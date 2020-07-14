Qualitative metrics increased, everything was better than overall expectations, and the second-quarter results bid for an excellent remaining 2020 and a payout of a decent dividend.

Results were excellent. While negative YoY, actual earnings were more than double of the average forecast, and the bank sees signs of fundamental economic strength and recovery.

In my recent article on Nordic banks, I prepared readers for what may happen at market openings this week, with Scandinavian banks including Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY), Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF), DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF) and SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY).

DNB was first, and results are truly excellent when looking at overall expectations. I want to address them in this short article and see where we stand on DNB as an investment.

DNB - How has the company been doing?

As I mentioned in my previous article - DNB is now my 4th-largest financial investment, and that 4th-largest investment has almost appreciated 33% since purchase, looking at the current share price as of Monday morning.

The share price is, in fact, up between 7-13%, and may settle along these prices once trading closes. Why?

An EBIT of 6.29B NOK, weighted against expectations of ~3B NOK, more than doubling expectations.

expectations. NII (Net interest income) of 9.45B NOK, weighted against forecasts of 9.38B NOK.

Credit losses of 2.1B NOK, weighted against forecasts of 3.494B NOK, again vastly outperforming forecasts.

A pre-impairment profit of 8.4B NOK, which was actually up YoY, but down after the inclusion of impairment losses.

CET1-ratio improvement of 50 basis points, to a near-record 18.2%. Proposed dividends for 2019 are excluded from these calculations already.

It is therefore not difficult to see why the market is reacting as it is.

The recorded impairment losses of 2.1B NOK are mainly related to the bank's offshore segment, affected by current oil trends, and of course, the bank's positive outlook is guided by the nation's overall COVID-19 trends, which are extremely positive.

(Source: 2Q20 DNB Presentation)

There are also key improvements to the Norwegian economy as a whole which are guiding these positive outlooks - namely that GDP shows an upward growth trend, different from forecasts from only a few months ago, a projection that the key policy rate will be increased in the coming months from its current 0%, and unemployment is once again expected to drop below 4% in 2021 and below 3% in 2023. Housing prices have recovered as well, and all signs are showing rapid recovery from what in the bigger perspective may likely only be remembered as a "blip" in a decade or three.

What has DNB been doing since the last quarter then?

Focus has, like with other banks, increased on digital services and apps, and the adoption rates for these services have increased. Almost 25,000 new customers are using the savings/investment app, and almost 20% of the Norwegian population is using DNB's mobile app, which currently sports a 4.7/5 user score.

Take a moment to digest this. 20% of the population of the wealthiest nation in the world is using one banking app. That's part of what you get when you invest in DNB.

On the personal customer side, activity is picking up again post-COVID-19 far quicker than the bank had expected, and residential home sales have recovered from the 1Q20 slump and are now almost up to 2Q19 levels again. Loan volumes and customer deposits are firmly up YoY, not only in personal but in corporate customers as well.

Corporate customers are seeing equally interesting trends, and while 1Q20 came in at a loss here due to impairment losses, 2Q20 turns this trend around in a very clear manner.

(Source: 2Q20 DNB Presentation)

On the negative side, we do of course have some net interest income effect from the significantly lowered, 0% interest rate. Spreads for deposits, loans and other interest-based services have widened to their highest levels in years, and until interest rates are moving back to normal, this is unlikely to change in any major way.

Some words on the aforementioned impairment loss which was primarily related to offshore. The market expected significantly higher impairment originating not only from offshore but from many other consumer segments. However, this did not come and DNB considers this mirroring the robustness of its overall portfolio. Impairments from personal customers have dropped to below 100M NOK (~$10M) for the quarter, which is actually a normal non-pandemic level. The only impairments remaining are in what we call stage 3 corporate customers, and nearly all of this is offshore operations.

If we look at the bank's overall exposure to these customers, things are looking extremely good.

(Source: 2Q20 DNB Presentation)

The improved, aforementioned leverage and CET1-ratio are primarily related to the bank's increased retained capital - which might not necessarily be a desirable state in the long term. For now, this is good because we're still in the midst of a pandemic, and it's almost ridiculous to see what sort of numbers DNB now sports. Will it increase further as we move forward, pushing CET1 towards nearly 20%? On a YoY basis, it's up almost 100 bps. On an international comparison, an 18%+ CET1 ratio is nearly unheard of.

The bottom line is this. DNB reported extremely solid underlying earnings in a period fraught with pandemic uncertainty, and more than doubled analysts' expectations, essentially invalidating entire valuation thesis made by some of these services guiding towards share prices of 110-125 NOK/share.

Insofar as how this affects the dividend. If the proposal that was made earlier in 2020 holds in the AGM which is to be convened in December 2020 at the latest, the current yield for DNB on this price is 6.3%. This is also a good indication for what yields and earnings we might expect going forward into 2021. While DNB may reduce the dividend, there currently seems to be very little reason to do so - and I personally expect the proposed dividend to be closer in line with the previous suggestion rather than a lower, 4-5 NOK/share dividend.

Let's look at bank valuation.

DNB - What is the valuation?

So, given the signals that bank operations are returning to normal parameters, I see very little reason to demand any sort of continued pandemic discount for investing in DNB. I still consider book value multiples to be excellent indicators to where banks are concerned, so I'll be focusing somewhat on these.

In terms of book value and/or tangibles, we still have a firm undervaluation seen to historical multiples for a bank that typically tends to at least trade at around 1X or so.

(Source: TIKR.com)

While there have been periods where the company did trade below 1X for some time, these periods have always resulted in later periods of what we might consider overvaluation of closer to 1.2-1.4X. I consider a 1X price to BV/share multiple to be fair for the bank, especially now given earnings, and this would indicate a close to 20% upside from today's share price.

I also want to point out that neither historical BV/share nor currently forecasted BV/share in any way justifies the lower multiple DNB is currently trading at. With impairments almost half of expectations, and all of them in the offshore segment, this becomes even clearer, as BV/share is expected to continue to rise.

(Source: Börsdata, DNB BV/share, NOK)

I'm willing to go as far as giving the benefit of the doubt and targeting a 0.9-0.95X long-term Price to BV/share multiple, but even that currently, and after earnings results in a nearly 10-15% upside. Periods of uncertainty bring irrational fear and distrust for sectors - Financials is typically among them. However, there is simply nothing in the bank's fundamentals or recent results, nor future risks, that justify a bottom-feeding valuation like the one I bought most of my position at.

An upside of 10-20% from current valuation - that's where I see DNB long-term, and then I'm only giving it the lower end of the historical valuation spread where the company has typically been located.

Thesis

That being said, we need to put things in context. For an NA investor, investing in DNB also means significant FX risk as well as a comparatively thinly traded ADR. Most of you can't go to the Oslo stock exchange and buy DNB for NOK - which is what I do. We also need to consider the fact that the company is currently class 4 on the basis of its dividend postponement, though it may rise up again if the company decides to pay out the full, guided-for 9 NOK/share.

With banks in the US now under similar scrutiny as the EU ones and some considering breaking their dividend streaks, European financial stocks which already have perhaps no longer look as alien. However, there are also financial stocks that haven't cut their dividend and which offer similar potential upsides, albeit at a higher QO-rating and class rating in my way of seeing things.

Telling you to invest in DNB before in Reinsurance Group of America (RGA), for instance, is not something I'd do. RGA's upside is far higher and its dividend is safer - it hasn't cut it, nor seems likely to.

But DNB's valuation, even after earnings, is still more than a little disconnected from where the bank typically trades - and this at the very least warrants attention. The close to 7% potential yield, which is safe and covered on an LTM basis, is not bad either.

In the end, you need to decide where to go - but DNB has always been, and continues to be an excellent investment choice for the risk-conscious dividend investor open to investing in Scandinavian stocks. I expect my position will be up 40% or more by year's end.

Therefore, the continued stance on DNB is "Buy."

Stance

DNB continues to be a "Buy" with a current 10-20% upside even in the after-earnings valuation, even though other companies offer more conservative upsides.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVNLF, SWDBF, SKVKY, NRBAY, DNBHF, DNHBY, RGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.