Current valuations assign little to no credit for optionality around the CGC stake or the upside potential from Corona Hard Seltzer.

Since my last piece in April, Constellation Brands (STZ) stock has been on a clear recovery path, yet valuations are still undemanding, in my view. With 1Q21 in the rearview mirror, I think the key takeaway from the quarter is not only that consumer demand remains intact, but also that STZ is well-positioned to deliver on its medium-term guidance of beer growth in the high-single-digits. At ~17x fwd P/E (ex-Canopy (OTC:CGC)), valuations seem undemanding, and the eventual resumption of the capital return should catalyze multiple expansion.

Resilient Beer Business and Cost Control Offset Near-Term Headwinds

Constellation posted some encouraging results in a difficult quarter, with beer depletions rising 5.6% YoY (vs. STZ's prior guidance of low to mid-single digits), offsetting wholesale weakness, as shipment volumes fell 7.2% YoY. On the plus side, the beer numbers painted a favorable demand picture amid depleting system inventory attributable to brewery closures in Mexico. Beer strength also defied on-premise closures in the quarter, reflecting Constellation's lower exposure to out-of-home channels.

Source: Earnings Release

Weakness in Wine & Spirits (-1.1% YoY depletion volume; -12.9% YoY shipment volume), however, led to a below-par comparable sales result overall at down ~6% YoY. That said, robust cost control measures led to above-consensus margins, which, in turn, drove a sizable EPS beat at $2.30 ($2.44 ex-Canopy).

Source: Earnings Release

The strong performance in beer affirmed the longer-term thesis, in my view, as STZ's brand strength and continued product innovation should eventually shine through inventory headwinds, as well as rising COVID-19 cases in key Sunbelt markets. Understandably, STZ did not provide guidance for FY21 due to COVID-driven uncertainties, though I thought the lack of color around challenges at the Mexicali plant was perhaps a missed opportunity.

Light at the End of the Tunnel for the Wine Portfolio

The quarter also saw Wine & Spirits (W&S) depletions down 1.1% YoY in 1Q21, but on the bright side, "Power Brand" depletions, which better reflect the remaining W&S portfolio post-divestitures, increased a relatively strong 4.7% YoY. This was helped by the reduction in promotional activity, outsized growth from Meiomi and The Prisoner, as well as price increases on Woodbridge.

Source: Earnings Release

With STZ now in the final stages of divesting its non-core wine brands to E&J Gallo for ~$1.0bn (including an ~$250m earnout), things are looking good for the portfolio. Management isn't stopping there - the announced sales of the Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy lineup for ~$255m, as well as the grape concentrate and high-color concentrate businesses, are steps in the right direction, in my view. More recently, STZ has also announced the acquisition of Empathy Wines, which better fits with the vision for a higher-end W&S portfolio. A summary of STZ's "Power Brands" is as follows:

Source: Earnings Release

An interesting disclosure from the latest 10-Q is that long-lived assets held for sale (goodwill, other intangibles, and certain winery/vineyard assets) have been written down in conjunction with the W&S divestitures, driving a non-recurring loss of $25m to a net fair value of $784m.

Source: Form 10-Q

I wouldn't be surprised to see more write-downs ahead, though the near-term impact will likely prove limited relative to the earnings base. Net, I think the move to focus the organization on fewer, more premium brands is the right one, and the path to low to mid-single-digits growth post-divestiture by FY22 seems achievable, in my view.

Source: 1Q21 Investor Presentation

Corona Hard Seltzer Offers Valuable Optionality

A perhaps underappreciated opportunity for STZ is its entry into Hard Seltzer, which, led by White Claw, has been a key growth market over the last year or so. STZ's Corona Seltzer brand was launched in March this year, backed by its largest-ever single-brand investment (~$45m or ~6% of its advertising budget) to help boost the overall Corona brand's visibility. If STZ's latest minority stake in PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer (a midwestern seltzer maker with a slightly lower alcohol offering, at 4% ABV) is anything to go by, expect more positive developments on this front.

Source: 1Q21 Investor Presentation

The full extent of the financial impact remains unclear, but STZ does expect limited cannibalization, which is encouraging. In the meantime, I see Corona Seltzer as a nice addition to the Corona brand family that leverages the master brand's "refreshing" attributes to capitalize on a high-growth category. The key will be whether the brand can replicate its prior successes with the key Hispanic demographic, which currently under-indexes in seltzers. While the valuation impact will likely also be minimal near- to medium-term, Corona Seltzer, along with strong off-premise growth for the rest of the portfolio, should, at the very least, help offset volume loss to other seltzers.

Source: 1Q21 Investor Presentation

Well-Capitalized to Navigate Near-Term Headwinds

STZ is also very well-capitalized - as of early April, STZ had ~$2bn available under its revolving credit facility, and >$300m of cash on hand at end-1Q21. Further, with ~$730m in sale proceeds post-closing of the Gallo transaction, ~$130m for Nobilo, and $255m for Paul Mason brandy, management has more than sufficient liquidity at hand.

I'd also note that the maximum net leverage covenant under the credit facility has been stepped down to 4.5x (from 5.0x), but management still has plenty of leeway even if there is a delay in the Gallo transaction close, as EBITDA would have to decline significantly for leverage to reach the 4.5x covenant.

Source: Company Filings

There's also plenty here for patient, yield-focused investors as STZ remains committed to its capital return plans. For instance, the capital return program has been extended by one year, and boosted by ~$500m to $5bn for the coming years, to reflect an extra year of dividends.

Source: 1Q21 Investor Presentation

Trading at Appealing Valuations

STZ's shares currently trade at undemanding valuations, in my view, likely reflecting little to no value for the Canopy stake or optionality related to the Corona Hard Seltzer launch. Excluding the ~$12/share market value of the Canopy stake, STZ trades at an implied ~17x multiple on fwd CY21 earnings, which screens cheaply relative to historical levels.

Key risks include further production cutbacks in Mexico, as well as continued losses at Canopy Growth. I see the former as transitory, with a resolution that allows STZ to recoup some of the $700m invested in Mexicali, likely to provide a nice boost. I don't have a view on CGC's prospects, but given STZ has exercised warrants in Canopy for $174mn (increasing its stake to 38.6%), it might be worth keeping tabs on progress on this front.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.