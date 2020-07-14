Winning Trades For Q2 Earnings Season

A Covid-19 vaccine is not expected before year-end and a second wave outbreak, now underway, will slow the economic recovery.

Synopsis

The S&P 500 index has recovered all but 6% of losses triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Current market valuations do not leave a great deal of room for upside over the next 18 months.

Alarmingly, a second wave outbreak is occurring.

Furthermore, in a few months’ time we face presidential and congressional elections and winter is coming – the breeding ground for viruses.

Also, it appears we won’t have a Covid-19 vaccine until year-end.

All told, we have the ingredients for a significant market pullback later this year. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, for those with cash it is a buying opportunity.

In the meantime, to protect capital, and make a little money along the way, I advocate doing carefully selected short-term trades during Q2 earnings season.

Introduction

Covid-19 arrived in spring 2020 with acute fears of a sharp economic contraction and it triggered a stock market collapse. With supportive actions by the federal and municipal government and by the Federal Reserve, markets then staged a powerful recovery.

As of the close of business July 10, 2020, the S&P 500 index had recovered to 3,185, this being just 6% below the February high of 3,392.

By now the easy money has been made and there are unanswered questions as to how the market will perform for the rest of 2020.

Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic caused a deep recession, we appear to be in recovery mode and potentially on the cusp of a new multi-year growth cycle. But we face major risks that can derail progress.

We don’t yet have a vaccine or antidote and we are witnessing an alarming second surge. This is delaying some business and social activity re-openings, thereby pushing back the economic recovery. If it continues, lockdowns will return.

Towards the end of 2020, we will likely face even bigger risks. There are US presidential and congressional elections and, for virus outbreaks, winter is the ideal breeding ground. Ref Washington Post.

Market Valuation, Headwinds, Volatile Outlook

Historically, the S&P 500 traded on a trailing 12-month p/e of 16.8. That was when long-term interest rates were 4-6%. We are now in a zero interest rate environment and there is solid rationale to support a trailing 12-month p/e of 25. See blog discussion.

However, it is normal for markets to trade at higher valuations in the early stages of a cyclical recovery. Refer to recent discussion on CNBC by Barry C Knapp. Therefore, the S&P can justifiably trade at high multiples during the next year or so.

With year 2020 profits being so severely warped by the Covid-19 pandemic, best adopt a clean slate approach and focus on 2021. Latest earnings estimates for 2021, as per the S&P website, are $144.50.

Therefore, by the end of 2021, with a trailing p/e of 25, we’re looking at an S&P of 3,613. That’s 13% above today’s S&P of 3,185. Layer in a few more points in recognition that markets trade at elevated valuations in the early part of the cycle – ref Barry C Knapp above - and we get upside potential of maybe 20%.

A 20% return for large investment funds over an 18-month period is a good result. But for many investors, a potential 20% return over 18 months is far from compelling when you consider the risk pipeline.

Looking to the bright side, it’s not all doom and gloom, we will have good days too. Unprecedented efforts are being made towards finding the magic cure for Covid-19. Globally, a total of 120 vaccine programs are underway. Most will fail, but eventually, success will come.

It is thought that we may have a vaccine around the end of this year. Imperial College London is hopeful of rolling out a vaccine in the UK and internationally by early 2021. Such news would be well received by markets.

Most likely, stock markets will ebb and flow with the news flow. Positivity during Q2 earnings season, weakness going into the elections and potentially more strength going into year-end if progress is being made on the vaccine front.

The confluence of the elections and the onset of winter will likely throw up a nice buying opportunity.

In the meantime, in order to preserve capital whilst also making a little money, I advocate adopting a short-term trading strategy starting with the Q2 earnings season.

Jittery Markets

As we approach Q2 earnings season, markets are noticeably jittery. This is understandable. Investors are alarmed by the Covid-19 second surge. This begs the question – if the second surge is this potent in the middle of summer when people are still social-distancing and avoiding crowds, how bad will the situation become in winter? It’s a big question.

Because of the risky backdrop, investors doing stock trades will have to be particularly selective and only execute trades that have a high probability of success.

The trades identified in this note satisfy these criteria. For added safety, the trades identified are mostly value plays and, if stocks have to be held for the long term, they should register good gains.

Three trading themes are identified; major banks, Permian shale oil, and new-economy technology.

Major Banks

Stocks: Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

The business cycle recovery remains on trend. Unemployment peaked at 14.7% in April. It then improved to 13.3% in May and to 11.1% in June. Ref: BLS report, July 2.

Looking forward, GDP is forecast to grow by 32% in Q3 and by 8% in Q4, leaving full-year 2020 GDP growth at minus 5.7%. Then, full-year 2021 GDP growth is forecast at a robust 6.1%. Refer Confidence Board Economic Forecasts.

This economic outlook is quite positive. Solid progress is being made and the picture seems noticeably better than the gloomy forecasts we heard during Q1 earnings season. Back then, all banks substantially boosted their loan loss provisions. In due course, as the economy improves, it will inevitably filter through to a reduction in loan loss provisions.

Using Citibank as a general proxy for the sector, Q2 2020 is forecast to be the low point for profits with an improving trend starting in Q3. Full-year profits for 2020 are estimated at $3 per share and then over $6 per share in 2021. This means that Citi stock, at $52.65 is on a 2021 p/e of 8.6. At the commencement of a multiyear business cycle this is clearly cheap.

Layer in that some banks will have segment profits better than expected and we have good scope for investors to make profitable trades.

I’m anticipating that the banking sector results will – in general if not all - beat street expectations and share prices will subsequently move up. For further reading refer this insightful Seeking Alpha article dated July 12.

Estimated Q2 earnings release dates; July 13 Citibank and JPMorgan, July 14 Goldman Sachs, July 15 Bank of America.

Lastly, back on May 25, 2020, Jamie Dimon told the market that JPM bank was “very valuable with the shares languishing at near $90.” Following his remarks, the shares surged in subsequent days. Currently, the stock is at $96 – once again close to Dimon’s ‘very valuable’ $90 level.

Permian Shale Oil

Stocks: Diamondback Energy (FANG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD).

Oil is out of vogue and shall remain so… until it delivers profits.

Focus only on the Permian Basin, it has superior economies of scale and producers there can obtain favourable pricing via proximity to Gulf of Mexico shipping hubs.

Following publication of Q1 results, estimates were then established for Q2. At that time, nobody imagined that oil prices would be anywhere close to $40 a barrel. Ref April article; “US Shale, Who Will Survive?”

In April, oil prices collapsed into negative territory in the face of a world awash in the dirty black stuff and a yawning lack of storage. Cue phone calls from the White House to the House of Saud and the Dacha of Putin followed by historical production cuts of up to 10 million barrels per day by OPEC+. Those cuts, dropping to 7.5 million per day from August to December, are largely being adhered to and this is driving a new expectation of higher oil prices ahead.

The benefits of improved oil prices may, or may not, already show up in the reports of shale producers in Q2 but it certainly does form part of improved guidance that will be embedded in the Q2 earnings conference calls.

Over the last few weeks shale companies, emboldened by improved oil prices and a reduced cost structure, increased production from some previously shut-in wells. This would not have been factored into company estimates. It contributes to these companies beating estimates in Q2 as well as towards further improved guidance for Q3 and thereafter.

At the time of the Q1 2020 earnings conference calls, there was much discussion about service costs. Back then, not all service provider cost negotiations were concluded and therefore I think guidance from the producers was probably too cautious.

In summary, shale producers are primed to deliver a trio of positive surprises during Q2 earnings calls; better oil pricing, extra production volumes and improved costs.

As for Diamondback – the pre-eminent low cost shale producer – they should confirm at Q2 earnings time that they are able to grow production profitably, and generate free cash flow, and pay a dividend, all with WTI at $40 a barrel.

This is an important breakthrough and if Diamondback can make such an announcement the stock price will receive a lively boost.

Note: Prior to this year’s pandemic-recession and crippling oil supply-demand mismatch, Diamondback’s operating model enabled it to be profitable, generate free cash flow and pay a dividend at $45 oil. In My Opinion, the latest round of cost reductions will surely enable it to hit these same targets with $40 oil. Expect good news.

Pioneer has also taken steps to reduce costs. That, plus its huge Midland Basin footprint and its ultra-low land acquisition cost, plus its premium pricing for its slightly higher grade of oil, should also enable Pioneer to also achieve profitability, free cash flow and production growth at close to $40 oil.

Both of these Permian operators have multiple factors going into the Q2 earnings reports. Diamondback, with its lower valuation, has potential to be the more lucrative trade.

As an aside, on July 10, Bank Of America lists Diamondback, with a target price of $74, as one of its top plays for H2 2020. For what it's worth, I agree.

Estimated Q2 earnings release dates; August 4 Diamondback, August 4-6 Pioneer.

New Economy Technology

Stocks: Inphi (IPHI), Livongo Health (LVGO), Lumentum Holdings (LITE).

Recessions breed invention and, true to form, many exciting new-economy businesses have emerged with great fanfare these past few months as we endured the coronavirus lockdown recession. In so doing, we discovered that we can actually work from home in an efficient manner. Indeed, many will continue to do so permanently, thus changing forever a long established modus operandi.

Poster children for this generation include Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

It has been a heady time for investors fortunate enough to have bought shares in these companies during the depths of the market crash. The returns since the market nadir have been astounding. Shopify stock has gone from sub-$350 in March over $1,000 in July, The Trade Desk has gone from below $150 in March to over $460 recently and Zoom came into 2020 at less than $70 and is now over $270. Many other remote work-enabling tech companies have similar stories. These are all great companies, but because of their sky-high valuations, I don’t see the risk-reward being favorable enough to support trading the stocks into their Q2 earnings release.

The problem for investors is that, as more money piles into the sector, valuations are becoming stretched and it is increasingly difficult to find value. That said, I believe the following companies still give investors and traders good money making opportunities, starting with their Q2 earnings reports in the coming weeks.

Inphi

Inphi is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects focusing on analog, DSP, optics and packaging. Inphi serves telecoms, cloud and wider markets. All markets have experienced explosive data and traffic growth and these trends are forecast to continue for years.

Inphi sales this past 7 years have risen 10-fold from $36 million in 2012 to $366 million in 2019. Ref article on Seeking Alpha.

During Q1, 2020, Inphi recorded sales that were 77% above the prior year levels and CEO Ford Tamer spoke of expectations of continuing strong business:

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global economy, including accelerating the secular shift to cloud computing and concurrently driving a sharp increase in the demand for bandwidth. We expect our business to continue to be favorably impacted by these phenomena.”

Sales in Q2 are expected at $156 million, this being 66% above 2019 level. And EPS for Q2 are forecast to come in at 68 cents, being 50% above prior-year figures.

For a tech company with strong growth prospects, IPHI is not overvalued. At $127 a share, it’s on a year 2021 p/e of 36. Ref Seeking Alpha earnings and sales estimates.

Latest analyst comment: on July 7, Needham maintained IPHI as a Buy and raised their target from $122.50 to $135.00.

Given IPHI is a reasonably priced stock in a tech world where many valuations are wildly excessive, and considering that its core business should remain strong for years to come, the stock certainly has room to run. I believe the Q2 earnings report should help propel the stock higher.

Q2 results are anticipated about July 29 or 30.

Livongo Health

Livongo is a health company that digitally gathers millions of pieces of data from clients and then uses that data to help clients live better and healthier lives with tailored solutions. Largely, the company is known for its work in the diabetics arena. However, whilst this field in itself has enormous growth potential, Livongo’s information-based methods and online solutions are being developed for a wide array of ailments and treatments. It is a company with exceptional long-term growth potential.

Livongo is well followed on Seeking Alpha and here are a couple of insightful articles: Livongo: Digital Health Platform Of The Future and Livongo: The Amazon Of Healthcare Is A Potential Multibagger.

I agree with the core argument in this article published on July 9: Livongo: Not As Expensive As You Think. The argument is that whilst many tech stocks with sky-high valuations are growing sales annually at say 30-50%, Livongo is actually growing sales at 100% and, if you look out 12-18 months, Livongo is then considerably cheaper than other growth stocks.

On July 7 Livongo pre-announced Q2 results that were substantially ahead of guidance. CEO Zane Burke added:

The COVID-19 pandemic has only magnified the need for Livongo’s solutions, which goes well beyond remote monitoring and video visits to generate consumer directed virtual care. The largest, most innovative employers and health plans are continuing to select Livongo due to our whole person approach to care which is accelerating our growth. Investments made in our data science capabilities are paying off in stronger than expected enrollment and Member retention as revealed by this quarter’s revenues.”

The analyst community is playing catch-up with the vision, potential and progress from the company. Amongst many recent upgrades these two stand out:

July 9, Canaccord maintained a Buy, raised target to $110 from $69.

July 8, RBC Capital maintained Outperform, raised target to $120 from $53.

Q2 earnings date August 5. Expect positive news.

Lumentum

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components, which make up 90% of Lumentum’s business, are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise and data centre network.

In the earnings conference call for calendar Q1 2020 (company’s financial Q3), the CEO spoke of the negative effect that Covid-19 was having on the business. Accordingly, the company issued disappointingly weak guidance for Q2 (financial Q4).

The move towards off-side working is being facilitated by upgrades and improved capacity within the telecoms and data centre worlds. Given that 90% of Lumentum’s business is composed of telecoms, enterprise and data centre networks, it is inevitable that Lumentum will benefit from the buildout taking place. That such benefits are coming Lumentum’s way are being verified by channel checks and by recent analyst comments.

Citing positive channel checks, MKM Partners raised Lumentum's price target by $11 to $107 and lifted Q4 revenue and EPS estimates. Analyst Michael Genovese said the checks showed "strong orders above its ability to supply in multiple places." Genovese sees optical strength from certain Datacom and Telecom products and Transport and Transmission products.

This is clearly good news. And I don’t believe it is reflected in the company’s stock price which trades at $82.43. The analysts target is $96 and, with year ended June 2021 estimated earnings of $5.46, that’s an attractive forward p/e of 15.

Lumentum is due to report earnings on about August 5 or 6. The combination of positive channel checks, better-than-forecast results, and the stock being a value play trading well below analysts target should all combine to give it a good boost into the earnings reporting date.

Good luck, and stay safe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC, JPM, LITE, FANG, IPHI, LVGO, GS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.