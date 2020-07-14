The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Moreover, AMRB is one of the top stocks by quant ratings in the Financial sector.

Earnings of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) dipped 5% sequentially to $0.24 per share in the first quarter of 2020. An increase in provision expense was the major contributor to the earnings decline. The company's earnings will likely improve in the remainder of the year due to AMRB's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program. AMRB has gotten a large amount approved by the Small Business Administration relative to its size. On the other hand, the provision expense will likely remain elevated in the remainder of the year, which will limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 29% year over year to $1.21 per share in 2020. Due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a risk of an earnings miss in the year ahead. Furthermore, AMRB is a micro-cap stock, which adds to its riskiness. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on AMRB.

Paycheck Protection Program to Drive Revenue in the Third Quarter

AMRB's participation in the government's stimulus program called the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, will likely drive earnings in the remainder of the year. As mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, AMRB was successful in getting 470 loans, totaling $80 million, approved from the Small Business Administration through May 4, 2020. The loan amount is quite high compared to AMRB's asset size and will likely increase the company's loans by 20% in the second quarter. According to the official information sheet on PPP, banks can earn fees of 5% on loans with a loan size lower than $350,000, 3% on loan size between $350,000 and $2 million, and 1% on loans with loan sizes greater than $2 million. As the average loan size for AMRB's PPP loans is around $170,000, I believe it's safe to assume that the company will earn fees of around 3%. I'm expecting AMRB to avail the PPP funding facility which has a cost of 0.25%. Considering these factors, I'm expecting AMRB to book total fees of $2.2 million at the time of loan forgiveness, which I'm expecting to be in the third quarter.

Apart from PPP, I'm not expecting much loan growth. Therefore, I'm expecting the year-end loan balance to barely change from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

AMRB's net interest margin, NIM, is only modestly sensitive to interest rate changes. The results of a simulation disclosed in the 10-Q filing showed that as of March 31, 2020, a 200 bps decline in interest rates could reduce net interest income by $424 thousand over twelve months. To put the impact in perspective, $424 thousand is just 1.8% of the net interest income for 2019. Considering this rate sensitivity and assuming no further rate cuts this year, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 5 bps in the second quarter. For the full year, NIM will likely improve by 8 bps due to the increase in the first quarter. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM, excluding the one-time impact of PPP.

Moderate Exposure to COVID-19-Sensitive Industries to Drive Provision Expense in the Year Ahead

AMRB reported provision expense of $495 thousand in the first quarter of 2020, up from $180 thousand in the last quarter of 2019. The company's exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries will likely keep the provision expense elevated in the last three quarters of the year. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, around 11.1% of total loans at the end of the first quarter were to vulnerable industries, including churches, restaurants, and oil and gas. The following table from the 10-Q filing shows AMRB's exposure to vulnerable industries.

Moreover, AMRB is based in California, where the spread of COVID-19 has recently sped up. The chart below from a news report shows the rise in cumulative cases in California over time. Considering these factors, I'm expecting AMRB to post provision expense of $1.7 million in 2020, up from $0.7 million in 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Increase by 29%

AMRB's participation in PPP will likely drive earnings this year. However, elevated provision expense will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 29% year over year to $1.21 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings can differ materially from estimates because of the uncertainties surrounding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected, then provision expense can surpass its estimate leading to an earnings miss. The uncertainties pose risks to AMRB's earnings and valuation. Moreover, AMRB is a micro-cap stock with a market capitalization of only around $60 million, which adds to its riskiness. Due to the high level of risk, AMRB appears to be unsuitable for investors with low risk tolerance.

Adopting a Bullish Rating Due to Attractive Valuation

AMRB has traded at an average price-to-book ratio, or P/B, of 0.98 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying this P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $15.5 gives a target price of $15.2 for December 2020. This target implies a 51.8% upside from AMRB's July 9 closing price, as shown in the table below. The table also shows the sensitivity of UBSI's target price to different levels of the P/B multiple.

Due to the risks and uncertainties, it is unlikely that AMRB's stock price will surge by 51.8% to its target price suggested by the P/B model within six months. However, a 10-15% price appreciation is possible. Apart from the potential for capital appreciation, AMRB is also offering a modest dividend yield of 2.8%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.07 per share. Furthermore, the quant ratings provided by Seeking Alpha Premium show that AMRB is ranked seventh within the financial sector. The following screenshot from the rating page as of July 10, 2020, shows AMRB's ranks.

Due to the 10-15% potential for capital appreciation, 2.8% dividend yield and a high quant rating, I'm adopting a bullish stance on AMRB. The high level of risk makes AMRB unsuitable for low risk-tolerant investors. Therefore, investors should consider their risk-tolerance before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to conduct their own due diligence, and consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.