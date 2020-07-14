Continental should be able to generate a decent amount of positive cash flow in 2020, albeit with significant production declines.

Continental Resources (CLR) appears to be in decent shape, as it is set to potentially generate a couple hundred million in positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices (albeit with significant production declines). It appears able to maintain production and achieve breakeven cashflow at approximately $40 WTI oil in 2021, and also appears able to refinance its upcoming debt maturities with new unsecured debt with moderately higher interest rates.

I estimate that Continental should be worth around $17 to $18 based on a longer-term $45 WTI oil price, with around $4 additional upside at $50 WTI oil.

Curtailed Production

Continental curtailed its production in response to low oil prices. As a result, its Q2 2020 production is expected to average 200,000 to 205,000 BOEPD, with June 2020 production at 150,000 to 160,000 BOEPD. July production is expected to average 225,000 to 250,000 BOEPD. This compares to its Q1 2020 production of just over 360,000 BOEPD.

I now estimate that Continental will average around 285,000 BOEPD in 2020 after taking into account its curtailments and reduced capex budget.

2020 Outlook

At 285,000 BOEPD in production in 2020, Continental is expected to generate $2.313 billion in revenue at current strip prices (around $38 to $39 WTI oil). Continental's average realized oil price for the full year benefits from the curtailed production during the period of particularly low oil prices. Q2 2020 production (where WTI oil averaged $28) may only represent 18% of Continental's full-year production.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 57,213,750 $34.50 $1,974 Natural Gas [MCF] 280,867,500 $1.10 $309 Net Service Operations $30 Total $2,313

Continental is forecast to end up with $2.120 billion in cash expenditures, including a $1.15 billion capex budget (as Continental mentioned it is trending slightly below the $1.2 billion guidance). Continental suspended its dividend, so it only made one $0.05 quarterly dividend payment in 2020.

$ Million Operating Costs $425 Production Tax $186 Cash SG&A $100 Cash Interest $240 Capital Expenditures $1,150 Dividend $19 Total Expenditures $2,120

Thus Continental is expected to end up with $193 million in positive cash flow in 2020, albeit with a well below maintenance capex budget.

2021 Outlook

I am estimating that Continental will exit 2020 with around 300,000 BOEPD in production. Continental had previously indicated that its maintenance capex was near $2 billion, but with the lower production levels and reduced spending in 2020, I estimate that its 2021 maintenance capex requirements are around $1.65 billion.

This would then result in a scenario where roughly $40 WTI oil ($35 realized oil) would allow Continental to reach breakeven cash flow with a maintenance capex budget as outlined below.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 59,130,000 $35.00 $2,070 Natural Gas [MCF] 302,220,000 $1.75 $529 Net Service Operations $30 Total $2,629

Continental benefits from the cost reductions it implemented in response to low 2020 oil prices, helping to reduce its estimated breakeven oil point by a couple dollars.

This does assume that its dividend remains suspended. Re-instituting a quarterly dividend of $0.05 would increase Continental's oil breakeven point by approximately $1.50 (to around $41.50 WTI oil).

$ Million Operating Costs $425 Production Tax $218 Cash SG&A $100 Cash Interest $235 Capital Expenditures $1,650 Total Expenditures $2,628

Debt Situation

Continental may now end up with around $5.1 billion in net debt at the end of 2020. It also has $1.1 billion in debt maturing in 2022, but it should be able to refinance that debt with new unsecured debt fairly easily. Continental's 2044 unsecured bonds are currently yielding around 7% to maturity, suggesting that Continental can refinance its existing debt at a higher interest rate (the 2022 bonds have a 5% interest rate).

Other Threats

Continental faces some potentially negative impacts as a result of recent court rulings. The Dakota Access Pipeline issue may result in Bakken oil differentials widening considerably if the pipeline is shut down. As well, the Supreme Court decision about Oklahoma tribal jurisdictions means that Continental's SCOOP position may fall under the jurisdiction of the Chickasaw Nation. This probably does not have any immediate impact, although there is some belief that it may result in slightly higher taxes later on.

Valuation And Conclusion

Continental's shares appear to be an okay value based on the longer-term outlook for oil prices. It looks capable of generating close to $200 million in positive cash flow in 2020, although production will decline. For 2021, it may be able to maintain production without cash burn at $40 WTI oil and thus could also minimize cash burn without that much production decline at lower oil prices (such as $35 to $40 oil).

At a longer-term oil price of $45 WTI oil, Continental's shares would be worth around $18 to $19 per share, while its shares would be worth around $22 to $23 with a longer-term price$50 WTI oil. This assumes 300,000 BOEPD in production and a 5.5x EBITDAX multiple. Continental traded at close to 6.0x EBITDAX during 2019. I'd probably reduce Continental's target price by a dollar to account for the potential impact from the DAPL and Oklahoma rulings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.