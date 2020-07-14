Earnings of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD) increased by 33% quarter over quarter to $0.43 per share in the first quarter of the year. Earnings will likely decline in the remaining three quarters of the year because provision expense is likely to increase. Moreover, continued loan decline and compression in the net interest margin will likely pressurize earnings. Furthermore, overdraft fees and debit card income are likely to remain subdued this year. Consequently, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 35% year over year to $1.44 per share. There is a chance of an earnings miss in the year ahead because provision expense is difficult to predict in the current uncertain economic environment. The risks and uncertainties are likely to keep the stock price subdued in the next few months despite PWOD’s attractive valuation. As a result, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on PWOD.

Consumer Auto, Student Housing to Drive Provision Expense

PWOD reported provision expense of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, down from $1.7 million in the last quarter of 2019. The first quarter’s provision expense made up 6bps of total loans, which appears insufficient for a pandemic from a historical perspective. Between the years 2013 to 2015, the company’s provision expense averaged 27bps of total loans per annum, or 7bps of total loans per quarter. Therefore, the first quarter’s provisioning appears too low to cover the COVID-19-driven loan impairments that are likely to arise in the last three quarters of the year. As a result, I’m expecting provision expense to increase in the last three quarters of the year compared to the first quarter.

PWOD has high exposure to the consumer auto segment that will likely drive provision expense. The heightened unemployment in Pennsylvania, which was recorded at 13.1% for May, will likely hurt the debt servicing ability of consumers. As mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing, consumer auto loans made up 11% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. Moreover, management mentioned in the 10-Q filing that they had some risky student housing loans that they were monitoring. Furthermore, PWOD modified rates or deferred payments on 19% of total loans, which shows the proportion of the portfolio that is facing problems amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering these factors, I’m expecting PWOD to post provision expense of $3.4 million in 2020, or 25bps of total loans, up from 20bps of total loans in 2019.

Continued Loan Decline to Hurt Earnings

After declining throughout 2019, PWOD’s loan balance continued to trend downwards in the first quarter of 2020. Due to the economic slowdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for commercial loans and consumer loans, excluding mortgages, will likely remain subdued. Moreover, PWOD was unable to benefit much from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, in April. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, the company funded only $2.7 million of loans under PPP. Assuming a margin of 2.75%, PPP will likely add only $74,000 to PWOD’s net interest income this year. Considering these factors, I’m expecting loans to decline by 2% this year, as shown in the table below.

Further, a compression in net interest margin, or NIM, will likely pressurize net interest income. A simulation conducted by the management shows that the NIM is quite sensitive to interest rate changes; therefore, the 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March will have a substantial impact on NIM. According to the results of the simulation disclosed in the 10-Q filing, a 200bps cut in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 9.48% over twelve months. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 24bps in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

A Slowdown in Business Activity to Hurt Non-Interest Based Revenues

PWOD’s non-interest income plunged by 16% in the first quarter of the year, on a linked-quarter basis, due to a fall in business activity that negatively impacted overdraft fees and debit card income. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, management anticipated that a return to historical levels for these two non-interest income items could take months after the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. According to management, consumer behavior may take significant time to return to normal. As a result, I’m expecting non-interest income to remain subdued in the last three quarters of the year. On the other hand, mortgage banking is likely to offer some relief because low interest rates are conducive to mortgage refinancing activity. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, management anticipated a strong second quarter in mortgage banking due to the number of individuals expected to refinance existing mortgages.

The expected increase in provision expense, decline in loan balance, contraction in NIM, and subdued non-interest income will likely pressurize earnings in the last three quarters of the year. For the full year, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 35% year over year to $1.44 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Year-End Target Price Shows PWOD is Currently Attractively Valued

I'm using the historical price-to-book-value multiple, or P/B, to value PWOD. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.46 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $22.1 gives a target price of $32.2 for December 2020. This price target is 52% above the current market price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the upside from the market price, PWOD is also offering a dividend yield of 6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.32 per share. I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 89%, which is manageable.

Risks Will likely Restrain the Stock Price

The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are currently unknown, which increases the risk of an earnings surprise in the year ahead. Currently, I’m expecting the economic downturn to continue till the early part of 2021, at which time I’m expecting a vaccine for COVID-19 to become widely available. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected, then the provision expense can exceed its estimate. PWOD’s exposure to the consumer auto segment is likely to magnify the impact of COVID-19 on the average credit quality of the loan portfolio. Due to these risks and uncertainties, the stock price is likely to remain subdued in the next two to three months regardless of the attractive valuation and dividend yield. Consequently, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on PWOD.

