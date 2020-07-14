On the other hand, Fastly targets nearly exclusively large medium sized businesses and up. With that being said, Cloudflare does have many, many enterprise customers as well.

The key difference between the two, aside from the disparities in their specific software related technologies, is that Cloudflare offers a turn-key solution, which powers many small businesses.

They both essentially perform three functions: provide a "content delivery network", provide DDoS protection and security, and provide a sandbox in which developers can build and deploy applications.

Cloudflare and Fastly (among others) compete as CDNs in a space known as edge computing.

Investment Thesis

Fastly (FSLY) and Cloudflare (NET) are two of the hottest cloud stocks in the market currently. The two offer essentially the same service, but with two somewhat different takes on the offering.

That is, Cloudflare has become known as the turnkey solution that services 2.6M customers, many of whom are small and medium-sized businesses. When I say turnkey, I mean that Cloudflare's dashboard has an extensive array of prebuilt solutions for individuals or businesses to simply click and go. Moreover, Cloudflare's learning curve is pretty low.

Conversely, Fastly's learning curve is basically vertical. But Fastly's target market is not small and medium-sized businesses in nearly all cases, so such a learning curve can be surmounted by the customers (large enterprise IT departments) to whom Fastly primarily sells its offering. Fastly targets medium and large (perhaps described as mega-enterprises) with an edge computing language that is currently considered the best of the CDN universe.

In fact, Fastly's employment of its specialized Varnish Coding Language [VCL] prompted Cloudflare to follow in its footsteps with the creation of its own offering known as "Workers". Hence, with Fastly in the pole position of edge cloud computing in terms of its technological prowess, the market has traded the stock to astronomical levels.

In the last couple of months, Fastly's stock has soared to new heights (up ~8x from its March low of ~$11), displaying early signs of what I might call dangerous exuberance. On the other hand, Cloudflare's price action has been relatively slower (up ~2x from its March low of ~15). Now, we know that at present, edge cloud companies look like one of the primary beneficiaries of COVID-19; however, investors should be careful when investing in these red hot stocks at such inflated valuations, regardless of whether their long term prospects are fantastic.

I know this hasn't been popular with some of my readers, but entry points do matter. We cannot willy nilly throw money at the hottest trends and expect a good time.

Just ask Cisco (CSCO)... Or perhaps Qualcomm (QCOM), both of which took 10-15 years to return to their all-time highs set in 1999-2000.

In today's article, I will compare Fastly and Cloudflare based on some key financial metrics like revenue, margins, valuations, and total expected returns. Additionally, I will illustrate why Cloudflare is the better buy, solely based on growth rates and valuation. So, let's get the ball rolling.

Growth of $10,000 Invested At March Lows

To truly appreciate why these stocks have become the topics of conversation (hence, I have been receiving requests to analyze them left and right), let's take a look at their returns heretofore.

If an investor bought Fastly on 16th March at ~$11, they would have made ~8x on their invested amount. On the other hand, Cloudflare would have doubled one's money in the same time.

To that end, they have become scolding hot at this juncture, but is it justified? Let's investigate their financials to ascertain whether such moves are in fact justified, and not just the byproducts of COVID-19 fever.

Revenue And Growth Rates

Source: Created by Author using Investor Presentations

As you can see in the image above, Cloudflare has grown faster than Fastly over the last two years. In the latest quarter, Cloudflare revenues were up ~48% y/y from a higher base while Fastly's revenues were up ~37% y/y from a lower base.

This is likely the result of Cloudflare's age (founded two years before Fastly) coupled with its "land and expand" and "masses not classes" strategy.

That is, Cloudflare's solution is truly oriented for the masses. In fact, I host my own website on Cloudflare, which you can find in my SeekingAlpha profile, and its a cinch to do. On the other hand, I tried Fastly and was confronted with the stark reality that I am not an experienced edge cloud computing programmer who could navigate the nearly vertical learning curve by which I was confronted upon loading my seemingly empty Fastly dashboard.

As you will see later in this article, what I just mentioned is further borne out by the company's net retention rates, a number which I consider to be one of, if not the most, telling metrics by which I can ascertain the quality and nature of a company's business.

For now, let's check out Fastly's revenue estimates versus Cloudflare's revenue estimates so as to determine some trajectory of intrinsic value.

Fastly's Revenue Estimates

Source: YCharts

Cloudflare's Revenue Estimates

Source: YCharts

Fastly is projected to outpace Cloudflare by growing at ~32.2% CAGR versus Cloudflare's expected growth rate of ~30.9% over the next three years.

Of course, these are just projections and Fastly's customer count could rise precipitously in light of its technological advantages and the accelerant of COVID-19 being poured on the digitization of our realities.

Gross Margins

Now, we will look at margin profiles of the two companies:

Source: Created by Author using Investor Presentations

As can be seen above, Cloudflare wins this round with gross margins of ~77% compared to Fastly's 57.6%.

Though I am not entirely sure as to what's causing this disparity, I would most likely attribute it to the fact that Cloudflare's data center network is significantly more mature and more robust. That is, Cloudflare's presence globally is much larger than Fastly's. The result of this dynamic is that Fastly's Cost Of Goods Sold is higher, as it continues to aggressively expand its network of data centers.

Of course, one might retort that such costs would be housed within growth capex, with which I'd likely agree.

So the second factor that might be causing this disparity revolves around the many more turnkey solutions Cloudflare offers, all of which are software-based and therefore higher margin offerings. As I've mentioned a couple times now, Cloudflare offers a suite of products to which one is exposed immediately upon registering for an account. On the other hand, Fastly does not offer these high margin software solutions immediately upon registering, and therefore does not reap the gross margin benefits of having them prebuilt and available.

And this discussion affords us a perfect segue into the next item of concern: the respective companies' TAMs.

Let's get into them!

Fastly's TAM

Source: Fastly's Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

In line with our trajectory of logic heretofore, Fastly does not offer as many solutions as its competitor, and therefore, it does not have as large a TAM, as you will see shortly.

With that being said, Fastly has a strong and obviously aggressive team of developers powering its solution, so I expect this TAM to grow incrementally each year as the company continues to grow its portfolio of solutions.

Now, let's check out Cloudflare's TAM.

Cloudflare's TAM

Source: Cloudflare's Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

From the above images, you can see that Cloudflare and Fastly see their total addressable market at $47 billion and $35 billion respectively by 2022. The disparity here further illustrates Cloudflare's wider array of offerings for its users.

Alright, so we've analyzed quite a bit so far regarding these two companies, but now let's check out my favorite metric: net retention rate.

Net Retention Rates

Source: Created by Author using Investor Presentations

With regards to dollar-based net retention rates, Fastly is outperforming Cloudflare quite comfortably. This stat shows that Fastly's existing customers tend to consume more services from its platform when compared to Cloudflare.

Now, with every net retention rate, we must use a surgical nuance in determining whether it's "good" or "bad". To summarily decide that Fastly is the better option due to its net retention rate would be a fallacious position to assume. Instead, we must identify why these two rates differ.

My explanation revolves around the idea that Fastly has significantly less churn, as its customers are almost entirely larger, established enterprises. Conversely, Cloudflare, the company that services the masses and not the classes, provides solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (and large enterprises to be sure), which are notorious for being slow to accelerate their spend and are notorious for simply ceasing to exist (to be clear, I am discussing small and medium-sized businesses); the byproduct of which is a lower net retention rate begotten by higher churn and less upgrades.

Furthermore, Fastly's higher net retention rate is also attributable to its focus on being a developer-first platform (developed by hardcore developers) combined with an expanding array of services, including security solutions as its platform continues to evolve. To that end, Fastly's net retention rate may slow as it begins to saturate its near term accessible enterprise market.

Valuation

To make an investment decision, one must determine the intrinsic value and total expected returns of a stock (read: business).

To determine intrinsic value, we will employ our proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

In Step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Source: Created by Author using L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see above, Fastly's and Cloudflare's intrinsic values are ~$40 and ~$26, i.e., both stocks are technically overvalued. But years ago, I realized such a valuation method was not entirely sufficient to determine the movement of stocks; hence, I added the second and third components to the valuation model (and have since added a fourth which incorporates dividends into total returns).

So let's employ the second and third components to ascertain whether we should deploy capital into these stocks.

In both cases, I don't expect dilution to be rampant, and therefore, I omitted step 2 for this specific valuation (though I almost always employ step 2, as my loyal readers know).

Total Expected Returns

Now, we know that a traditional DCF model illustrates whether a stock is over- or under-valued; however, it does nothing in terms of demonstrating what one can expect in the way of future returns. For that, we must use step 3 of the LASV model. The results are depicted below.

Source: Created by Author using L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

So, if one were to buy Fastly (or Cloudflare) at $86 (or $35) and hold for ten years, he/she could expect base case returns at ~6.36% (or ~11.44%) CAGR. Fastly's expected return is well below our hurdle rate of 9.8% (long-term S&P 500 annualized return). Thus, Fastly is not worth buying at $86.

However, Cloudflare offers potential annual returns of ~11.44%, which is slightly higher than our hurdle rate. From my perspective, Cloudflare will not outperform the market by a mile, and thus it is only a modest buy at these lofty valuations.

Final Thoughts

Cloudflare and Fastly are very interesting companies to be sure; however, I am not sure either represent table pounding buys at present. Now, will these companies be successful investments over the coming 10 years? I am quite sure they will in that regard, as evidenced by my recommendation for Beating The Market subscribers to buy Fastly at $44.

The edge cloud computing space is set to massively grow over the coming decades as the deployment of apps in localized areas, especially with the advent of 5G and the nature thereof, proliferates.

In closing, as of today, I rate Cloudflare as having a much better value proposition.

Key Takeaway: Buy Cloudflare, Hold Fastly.

