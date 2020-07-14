We are truly living in unprecedented times. Millions have been exclusively working from home around for many months (myself included - since end of February, actually), tens of millions are unemployed, cyclical stocks are at decade lows, whereas the tech mega-caps, tech in general and the whole EV sector are not just rallying but literally breaking out. There is hardly a day where the hot pandemic-play stocks like Zoom (ZM), The Trade Desk (TTD), Square (SQ), Tesla (TSLA), Shopify (SHOP), Fastly (FSLY), Livongo (LVGO) are not moving at least 3% - and most of the time it is up.

(Source: MarketWatch)

The necessity of having cash and waiting for a seemingly inevitable pullback has either never been greater or never been more useless right now given that we could be witnessing a complete shift in paradigm as ecommerce and tech in general see their secular growth trajectory being pushed way forward.

I continue to invest in my dividend stocks and here and there open some new positions in these momentum stocks, the latest being Livongo -but not due to FOMO but because I deeply believe in the business model and long-term return potential.

June has featured a nasty dividend cut from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B), which really took its toll on dividend income, but more negative news are expected in the coming months with COVID-19 cases soaring. And on top of that, you need to prepare yourself for the very real possibility that the Democrats will win the election and maybe even hold both chambers of Congress and, therefore, potentially take back the massive tax cut, which would add even more stress on dividend payout ratios.

Portfolio Changes In June

In June, I was able to increase my net investments to $2,150, after having to scale back considerable for May. The majority of purchases was tied to monthly investment plans, with the remainder attributable to select one-time purchases of STORE Capital (STOR), Livongo Health, Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and Fastly.

Due to the nature of how the monthly investment plan process works, I am investing relatively equally into these stocks at two points of time during the month - at the beginning of the month and mid-month - which break down as follows:

It will take a pretty long time (2-3 years) before most of these positions will have turned into at least a $1,000 investment, but I want to diversify broadly, have the patience to ride this out and see in what shape and form these companies will exist in 2022/2023 and beyond.

As mentioned initially I started a position in Fastly, a massive 1 share, which is meant more as reminder to notify me if the stock has any meaningful pullback after having more than quadrupled since the end of March. I bought at around $79, a level I already considered to be really pricey, only to then see the stock climb above $100 within a couple of days.

A similar movement has occurred with Livongo Health, where my initial position stacked up to three shares, and was further increased in early July.

(Source: Livongo Investor Relations)

Livongo Health is aspiring to revolutionize the healthcare market by helping people with chronic conditions live better lives. The company has a clear mission: it saves money for its clients and helps its members thereby creating a true win-win-win situation. Inherent network effects will attract more members to the platform and help keep existing ones. Livongo recently increased its Q2/2020 guidance and could very well surprise investors with subsequent beat-and-raise quarters going forward. At first glance, the stock is not cheap, but it is a price that is worth paying if this turns into a multi-bagger going forward. Despite the breathtaking price movements of Livongo the last couple of weeks, I remain very bullish on the stock despite a P/S ratio of around 29 when I last bought. I am surely hoping for a pullback of whatever magnitude in order to be able to strike again.

It should also not remain unnoticed that June also saw the utter implosion of one portfolio position, and that is Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY, OTCPK:WRCDF). I have lost track by how much that position actually collapsed, but it nosedived from around €108 down to a range of €1-3, and thereby, wiped out my position. It is surely game over for the company and for Wirecard's shareholders with the company filing for bankruptcy, sliced in parts and facing multi-billion dollar lawsuits. While my absolute loss is annoying, it did not harm the portfolio a lot, but it is simply stunning on every dimension just how big of a fraud this company and whoever is responsible for these calamities truly are. I feel sorry for the employees who felt they were working for one of Germany's high-flyers and for all the trust which has been shattered. It will probably take years to reveal what exactly was going on at Wirecard all these years.

All those purchases substantially raised forward annual dividend income - even though over the next quarters, not all of this is likely to be realized (the color indicates the degree of safety for the next 2 dividend payments based on my assessment) - breaking down as follows:

All net purchases in June can be found below:

Dividend Income: What Happened on The Dividend Side?

My dividend income from 36 companies amounted to $356, down 5% Y/Y and down 20% sequentially. The strong sequential decline is driven by the Shell dividend cut and the semi-annual dividend payment by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) in March. I have also received one of those dividend payments which was originally scheduled in May from BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), but even that did not help to offset the losses elsewhere.

It will be very interesting to see how dividend income develops over the next 12 months. I am expecting significant declines in the energy, automobile, hospitality, REITs and financial sectors. I getting more anxious about the potential sea change that COVID-19 could bring to retail and office REITs, as it is totally unclear whether, once the pandemic is over - which obviously will take a lot longer than expected given renewed and accelerating outbreak in the Americas and elsewhere - people will just return to their normal spending and dining habits or choose ecommerce and working and cooking at and from home. I don't know, and that's why I am investing more in the broad S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) now via index funds.

By looking at the development of top 3 dividend payments in June from Shell, BP plc (BP) and Wells Fargo (WFC), the heavy impact of that Shell dividend cut becomes obvious.

And in relative terms, the importance of that Shell dividend becomes crystal clear on this chart:

Here we can see that out of the top 10 dividend payers in June, Shell's weight reached almost 20% in 2019 and now dropped to just above 7%, whereas BP's weight more than doubled, with Wells Fargo, McDonald's (MCD) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) steadily increasing over time, since all three have been part of my monthly investment plans for years. The dramatic decline for Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) in June 2020 is due to the supplemental dividend having been suspended.

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2020, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of circle colored differently by year and sized, based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month), and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red, whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart," as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.

Now, zooming in on June only and arranging the view differently in the shape of a whisker plot shows the range of dividend income by individual stocks over the years. This allows one to easily spot dividend growth and dividend cuts, although it is not possible to decipher how much is organic dividend growth and how much is driven by ongoing repurchases. In the case of Shell, it is another example to visually portray the hefty dividend cut. Usually, what I want to see in that chart is the green dot being the highest for every security, as it reflects the absolute 2020 dividend income. As far as Shell is concerned, the green circle is now only slightly above the level of 2016 and sharply below that of previous years, as could be expected when facing a 66% dividend cut.

Still, it remains absolutely fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it. Now that I have entered the fourth year of my road to financial independence, it is really motivating and encouraging to see how these bubbles are increasing in size and quantity and (slowly) moving up the scale.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT).

I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25.75 for 2020 here:

In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends.

In 2019, I generated 142 hours in GWT, equaling almost $3,600 in annual net dividends.

In 2020, I am targeting to reach $4,000 in annual net dividends, equaling roughly 155 hours in GWT. That was a rather conservative estimate, as it only reflects around 12% growth driven by organic dividend growth and new purchases. However, due to a series of dividend cuts already during this year, it will be interesting to see if and to what extent my new investments can offset them.

The view below shows YTD dividends for every year since 2015 - in this case, total net dividends for January for each year. The lower section depicts YTD Y/Y growth, i.e., as the year progresses, that green bar should creep up to at least 12%, so I will be able to hit my growth target. Right now, it stands at 4% (down from 6% as of end of May) due to the dividend cuts and dividend delays mentioned above. As such, it is not really possible to say how I am trending Y/Y, as I am expecting more dividend cuts in future months but will also start to see the impact of the heavy buying since March.

Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows:

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 454 hours, or 79 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, that equals more than 15 weeks of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 57 hours, or 9.9 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2020 already. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (June) across each year.

Upcoming July Dividends

July is packed with dividend payment dates in the second half, and I am really looking forward to it. The snapshot below is taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show my expected dividend payments in June. I enjoy every single dividend payment day but, obviously, mostly look forward to the bigger dividends from Altria (MO), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Cisco (CSCO) and the Canadian banks.

Wells Fargo, Southern Company (SO), Johnson & Johnson, McDonald's, BP plc, Royal Dutch Shell - despite the heavy dividend cut - Gilead (GILD) and Ares Capital (ARCC).

(Source: My Dividend Calendar)

My Dividend Portfolio Composition (Excludes Non-Dividend-Paying Companies)

At end of June, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Apple Inc. AAPL 11.70% Visa Inc. Class A V 5.84% AT&T Inc. T 4.85% McDonald's Corp. MCD 4.06% Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO 4.04% Microsoft Corporation MSFT 3.85% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.99% Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBAUF 2.81% AbbVie Inc. ABBV 2.75% Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD 2.45% Southern Co. SO 2.29% Altria Group Inc. MO 2.09% Siemens Healthineers SHE 2.00% Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN 1.77% Nvidia Corporation NVDA 1.77% Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN 1.60% Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B RDS.B 1.45% Procter & Gamble Co. PG 1.35% PepsiCo, Inc. PEP 1.33% Toronto-Dominion Bank TD 1.32% 3M Co. MMM 1.29% Wells Fargo & Co. WFC 1.29% Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 1.24% JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM 1.19% Dominion Energy Inc. D 1.12% QTS Realty Trust Inc. Class A QTS 1.09% Philip Morris International Inc. PM 1.07% B&G Foods, Inc. BGS 1.05% Intel Corporation INTC 1.05% Verizon Communications Inc. VZ 0.99% Morgan Stanley MS.PK 0.97% Honeywell International Inc. HON 0.96% Bank of America Corp BAC.PK 0.91% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM 0.91% Brookfield Energy Partners BEP 0.91% Blackstone Group LP BX 0.91% Unilever NV ADR UN 0.89% Daimler DDAIF 0.88% Target Corporation TGT 0.80% Home Depot HD 0.77% BP plc BP 0.76% The Coca-Cola Co. KO 0.76% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 0.72% Stag Industrial Inc. STAG 0.70% W.P. Carey WPC 0.69% BASF BASFY 0.67% NextEra Energy Partners LP NEP 0.65% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares OTCPK:BMWYY 0.63% Allianz SE AZSEY 0.62% Ares Capital Corporation ARCC 0.59% Sixt OTC:SXTSY 0.58% Royal Bank of Canada RY 0.58% STORE Capital STOR 0.55% Medical Properties Trust MPW 0.54% General Mills, Inc. GIS 0.54% Walt Disney Co. DIS 0.50% Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD 0.43% Apple Hospitality REIT APLE 0.42% CoreSite Realty Corp COR 0.41% Pfizer Inc. PFE 0.40% BP plc BP 0.39% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD 0.36% Bayer AG OTCPK:BAYZF 0.36% Colgate-Palmolive Company CL 0.31% Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI 0.30% Drillisch OTC:DRHKF 0.28% Fresenius SE OTCQX:FSNUF 0.25% Osram OTCPK:OSAGF 0.24% Shell Midstream Partners LP SHLX 0.23% Energy Transfer Partners ETPZF 0.23% Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM 0.21% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA 0.21% Lanxess AG OTCPK:LNXSF 0.21% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP 0.20% Apollo Investment OTC:AINV 0.17% Uniti Group Inc. UNIT 0.16% Fresenius Medial Care FM 0.14% The GEO Group Inc. GEO 0.14% MPLX LP MPLX 0.13% Vonovia OTCPK:VONOY 0.13% Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc. ARI 0.13% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. MIC 0.13% Centurylink Inc. CTL 0.13% Boeing BA 0.12% AGNC Investment Corporation AGNC 0.11% Nextera Energy NEE 0.07% Realty Income Corp. O 0.05% CVS Health Corp. CVS 0.05% General Electric Company GE 0.05% Medtronic MDT 0.04% Stryker SYK 0.04% Service Properties Trust SVC 0.03% Mastercard MA 0.02% Wirecard AG WRCDF 0.02%

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.