The recent decline in mortgage rates is also likely to increase prepayment risk and cause another mark-to-market loss on its MSR portfolio.

The major loan servicer, Mr. Cooper Group, is at high liquidity risk since it must temporarily make payments on many of its non-performing loans.

With over 8% of U.S mortgages in forbearance, significant liquidity is needed in order to keep the U.S mortgage market from entering a crisis.

One of the areas of the market that has been hit the hardest by the current crisis is mortgage lending. Most lenders operate under thin margins and the material rise in delinquencies has put many in jeopardy. One of the few companies in the industry to see a strong rebound is the non-bank lender Mr. Cooper Group (COOP).

I covered COOP late last year in "Mr. Cooper Group: The Growing Mortgage Giant You've Never Heard Of" with a bullish outlook due to its extremely low valuation and rapidly growing business. Today, many of the core reasons I like the company remain. This includes a solid diversified lending business model that operationally hedges risk as well as its management team's ability to rapidly grow the firm. That said, the risk environment is obviously much higher today than it was last November. Delinquencies have skyrocketed, mortgage rates have declined, and home sales have slowed down. This makes for a "worst of both worlds" environment that is nearly impossible to hedge against.

The company may still look cheap, but investors should expect high volatility going forward. Let's take a closer look at these risks and how they may impact the company in its Q2 report and beyond.

Understand Cooper's Complex Business Model

To review, Cooper is in a few different but related mortgage businesses. It is a non-bank lender and does many of the same practices banks do including loan servicing and origination. It is currently the third-largest servicer in the U.S with the mortgages its servicing having a total value of $629 billion. Servicing is its core business and its current mortgage-servicing-right assets stand at $3.1 billion, down from $3.5 billion the quarter prior.

These MSR's generate fees the company earns for servicing loans. These fees are paid by mortgage insurance firms like Ginnie Mae and the company earns these fees as long as the underlying loans are performing. This is an issue today as its forbearance rates have risen dramatically:

(Mr. Cooper Group Q1 Investor Presentation)

While forbearance rates have risen considerably, the company's management believes it has ample liquidity to handle a temporary decline in cash-flow. It ended the Q1 with $579 million and expanded borrowing capacity by $850 million in order to maintain more-than-adequate liquidity. Forbearance rates likely increased a bit from April to May, but have recently declined slightly recently.

So long as Cooper deems these delinquent loans recoverable, it must pay principal and interest to the mortgage investors in what is called "Servicing Advances". This keeps the loan "performing" to an investor's standpoint so that it can continue to generate its servicing fee income.

As you may see, this could easily result in a drastic decline in liquidity to Cooper. Theoretically, it should be able to eventually recoup the losses. If they continue past the point of forbearance into normal delinquency, the company may also receive late fees. However, the expenses involved with making a delinquent loan back to performing are often greater than any extra revenues. These "Servicing Advances" are perhaps the most significant COVID-related risk to the company, particularly if there is a second-wave in economic fallout.

Usually, a significant national increase in mortgage non-payments would result in an increase to mortgage rates (to offset the risk). However, due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive mortgage purchase program, mortgage rates have actually declined considerably this year. This has resulted in an increase in refinancing pre-payments to Cooper which caused the value of its MSR portfolio to decline considerably. This is the primary reason for its $383 million mark-to-market loss in the fair value of its MSR book last quarter. The U.S average 30-year mortgage rate has declined by another 30 bps since March 31st so another decline in MSR fair-value is likely this quarter.

Finally, the other major key component of Cooper's business is originations. This was the top-performing business segment last quarter with a $158 million pre-tax profit. This quarter is likely to see lower revenue from this source as new home mortgage applications have declined dramatically in the U.S. However, a recovery in this area is already with new-home applications increasing in May and refinance applications even more.

How Much Of A Shock Can Cooper Absorb?

Overall, the current environment is very dangerous for Mr. Cooper. It is not necessarily going to see re-occurring cash-flows decline too much due to the crisis but will see a dramatic increase in balance sheet risk. This is primarily due to another potential mark-to-market decline in its MSR portfolio as well as a likely dramatic increase in liabilities due to servicing advances.

The company operates at very high leverage with $15.5 billion in total liabilities and $17.6 billion in total assets last quarter. However, this is offset by a steep discount-to-book with a "P/B" of 0.53. See below:

Data by YCharts

Since most Q2 mortgage data is not yet out, it is difficult to precisely gauge the likely change in its balance sheet. I expect the value of its MSR to decrease with much of its unrestricted cash likely to become advances. Additionally, a portion of its $850 million advance facility is likely to result in an increase in the company's leverage as it borrows in order to meet MSR requirements.

The net result is a likely very poor Q2 income, but as long as the U.S forbearance rate continues to decline, Cooper will come out of the crisis in a decent position. In other words, if the mortgage non-payments peak in Q2, level off in Q3, and return to normal by year-end. This seems to be the view of the market and it is an outcome Cooper can manage.

While forbearance rates have declined, it has not been significant. The U.S total rate peaked at around 8.55% (mid-June) and has declined to 8.39% by last week. The direction is a good signal but the magnitude of changes is not strong enough to safely imply the mortgage crisis is over. If the second-wave of COVID cases results in more homeowners entering into a forbearance, it would likely result in more liquidity demands on Cooper than it can commit to.

There are a significant number of legal questions as well since this is a very unprecedented situation. Under the CARES act, the Federal Government mandated that servicers like Cooper allow 180-day forbearance on federally insured mortgages that can be extended another 180-days. However, it is private entities like Cooper, not federal entities like Ginnie Mae that must absorb the liquidity requirements via advances.

If forbearance rates do not decline soon, this puts firms like Cooper in jeopardy of becoming over-levered. If Cooper cannot acquire new funds to finance these payments, it may be able to draw of Ginnie Mae's PTAP "last-resort" lending program. However, this currently comes at a very high borrowing rate of 5.4%. If forbearance rates fail to decline soon and Cooper finds itself with little liquidity, significant volatility is likely as it navigates this complicated situation.

The Bottom Line

Without a doubt, Cooper is a difficult company to value given today's environment. It does trade at a very low TTM "P/E" of 4X and at about half of its Q1 book value. Before its MTM loss, the company did post a strong $144 million consolidated pre-tax income last quarter which demonstrates its core business model is intact. Additionally, it is a very efficient company with much lower than normal servicing costs and high success rates on loan modification (see presentation pg. 4).

If it were not for the current situation, this company would be a clear "buy" as was the case in November. However, the current high forbearance rate as well as declining mortgage rates are likely to result in a large increase to leverage in a firm already operating at very high debt. The Federal Government and Federal Reserve's current policy stance is supportive of the mortgage investing market (see mREITs) but at the expense of loan servicers. As the Fed buys mortgaged-backed-securities, it increases prepayments which directly harms Cooper. Additionally, the CARES act forbearance mandate essentially forces Cooper to make mortgage payments regardless of its liquidity position.

Put simply, the "Fed Put" that ensures liquidity for many firms does not exactly exist for Cooper. If the crisis becomes worse, a program to aid mortgage companies may be established but for the time being it is generally unprotected.

Due to this, investors may want to avoid COOP for now. There is a lot of uncertainty today and the company is trading at nearly the same levels as it was before the crisis. It was very cheap before the crisis, but its risk profile was also far lower. After there is more clarity surrounding how the government aims to manage the mortgage crisis (particularly if forbearance rates continue to stay high), the company can be a solid deep-value opportunity. Until then, I'll limit my exposure.

