at 4.97 over the past four quarters. As long as this key profitability metric can remain close to the "5", level, we do not foresee any problems with sustained dividend growth.

Although earnings are expected to contract this year by close to 20%, next year, all of those losses are expected to be recovered. In fact, we like the lack of volatility on how projected earnings numbers have been trending. From the second quarter onward, analysts who follow this stock expect to see consecutive bottom-line growth for the rest of the year. Suffice it to say, with stability in the earnings profile, there should be no problem with sustained dividend increases on an annual basis going forward.

Therefore, as our followers will attest to, we are strong proponents of the pretense that history repeats itself in the financial markets. Manulife, despite its recent snapback rally, is trading at multi-year lows, and the dividend looks solid. We see nothing in the trends of the cash/flow statement, income statement or balance sheet which alerts us to a change in trend here. In fact, near-term growth rates up to the end of 2019 were well ahead of the 5-year averages, for example. We will look to put some long deltas to work here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MFC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.