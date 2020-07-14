On the other hand, The Trade Desk makes very strong cash flows, which is very bullish.

Investors are paying 30x trailing sales for a company that is likely to end 2020 with flat year-over-year growth rates.

The Trade Desk grew strongly when the economy was strong, but now I question how long it will take until the ad market is strong again.

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (TTD) was growing at very strong clip when the economy was strong. And even though investors are positively excited about this company's prospects, I am unsure of whether the near term is likely to be as rewarding as investors expect.

Furthermore, I can't make the argument that paying 30x trailing sales for a company that is likely to end the year with flat year-over-year growth is worthwhile investing in.

The Idea Behind The Trade Desk -- Flexibility

The Trade Desk empowers buyers of advertising. The idea behind The Trade Desk is that it can reach consumers across a highly fragmented space through different screens.

At its core, The Trade Desk is a digital ad company that uses an auction system allowing its clients to bid only for optimal impressions. The Trade Desk declares that this bidding system enables better targeting, pricing, and campaign results.

Furthermore, part of the thesis here is that although Facebook (FB) and Alphabet's YouTube (GOOGL)(GOOG) reach approximately 2 billion and 1 billion users daily respectively, that the internet is a big space and that The Trade Desk can reach consumers elsewhere.

The Trade Desk's CEO Jeff Green went to great lengths to explain during its Q1 2020 earnings call how ad clients are able to be flexible in how they deploy their ad budget, and that ultimately companies' path to recovery is through adaptation to the new normal.

Green explains how for companies, doing nothing is not the correct growth strategy. And how even though some companies are going to be slowly returning to advertising, other companies will leap back in to ignite their growth engines.

Will 2020 Matter for The Trade Desk?

There's a lot of uncertainty from investors over how 2020 will shape up. One moment investors are betting strongly on a V-shape economy, while the next its a U-shape, and at times it appears that investors are thinking it's an L-shaped recovery.

And while I make no claim to having any insights as to what shape of the alphabet the economy will take, I do base my analysis on hard facts rather than hypotheticals.

Source: author's calculations

Going from 2018 into the second half of 2019, The Trade Desk saw its revenue growth rates decelerating steadily.

The Trade Desk went from growing its revenues by 55% in 2018 to exiting Q4 2019 with 35% revenue growth rates. Put another way over the period of approximately twelve months there was substantial volatility in The Trade Desk's revenue growth rates.

What needs to be reminded here about the period of 2018 to late 2019 was that the economy was very strong. Nevertheless, The Trade Desk's revenue growth rates were at the mercy of approximately 2000 basis points deceleration to its top-line growth rates, even though the economy was strong.

Having said that, putting aside its volatile growth rates part of the bullish thesis here is to point to Trade Desk's strong free cash flows.

The Trade Desk Has Very Strong Cash Flows

Even while considering that stock-based compensation continues to trickle up over time, as it increased by 45% in Q1 2020 compared with the same period a year ago, The Trade Desk was still able to generate strong cash flows.

Specifically, even while factoring capex and its capitalization of intangibles, The Trade Desk's free cash flow in Q1 2020 was $33 million compared with approximately $3 million of free cash flow in Q1 of last year -- an unquestionable jump in cash flows over a very small time frame. All this now leads me to its valuation.

Valuation -- Uncertain Margin of Safety

The Trade Desk trades for approximately 30x trailing sales. This is a huge premium to itself the past several years, but its a premium too other advertising companies such as Alphabet and Facebook.

On the other hand, investors are not valuing The Trade Desk as an ad company, but appear to be pricing this stock as a SaaS business.

The problem though is that even though The Trade Desk has the right strategic vision, and is indeed growing its operations at a rapid clip, for example, its CTV operations are growing at triple digits, its consolidated top line is still likely to be flat or close to breakeven in 2020.

Put another way, paying 30x trailing sales, investors would typically demand high visibility, which The Trade Desk hasn't got.

Investment Risks

The primary risk to The Trade Desk is its valuation. The company's valuation is piping hot, and there are very positive expectations baked into its share price. Not only do its results need to perform in line with expectations but there isn't much room for negative surprises here.

Further, in the near term, the ad market is very weak. Investors are presently assuming that the economy gets back to strength quickly and that any economic weakness is temporary. Consequently, a prolonged downturn will severely impact The Trade Desk's valuation.

In fact, The Trade Desk itself is unsure about how 2020 will fall out, having pulled its guidance. Even though investors, for now, are willing to turn a blind eye to these concerns, the market can be fickle and unpredictable, with sell-off not given investors much in the way of warning signs.

The Bottom Line

Presently, investor enthusiasm is highly likely to carry the stock further ahead. And even though The Trade Desk is trading at very close to an all-time high, I wonder whether there's enough upside potential left here right now.

Even though The Trade Desk is a very profitable and cash generative company, its clients are not locked, and if the economy takes longer than expected to return to normal investors could be priming themselves for disappointment. I'll be watching from the sides to see how things develop ahead.

Strong Investment Potential: Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Being highly selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Investing Made Very EASY I do the hard work of finding a select group of stocks that grow your savings. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.