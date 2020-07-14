Ulta will come out of this crisis as strong as ever, and should be valued accordingly.

(Image source)

I’ve been a fan of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) for a long time. The company’s rapidly growing top and bottom lines are obviously attractive, but it has also invested heavily where it matters in recent years. Namely, Ulta has boosted its digital fulfillment capacity while simultaneously building out its store base, which has come in handy during the current crisis, to say the least.

I recommended Ulta back in March, when the stock was trading for $161. It eventually rallied all the way to $258, a gain of 60% in the space of three months or so. Shares are now back down to $195 on renewed outbreak fears, and I think Ulta is on sale once again.

Growth resumes next year

Retailers of just about all types have had a tough time this year. Foot traffic at non-essential retailers was zero for months, with some reopening in at least reduced capacity in recent weeks. However, 2020 will see markedly lower consumer spending for many different kinds of goods as a result of COVID-19.

Ulta is obviously non-essential but has proven quite resilient in a variety of consumer spending environments over the years. Indeed, it has managed to boost revenue at rapid rates via new stores, as well as comparable sales over the years. Ulta, in my view, is one of the best retailers around in terms of growing at scale, and has been for the past decade. That track record of success is difficult to pass up when it goes on sale.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Above we can see Ulta’s comparable sales for the past several years, as well as estimates for this year and next year. The thing to focus on here is Ulta’s long history of producing quite respectable comparable sales gains, particularly considering how large this company has become.

The worst comparable sales gain Ulta produced since 2014 is 5%, which it hit in the most recent fiscal year. While it is clear that Ulta’s comparable sales gains have slowed, this company is far from done growing.

This year is a disaster on comparable sales, as you’d expect, but into next year, I expect to see a massive rebound and get Ulta back to where it was pre-crisis. Importantly, estimates for next year are pretty light today, with just a 17% rebound following a 15% decline this year. In other words, analysts are expecting Ulta to simply retrace its losses from this year with next year’s comparable sales gain. That would imply two years of a net flat move in comparable sales, which is something Ulta has never experienced. To my eye, that seems overly pessimistic, but to be fair, there are a lot of variables at play.

One is that Ulta needs consumers to have money in their pockets. With millions losing their jobs since March, discretionary retailers of all kinds have seen some form of negative impact. If we have another bout of unemployment claims, retailers like Ulta will suffer. It looks to me like we’re past the worst of it, but if we get a very strong second wave, all bets are off.

The other risk that I think poses a stronger possibility of becoming reality is the idea that if office workers are working from home by the millions, that theoretically means Ulta’s customers would need less of its products over time. Indeed, the company sells products for a variety of occasions, but we know one of those occasions is going to work. If people are at home, they may not want or need as much volume as they typically would from Ulta. The potential impact of this is, in my view, the biggest risk for the company today.

Margins are another wildcard

Despite my bullishness on Ulta shares in recent years, I’ve always complained about the company’s SG&A spending. Typically, as a retailer grows, it leverages down things like back office support, supply chain and other fulfillment, purchasing, and a host of other costs that tend to support better margins over time. However, Ulta simply hasn’t been able to do so.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Operating margins hit 12.6% of revenue in fiscal 2013, which is almost exactly the level Ulta hit in fiscal 2019 and higher than it was able to produce in fiscal 2020. In other words, there has been absolutely no margin growth in several years, with the company well off its high of 13.5% operating margin from fiscal 2017.

If Ulta does see weak sales numbers, or at least weaker than it is accustomed to, I’m afraid the company’s lack of spending discipline will come back to haunt its profitability. Ulta has more than enough revenue to produce margin gains, but hasn’t been able to up to this point.

To be fair, Ulta has managed to grow EPS rapidly without margin gains, so I’m not concerned about it needing improvement in this area to get back to earnings growth. I’m more concerned about the company’s margins if the crisis causes another down leg in consumer spending.

Despite all this, the stock is too cheap

I’ve just spent significant digital ink telling you all the things that could potentially go wrong for Ulta, but despite all of this, it is simply far too cheap once more.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

EPS estimates are pretty abysmal for this year, which is to be expected given the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in today. However, looking forward, current estimates are for a rebound to $11.14 in EPS next year, followed by further growth in the years after.

Ulta’s digital brand presence, its ability to fulfill digital orders in-store or direct to consumers’ homes, as well as constant innovation with its product portfolio, including clean products due out later this year, should all continue to help drive the company’s earnings forward. With just about any retailer, you have to look past this year and focus on the future, and Ulta’s future looks as bright as ever from where I’m sitting.

This is great for longs because the stock is tremendously cheap today.

(Source: Author’s chart using historical price and earnings data)

Ulta’s P/E ratio has come way down in recent years after spending a long time in the 35+ range. That sort of P/E ratio isn’t reasonable any longer, as the company has grown too large for that. However, the stock’s 5-year average PE ratio is 28.9, and it is trading at just 17.8 times next year’s EPS estimate of $11.14 today. Even if Ulta should be more cheaply valued than it was five years ago, that’s a huge gulf between the current valuation and fair value, which I think could easily be in the area of 24 times earnings.

The company is slated to resume its low-double digit EPS growth starting next year, and given that, 24 times earnings is quite reasonable. That would still also be significantly below the stock’s historical valuations.

In short, Ulta isn’t broken, but it is being priced like it is. I see upside to 24 times earnings, or a current price target of $267. That’s a long way up from here, and for anyone with a long-term view, Ulta represents strong value today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ULTA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.