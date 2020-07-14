For the long-term, we should see double-digit dividends combined with double-digit capital investments. These things together make the company a great investment.

The company had negative FCF in the first quarter, but in subsequent quarters its financial position should be much stronger. It'll be able to pay off debt.

Western Midstream cut its dividend in half to maintain cash flow. It has since cut capital spending by more than $1 billion and raised cheap debt.

Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) has cut its dividend by 50% since the start of the COVID-19 related oil price collapse. However, the company still offers investors what, at this point, is a very secure double-digit yield. On top of that, the company has an impressive long term asset base. This asset base, and the resulting cash flow, makes the company an exciting addition to a portfolio.

Western Midstream COVID-19 Situation

Westrn Midstream has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 situation for two primary reasons.

The first is the general fear of a slowdown in volumes and the affects on midstream companies. While this is an issue that can take multiple years to be resolved, it's also one that can take substantial time to resolve itself. However, now that oil prices have recovered substantially, this is a much smaller risk worth paying attention to. Midstream companies have yet to price this in. That's one of the reasons why the company is lower risk now.

The second risk is the substantial stake in Western Midstream owned by Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). The company's stake is currently worth $2 billion versus near $7 billion at the time of the acquisition. Investors expected Occidental Petroleum to sell a massive % of this stake to cover its high debt load, but the collapse in the stake's value has put that plan on held.

However, the expected eventual stock liquidation has put pressure on shares. It's still worth noting that this wouldn't affect cash flow and a share price drop from this would still make the company a good investment. Additionally, the company has taken a number of steps to improve its financial position, which we'll discuss throughout this article.

Overall, the company is handling the COVID-19 situation perfectly fine.

Western Midstream Cash Flow Situation

Specifically, this graph shows how much Western Midstream's cash flow should change as a result of the decisions the company has made to cut costs.

Western Midstream Cash Flow Changes Costs - Wes Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream has guided for $412.5 million in capital expenditure savings had $75 million in G&A and O&M cost savings for a total of near $500 million in savings. That's from the company's near 50% capital expenditure spending cuts, something which we think is an incredibly intelligent move by that company. That cash flow will support stronger dividends for shareholders.

In fact, adding onto the company's current savings, it has cut its distribution by 50% saving the company $563 million annually. The company's total cash flow will be enhanced by more than $1 billion - cash flow that is massive in relation to the company's $4.3 billion market capitalization. The strong moves the company has made will support future strength in shareholder rewards.

Western Midstream EBITDA - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream is forecasting ~$1.775 billion in EBITDA from a variety of assets, including interesting cash flow from equity investments. For reference, the company's 2019 results were $1.72 billion in adjusted EBITDA. That means that the company is forecasting an increase of ~3-4% in adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint.

That's some respectable growth given the COVID-19 scenario. That will highlight continued strength in the company's cash flow.

Westrn Midstream Operations

As a backdrop to all of this, it's worth highlight that in a COVID-19 world, Western Midstream performed admirably from an operational standpoint.

Western Midstream Operational Performance - Western Midstream

Western Midstream saw strong throughput throughout its business with strong growth across its business lines. Margins remained strong, and other important businesses for the company, like water throughput have continued to perform incredibly well. In a COVID-19 based word, the company's performance has been incredibly impressive.

More importantly, versus the company's 3-4% forecast adjusted EBITDA growth, it highlights that if markets were to recover, the company could experience significant additional growth. With double-digit throughput growth across major business lines, as markets recover, the company could see another 10% in adjusted EBITDA growth.

Western Midstream Capital Guidance

Past this, Western Midstream is continuing to invest heavily in future growth. That capital investment will support higher shareholder returns.

Western Midstream Capital Guidance - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream, despite the difficult time period, during which the company cut capital spending by 50%, has still continued to invest heavily in future growth. The company anticipates spending $500 million in key projects, expanding disposal, compressive, and gathering pipelines.

It's also still worth noting the company's revised capital projects are a double-digit percentage of its market capitalization. That's a significant capital investment that can support growth.

Western Midstream Financials

Putting all of this together, as supported by the cash flow situation, the company has a strong financial position and the ability to generate significant shareholder returns.

Western Midstream Financial Performance - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream saw strong operating cash flow and free cash flow. The company had negative free cash flow after distributions, however, it's worth noting that's on the back of significant capital expenditures. In fact, the company spent nearly $180 million of its planned $500 million in capital expenditures for the year or nearly 40%.

That means for the remaining quarters of the year, the company's capital expenditures will be much closer to $100 million annualized. That would imply no negative FCF after distributions. That highlights the strength of the company's financial abilities. Not only can it give a double-digit dividend, it can give double-digit capital expenditures, and it can do it with positive FCF.

Western Midstream Financial Highlights - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream has reduced cash outflows by more than $1 billion, as we discussed separately. The company recently raised $3.5 billion in debt at great prices, to rollover debt. The cost, in January 2020, before COVID-19, was 5.25% for 30-year debt. That's an incredible rate and it highlights the company's strength in a non-COVID-19 world.

The company's impressive moves mean it should have FCF after dividends with $2 billion in revolving credit facility. The company has no-near term need to access debt and is planning to significantly improve its financial profile. The company's debt targets are from 4.5x debt to adjusted EBITDA by YE 2020 to 4.0x at YE 2021.

Given the company's debt load that's almost $7.2 billion in debt by YE 2021. That's with a double-digit dividend in the immediate time. And on top of that the company refinanced almost half of its debt at the start of the year. The company's financial profile and its ability to generate strong shareholder returns is incredibly strong.

Western Midstream Risk

So putting this all together, impressive assets, strong cash flow generation, a manageable and recently refinanced debt load, and double-digit dividends for shareholders, the question becomes what are the risks that the company faces?

The company's risk is primarily long-term in the event of another oil price drop. Specifically, the company generates its cash flow from volume moving through its pipelines. In the event of a longer term decline in oil prices, capital expenditures, and therefore volume would drop down. That'd put strong negative pressure and cash flow.

Due to the company's debt load that'd eventually result in a need to cut dividends. However, with that said we feel that that's incredibly unlikely.

Oil prices - Bloomberg

The above graph shows oil prices over the past 6 months, from the start of the year. The COVID-19 related drop off is very clear with prices hitting <$20 / barrel in mid-April. That doesn't even count the related days when prices briefly dropped negative as contracts expire. However since then, prices have recovered respectably to more than $40 / barrel.

That's already a much stronger price for many oil companies. Given the strong path to an even further recovery, overall, we feel the chance of another significant drop down in oil prices is fairly low. Wes Midstream's overall strength in a scenario where prices are recovering makes the company a quality investment at this time.

Conclusion

Western Midstream has an impressive portfolio of assets that the company has put significant work into developing. It has responded well to COVID-19, raising debt at an opportune time, maintaining significant liquidity, and cutting cost. The company has hit a point where it expects to be FCF positive, while paying a double-digit dividend and double-digit capital expenditures.

The company anticipates aggressively lowering its debt over the coming years to a much more manageable 4.0x debt / adjusted EBITDA by YE 2021. From that point, the company can decide if it wants to lower debt further, spend more on capital expenditures, or take back shareholder rewards to where they were. Either will reward shareholders incredibly well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.