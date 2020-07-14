We would become interested in investing in MSM if the margin of safety widens.

Source

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is a stock to keep an eye on. We believe the market is currently undervaluing MSM, but with no near-term solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, that undervaluation might be justifiable. On a longer timeframe, however, MSM might come out of this recession stronger, with opportunities to deploy cash via tuck-in acquisitions, gaining market share in a fragmented market.

Third-quarter results (fiscal year ends in August) came in better than expected, with sales declining only 3.6% compared to the prior-year period, but still beating the consensus estimate by $60.2M. The company also beat its EPS expectations by $0.22, posting third-quarter EPS of $1.40. Operating margins expanded by 40 basis points as the company implemented cost containment measures. As was expected, MSM had strong demand for PPE products, while their core metalworking end markets, such as automotive, aerospace, and oil and gas, were severely impacted.

That said, an investment in MSM has to be view with a long-term mindset. The company is the leading distributor of MRO supplies to the metalworking market. As such, revenues ebb and flow with the strength or weakness of the business cycle.

There is going to be short-term pain as the COVID-19 situation gets sorted out, but we see MSM as having staying power. The scale the company has achieved throughout the years has positioned them as a key market player. A recessionary environment can also represent an opportunity for MSM, as smaller competitors get shaken out of the market. Their strong liquidity position and healthy capital structure play to their advantage.

The Big Picture

Source: company filings

MSM has become one of the largest industrial distributors in the U.S, specializing in serving the metalworking market. The company has customers in all 50 states and service them through a network of 12 customer fulfillment centers and 99 branch offices. The company employs 6,700 workers, with 2,414 working as filed sales and service associates.

Top-line growth at MSM has been consistent. From 2010 to 2019, the company has grown revenues from $1.7B to $3.4B, with only a slight hiccup in 2016, when sales dropped by 1.7%. Overall, management has been able to grow sales at an impressive CAGR of 8%.

Acquisitions have played a small role, so far, in management's growth strategy. The most significant acquisition in this past decade was the purchase of Barnes Distribution in 2013 for $550M. The acquisition of Barnes extended MSM's inventory management solutions and product offerings in fasteners and other consumable products. It also established a significant presence in the Canadian market. Including the acquisition of Barnes, the company has spent a total of $750M between 2010 and 2019, acquiring other businesses. During the same period, the company has generated $2.3B in FCF.

Throughout the years, the company has been slowly changing its focus from a "spot buy supplier" to a "mission-critical partner" by providing inventory management services. In doing so, the company becomes a "sticky" partner withing its customers' manufacturing lines.

MSM's gross margin profile has been changing as a result. For example, since 2012, it has been a constant theme to see gross margins lose small basis points as growth in the cost of sales accelerates at a faster pace than revenue growth. The downward trend started in 2012, with management explaining the cost pressures as follows:

Gross profit margin decreased in fiscal 2012 primarily as a result of increased costs of our products, changes in customer and product mix, and the temporary impact of lower gross profit margins from acquired businesses and our vending programs. - 2012 10K

The amount of inventory SKUs has also increased at a fast pace. For example, in 2010, MSM had approximately 600K in stock-keeping-units. That number today stands at 1.7M SKUs.

The increasing number in SKUs, in a way, acts as a competitive advantage as MSM becomes a one-stop-shop for its customers. That also allows MSM to implement its inventory management solution as manufacturers would choose companies such as MSM, knowing they can handle their inventory needs.

It is also reasonable to assume that pressure in gross margins, as the company focuses more on providing inventory management, is part of the changing business strategy. We see it as a tradeoff between higher selling volume at the expense of profitability. If their costumers grant the exclusivity to MSM to manage their inventory needs, then it is reasonable to assume some price concessions out of MSM to keep a win-win negotiation. That said, we acknowledge that more inventory in the books, ties capital into the business, thus lowering their returns on capital.

Below the gross profit line, management has done a good job in keeping operating expenses under control. There has been less volatility in SG&A costs, which has allowed operating income margins to remain in a less volatile environment. From 2010 to 2019, operating expenses as a percent of sales have ranged from 32% at the high-end to 28.3% at the low-end. It is now up to management to control COGS as a percent of sales, to benefit from operating leverage. That would increase profit margins.

The Bottom Line

Source: tikr.com

We like the competitive position of MSM, especially since they have already achieved enough scale to earn appropriate returns on invested capital. MSM's 10-year median return on invested capital has averaged around 17%.

Their strategy to become more of a vendor inventory management company, rather than a spot supplier, makes sense as a long-term play. Once MSM can get into a customer manufacturing line, their relationship becomes "sticky", increasing the lifetime value of such customer.

From a valuation point of view, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple (EV/Sales) of 1.34x, below their 10-year historical average of 1.7x. The analyst's median price target is $73. With shares recently trading at $64, there is an upside potential of 14% based on the consensus target.

Source: tikr.com

That said, we would become interested in investing in MSM if the margin of safety widens. Given the very uncertain economic environment, we might get the chance to buy a good business at an excellent price. Therefore, we are keeping this stock on our watchlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.