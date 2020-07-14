Nathan’s Famous’ main revenue stream has been negatively impacted due to COVID-19 and the effect has yet to be seen in key financial figures.

Nathan’s Famous (NATH) has seen its share price hold up relatively well compared to other food stocks over the last few months, as the stock recovered well after the March dip and has basically returned to its pre-COVID price. One reason why the stock has held up well is that their 4Q 2020 results were very comparable to 4Q 2019 results in terms of revenue ($21,705,000 vs. $22,129,000). The company announced an increase in royalty revenue of 11% for 4Q 2020 due to an increase in meat shopping across the United States.

(Seeking Alpha Advanced Chart - Nathan’s Famous)

We believe that Nathan’s Famous will see a tremendous decrease in revenue figures over the next few quarters, and economic factors pose great challenges for the company to not only grow in the short-term but sustain its current financial figures.

COVID-19 has essentially destroyed Nathan’s Famous’ main revenue streams.

(Nathan’s Famous 10-K, 2020)

Nathan’s Famous’ revenue is generated “primarily from sales of products sold through our ‘Branded Product Program’ and within our Company-owned restaurants (Nathan’s Famous 10-K, 2020).” The ‘Branded Product Program’ is a revenue stream where Nathan’s Famous sells hot dogs and other foods directly to foodservice operators and venues such as national restaurant chains, sports stadiums, and casinos. Due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, the big sports leagues are playing games without fans, and foot traffic at restaurants and casinos has fallen drastically.

We believe that since the beginning of the shutdowns in March, Nathan’s Famous has basically sold no products to stadiums, and a nominal amount of products to restaurant chains and casinos. Nathan’s Famous will fail to sell a notable amount of products through this program until it is completely safe for stadiums to be packed again. Even if the United States as a whole continues to ignore the impacts of the virus, stadiums will take precautions that directly affect Nathan’s Famous’ ability to sell products; The Baltimore Ravens football team has plans to limit the number of fans to only 14,000. The World Health Organization warns that it could take 5 years for coronavirus to get under control, and it’s hard to imagine that a company such as Nathan’s will survive of nominal revenue figures from the ‘Branded Product Program’.

Another area of concern is the fact that all of Nathan’s Famous company-owned restaurants have zero foot-traffic at this point. Moreover, before coronavirus, company-owned restaurant sales have fallen every single year for the last 5 years, and in this fiscal year, they account for over 10% of revenue.

(Nathan’s Famous 10-K, 2020)

All 4 company-owned restaurants are in New York, a state that reacts quite sensitively to coronavirus developments compared to other states. Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, just banned indoor restaurant seating indefinitely, therefore the only way that Nathan’s Famous’ company-owned locations can make money is through delivery or take-out.

We believe that company-owned restaurant sales could fall by even more than 50% for the next fiscal year. This is based on the assumption that the seasonal Coney Island Nathan’s Famous restaurant accounts for a large portion of company-owned restaurant sales. This assumption is justifiable as Nathan’s Famous’ annual hot dog eating contest, which is located in Coney Island, brings over 40,000 fans each year, and foot traffic certainly contributes tremendously to the Coney Island restaurant sales. Since this year’s hot dog contest held 0 fans, this particular Coney Island location has to make up for 40,000 lost potential customers that most likely had a higher than normal probability of purchasing something.

One particular reason why 4Q 2020 revenue figures were barely affected is that Nathan’s Famous’ business is highly seasonal. Nathan’s Famous predicts that revenue “will continue to be highest during [their] first two fiscal quarters, with the fourth fiscal quarter representing the slowest period (Nathan’s Famous 10-K, 2020).”

We believe that for the next 2 years, should stadiums continue to be empty, large gatherings stay prohibited and the coronavirus persists, quarterly revenue figures could look flat more than anything.

The outlook for franchise revenue growth is grim.

Nathan’s Famous earns royalties on restaurant sales from franchised locations. Therefore, the growth of actual franchise locations, as well as an increase in brand recognition, both contribute to franchise revenue growth for Nathan’s Famous as a company.

Before the coronavirus, franchise location growth was looking quite stale.

(Nathan’s Famous 10-K, 2020)

For 3 straight years, there have been more franchised restaurants closed than franchised restaurants opened in a particular fiscal year. This could be attributed to a number of different factors, such as high operating costs and diminishing margins for the franchisees.

We believe that based on the geographic locations of the franchised locations, more of these restaurants will close in the next few quarters, which results in a lower total revenue figure for Nathan’s Famous itself.

(Nathan’s Famous 10-K, 2020)

As mentioned before, New York has banned dine-in seating for the foreseeable future. New Jersey also made the same move recently. Restaurants locations in these areas alone account for 56% of all domestic franchise locations, and this is without mentioning all the other states with bans on dine-in seating. More specifically, New York accounts for 43% of all domestic franchise locations. Given that overall costs in New York are quite high relative to the rest of the country, it will be harder for these franchised locations to stay afloat. Costs include potentially non-negotiable rent or lease costs, already-incurred food inventory, and payroll costs.

We believe that the number of franchised locations will continue to decrease. However, the only two major outcomes result in the same effects: damage to the financial statement. The first probable outcome is that for franchisees, operational costs become too high that the particular location is forced to shut down. The second probable outcome is that Nathan’s Famous incentivizes current and potential owners to keep restaurants operating. This could be done by lowering initial franchising fees or directly providing cash aid to the franchisees themselves. In summation, either Nathan’s Famous sacrifices franchise revenues going forward by restricting incentives, or takes a hit to current assets to keep franchises running.

There are too many micro and macroeconomic factors that currently affect Nathan’ Famous’ business model for there to be any considerable upside.

Although Nathan’s Famous has seen an increase in revenues related to grocery store sales, growing competition in the meat space makes it tough for the company to create a competitive advantage, especially given the lack of hype around the Hog Dot Contest this year. Whatever market share Nathan’s Famous currently has in the hot dog business will certainly be tough to maintain in the near and long-term future given the number of alternatives that have come into the market. Healthier hot dog brands are gaining market share as consumers look to products with fewer preservatives and fillings. This includes the meteoric rise of meat-free related products including vegetarian hot dogs; Impossible Foods’ CEO was on record for stating that the meat industry will be obsolete in 15 years.

We believe that consumers will continue to be conscious of the foods that they are purchasing, which suggests that Nathan’s Famous market share in the hot dog industry will either stay stagnant or decrease, which could result in lower revenues and margins.

Other macroeconomic factors to consider are reduced consumer spending due to an economic recession, increases in minimum wages, changes in labour and healthcare costs, and a shift in consumer demand for hot-dog related products as a whole (Nathan’s Famous 10-K, 2020).

At the end of the day, Nathan’s Famous still has strong brand equity and could potentially recover.

The company has a strong cash and cash equivalents balance of $77.1 million compared to just $14.6 million dollars of current liabilities. Therefore, the company could potentially withstand a significant pause of company-owned restaurant operations and revenues from the ‘Branded Product Program’. The company may continue to see an increase in grocery store-related sales of its products given that Americans are spending more time at home. Moreover, sales from international franchised locations have been growing, and since there are only 27 international locations, the company has the opportunity to grow its brand across the world and possibly expand its grocery store-related footprint.

We believe that there are too many complications surrounding the virus and the economy and Nathan’s Famous could face serious trouble for years to come. Unfortunately for the company, a lot of factors that affect its business are uncontrollable. The hypothetical scenario of another annual Hot Dog Contest without any fans will cause more loss to brand equity. As the stock has stayed flat compared to pre-COVID values, we believe that it is time to sell.

