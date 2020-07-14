The stock failed to settle above yearly highs, and I think that the challenging coronavirus situation in Chile contributed to lack of upside momentum.

Yamana Gold (AUY) has just released its second-quarter preliminary results. In the second quarter, the company had to deal with ramping up operations at Canadian Malartic and Cerro Moro which were hit by virus containment measures, so it’s especially interesting to see how the company completed this task.

In the second quarter, Yamana Gold produced 164,141 ounces of gold and 2.01 million ounces of silver for a total gold equivalent ounce production (GEO) of 183,582. The company has reiterated the new guidance which was announced after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the planet – Yamana Gold expects to produce 890,000 GEO in 2020, down from the original guidance of 990,000 GEO. However, the company stated that current production levels were ahead of the new guidance so investors may see an updated guidance in the third quarter.

Yamana Gold reported that its all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,125 per GEO. In my opinion, this is a good result given the necessity to ramp-up production at Canadian Malartic and Cerro Moro. The company also noted that costs have decreased to $1,061 in June.

For the second half of this year, Yamana Gold expects costs of $1,020 - $1,060 per GEO. Previously, the company expected that its costs will increase by about 5% from the original guidance of $980 - $1020 per GEO, so there is no surprise on this front.

Given the current gold prices, Yamana Gold’s costs are in a very comfortable range, and it is already clear that the coronavirus pandemic had limited impact on the cost side.

On the mine side, Jacobina has posted another quarterly record with production of 45,646 ounces of gold. Jacobina has been very strong in recent quarters and looks set for further improvements. Canadian Malartic returned to operations faster than expected. Cerro Moro was operating with reduced workforce in the second quarter, and restrictions on travel in Argentina continue to put pressure on the mine’s production although the company noted that it achieved material operational efficiency which could lead to long-term improvements.

El Penon and Minera Florida delivered production ahead of plan but it looks like these mines may be the ones that put pressure on the momentum of Yamana Gold shares. The problem is that both mines are located in Chile which experiences significant problems with coronavirus pandemic. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Chile has recorded more than 317,000 cases since the beginning of pandemic, which puts its on the sixth place in the world by the number of registered cases.

To put things in perspective, the U.S. population is roughly 331 million while Chile population is just 19 million. This means that about 1% of the U.S. population has tested positive for the virus while in Chile about 1.7% of population were registered as infected at some point. I’d also assume that the U.S. is doing more tests due to its technological and financial advantage over Chile. So, while the U.S. gets all the press, the situation in Chile is likely much worse, creating risks for Yamana Gold’s mines.

Yamana Gold also noted that it finished the quarter with more than $320 million of cash while its net debt decreased below $769 million. The company repaid $100 million of the $200 million emergency draw from the credit facility while the remaining $100 million are expected to be repaid by the end of this year.

The second half of the year is expected to be financially successful for Yamana Gold as gold prices are not far from record highs reached back in 2011 while it expects to produce 54% of full-year production in the second half.

Despite the favorable environment, Yamana Gold’s shares failed to settle above highs reached in May. I believe that the location of El Penon and Minera Florida played a role in this development although a number of other mining stocks also struggled to get past their yearly highs.

At this point, it looks like the market needs to see fresh data on earnings and cash flow to believe that current gold prices will lead to great results for gold miners including Yamana Gold. I remain bullish on Yamana Gold and on the gold mining sector in general ahead of the earnings season.

