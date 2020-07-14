At the same time, industry-specific risks of increased competition and disruption do not seem to matter much for AMD's share price.

Current share price is fully pricing in the next couple of years of expected sales growth and profitability improvements.

Source: redsharknews.com

Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) turnaround story has been a very exciting one. Based on its new Zen CPU architecture, the company finally launched a series of CPUs able to compete with Intel (INTC). Competing with Intel both in the retail and professional space with Ryzen and Threadripper and the data center space with EPYC has brought some healthy competition in the space.

On top of that, AMD's duopoly with Nvidia (NVDA) in the GPU space has been a very important competitive advantage as computing power is gearing heavily towards GPUs. Further, being able to provide a one package CPU and GPU offer has been very important to fend off fierce competition from Intel and Nvidia.

Naturally, as AMD made its return into the CPU space, made an entrance into the data center space and returned to profitability, its share price exploded.

Data by YCharts

The question now becomes - is the current share price already fully pricing in future expected revenue growth and profitability improvements?

Another equally important question that AMD shareholders need to ask themselves is: is this elevated return on capital sustainable over the long term and does the current valuation of AMD reflect any industry-specific risks, such as new competition in the space?

In the following two sections I will explain why the answers to these two questions are yes and no, respectively.

Why is AMD priced at a premium

There is no denying it, I myself am very happy that the company has managed to pull this turnaround, bring some healthy competition into the space and some of the best-in-class products (I myself am thinking about switching from Intel to AMD Ryzen).

From being on the brink of bankruptcy to coming back as an industry leader once again, AMD and more specifically its management deserve some credit. The company was in a lot of trouble with operating loss back in 2015 and nothing to compete with Intel CPUs, while also facing fierce competition from the GPU leader - Nvidia. Five years later, and AMD is now enjoying very good profitability in its computing and graphics segment.

Source: author's calculations based on data from AMD's annual reports

More importantly, with its EPYC CPU and by combining it with its leading GPUs, AMD has the opportunity to crack its largest market - the data centers.

Source: AMD Pitch Deck June 2020

In the x86 CPU space, Intel has been enjoying an absolute dominance for quite some time but this changed rapidly with AMD's new generation Zen CPUs.

Source: wccftech.com

AMD is also just in the beginning of scaling up its data center and is building important relationships with the largest players in the space.

Source: AMD Pitch Deck June 2020

In a nutshell, AMD turnaround story is very exciting. From a company facing bankruptcy to a profitable player in the CPU and GPU space that is able to once again give Intel something to worry about.

The problem with competition

Even the best execution, however, does not come risk-free and even the most exciting stories need to be adjusted accordingly for competition.

Competition in the space is intense and about to get even more so. To begin with, the two traditional direct competitors of AMD have much deeper pockets, which has historically put AMD at a disadvantage.

Although the size of R&D budgets is not everything it takes to compete, it does matter. From a Research and Development perspective, Nvidia's much profitable GPU unit has allowed the company to spend much more on R&D and thus keep its lead in the high-end GPUs.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Seeking Alpha

Even though AMD's recent jump in profitability has allowed management to dial up the R&D spend from 18% in 2017 to as high as 25% of sales during the last twelve months, the company still lags behind Nvidia in absolute terms.

AMD is surely utilizing its R&D budget to the best it can, but the company's smaller size makes it hard to keep with its larger peers.

We did spend a little bit more this year than we originally planned,” explained Su. “And that was frankly because the opportunities are very strong. Most of the additional spend is targeted at research and development with the notion of platform investments and software investments to ensure that we capture the opportunities that we have. I think we have the right balance.” Source: nextplatform.com

Source: author's calculations based on data from Seeking Alpha

The larger size of Intel also makes it easier to attract the best talents in the industry. A stark example of that was the surprise move of Raja Koduri from AMD to Intel a couple of years ago. With a glamorous career at AMD, then at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and then back to AMD, Mr. Koduri has been an important addition to Intel's team in its efforts to develop a GPU capable of competing with AMD. The reason behind his transfer was the following:

... how he could best apply his knowledge and skills, during the next 10 years. Only one company checked all the boxes with regard to core technologies, assets, and people that Koduri sought to "do some beautiful, amazing things," with the deluge of data from the growth in computing, social media, mobile, IoT and so on – Intel was the only choice. Source: hexus.net

Although success for Intel in the space is far from certain, the company seems to be making good progress and is expected to launch its GPU later this year, giving AMD and Nvidia one more reason to worry.

In addition to its traditional competition from INTC and NVDA, AMD will soon be facing competition from Apple. Apple has recently become the 10th largest semiconductor vendor in the world, surpassing AMD.

A recent article in Seeking Alpha called "Apple's Handwriting On The Wall For Intel And AMD" explains in detail why Apple is likely to give headaches to Intel and AMD. In a nutshell, the AAPL homegrown GPU would put an end to a profitable revenue stream for AMD in both discrete GPU sales for Macs and MacBooks and eventually for data centers.

Source: androidauthority.com

All these are risks which will probably not matter for the next couple of months or quarters, but will surely play a role for AMD's long-term returns and disregarding them as a long-term AMD shareholder would be a mistake.

GPU competition is also entering from China, where Huawei and Zhaoxin are both working on developing their own graphic cards.

All that points to the fact that when return on capital in an industry becomes too attractive, competition usually intensifies and drives abnormal returns lower which is exactly what is happening in the semiconductors space.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Seeking Alpha

Valuation like no other

As a smaller player in a very dynamic industry, AMD's Return on Capital is very volatile. The business model is such that periods of excitement around new products are often followed by busts as competitors catch-up or get an edge in some other area. This is causing gross profitability to vary as well, thus affecting ROCE and consequently share price performance.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Seeking Alpha

Naturally, this whole process results in massive spikes in share price, followed by busts as expectations adjust to reality.

Data by YCharts

Even the more stable peer of AMD - Nvidia - has not been immune to these factors as share price skyrockets, followed by sharp drops as profitability and return on capital adjust.

Data by YCharts

With that in mind, AMD's share price is currently in a period when expectations about the future are running very high. On a historical basis, the end of 2019 and current valuation levels are at unprecedented levels relative to the company's operating profitability.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Seeking Alpha

It's the first time that the relationship between profitability and valuation is breaking down to such an extreme level, suggesting that AMD should either see a massive and sustainable improvement in operating profit or that current share price is detached from reality.

AMD's next four-year plan up to 2023 includes around 20% annual revenue growth rate on the back of higher sales to data centers and cloud platforms, gross margins going above 50% and operating profitability around mid-20%.

Source: AMD Financial Analyst Day – 2020

Assuming AMD executes successfully on this 4-year plan, then we could reasonably expect the following revenue and profit forecasts.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Seeking Alpha and AMD Financial Analyst Day – 2020

In the model above, I assume gross profitability to be somehow higher than the 50% and reach 52% in 2023, while SG&A expenses to be at historical lows relative to sales at 9% and R&D expenses to fall significantly to 20% of sales. Although being very optimistic, these figures suggest operating margin close to AMD's current guidance of mid-20%.

Calculating AMD's current cost of equity of 16% - based on risk-free rate of 3.0%, Equity Risk Premium of 6.0% and beta of 2.1, the current share price of $57.3 must grow to $94.5 in year 2023 in order to compensate shareholders for its market risk alone. Thus, AMD's P/S would fall down to x7.9, if sales grow at a 20% annual rate.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Seeking Alpha and AMD Financial Analyst Day – 2020

On a historical basis, such a high P/S multiple would imply an operating margin of way above 23%, based on AMD's historical P/S to Operating Margin relationship above. Or in other words, the expected operating profitability of 23% implies a P/S multiple of around x3.5, which is much lower than the x7.9 multiple estimated above.

What this means is even if AMD executes flawlessly on its 4-year plan and share price grows at a level necessary to compensate shareholders for the market risk they are taking (not mentioning industry- and company-specific risks), then in 2023 AMD would need many periods of further abnormal sales growth and profitability improvement. A possible, but unlikely scenario.

What is even worse is that current multiples do not reflect any of the following risks:

New competition is entering the space

As I said earlier, lured by the very high returns on capital of AMD and NVDA over the recent years, many new competitors are entering the space and will most likely drive down profitability.

With Intel entering the space in a meaningful way, Apple (AAPL) is also developing its own CPUs and GPUs and is very likely to affect AMD by ditching its discrete graphics from its devices. In relation to this, Apple recently announced an unexpected licensing deal with Imagination Technologies which was recently acquired by private equity firm Canyon Bridge. Finally, Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei and Zhaoxin are also working on their own GPUs.

All that means only one thing - the GPU market will see increased competition and most likely lower returns on capital going forward, making the case of AMD's share price outperforming less likely.

AMD could actually not meet its guidance

Having said that, it might actually not come as a surprise that AMD's management is not buying shares at the moment and is in fact selling heavily its stock-based compensation at a rate never seen before.

*excluding Mubadala Investment Co. Pjsc transactions

Source: author's calculations based on data from openinsider.com

While at the same time retail investors are so excited about the stock that they are piling into it at rates not seen before.

Source: robintrack.net

Conclusion

AMD has had an amazing run by executing on its turnaround in CPUs, while managing to defend its low GPU market share in relation to NVDA. Management deserves the credit for doing the impossible to achieve all that with limited resources when compared to its direct peers - NVDA and INTC. The company continues to execute well and will most likely grab a higher market share in data centers as well.

Nevertheless, no matter how exciting a story is, there are always limits to the price that an investor should be prepared to pay for a good narrative and execution. It appears that AMD's current valuation is already fully pricing the next 4 years of market share increases and profitability improvement. On top of that, the sky-high share price does not seem to reflect some very real risks of new competition, lower-than-expected profitability and sales growth that might disappoint, not even mentioning any other industry- and company-specific risks. Thus, even though AMD's prospects are bright, the current valuation seems like a too high price to pay.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.