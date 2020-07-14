Helen of Troy (HELE) still seems to be under the radar of many investors yet has rapidly built up a great track record as a value-creating business, as it combines operating excellence with a savvy deal making strategy, something which pays off handsomely for investors.

At the end of 2019 I looked at the acquisition of Drybar made by the company as I concluded that savvy capital deployment certainly does create a lot of value, as I am even more impressed with recent operating performance. This performance and still somewhat reasonable valuation still makes for a long term bull case.

My Take

By the end of last year Helen of Troy acquired innovative and prestige haircare company Drybar in a $255 million deal. Drybar is relatively small, yet with EBITDA of $19-$20 million on sales of $65 million it is incredibly profitable, and moreover is growing quite rapidly thanks to strong exposure to Ulta Beauty (ULTA), among others. A 4 times sales multiple and 13 times EBITDA multiple are not necessarily cheap on a stand-alone basis, yet 50 basis points accretion to overall growth of Helen suggests that the business is growing rapidly.

The great thing is that Helen of Troy has made an entire framework for capital deployment and thus acquisitions. Candidates need to have leading brands, strong organic growth, strong margins and low capital spending, as this framework has been the basis for shares rallying from $25 in 2010 to $178 upon deal announcement last December. Actually the jump from $164 to $178 per share upon the news that Drybar was acquired is telling a lot, after all shares gained $350 million in value in response to a roughly $250 million deal.

The Numbers

Following the Drybar acquisition I was running some pro-forma numbers. Net debt would double to $539 million, although only resulting in a leverage ratio of 1.8 times. More important was that adjusted earnigns, were already seen at $8.50-$8.75 per share ahead of Drybar. Excluded in this number is a dollar in stock-based compensation, as adjusted for that multiples rise to 23 times after the big move.

Nonetheless, the great track record and approximately 5% organic growth is hard to come by, certainly in the category in which the company operates. While Drybar could boost adjusted earnings towards the $9 mark, the enthusiasm of the market is not just related to the deal, but really the capital allocation skills.

These skills are really important in the long run and while the expectations were somewhat reasonable, I did not feel the urge to chase shares at the time, but instead shares landed on my watch list.

What Happened?

Fast forwarding in time, shares nearly hit the $200 mark in February before Covid-19 had a violent impact on the shares as well, with shares actually trading at $100 and change in March. Not having ''seen'' the initial move lower given the turmoil, I did initiate a position at $130 in April, when shares had already seen a significant bounce from the lows.

The violent move lower and stickiness and need for some product categories (Vicks, Braun, Honeywell), made me wonder why shares sold off so hard, at least at similar percentages as the market. The fourth quarter results which were released at the end of April were not indicative as the quarter ended in February. The results itself were very strong with adjusted earnings for the year coming in at $9.30 per share as organic sales growth topped 13% in the final quarter of the year. Nonetheless, not all was good news as an impairment results hurt GAAP earnings and the mass market personal care activities were designated to be divested.

Fortunately, net debt was already reduced to $315 million, for a leverage ratio barely in excess of 1 times, as adjusted for stock-based compensation earnings would have come in at $8.50 per share. The company did indicate that it saw declines in the first quarter of 2020 and the rest of the year, yet sounded quite upbeat, I must say. Fortunately I did buy a position at $130, although slightly less than half of my targeted position. While a 15 times trailing multiple does not look utterly cheap with a market down 30% from highs, it certainly is quality what one is buying when buying shares of Helen.

Fast forwarding to July, the company has just released first quarter numbers, for the quarter ending in May. Astonishing was a 12% increase in sales as this can not be entirely attributed to Drybar. The health & home segment reported near 30% growth related to Covid-19, pushing up growth for the entire business as the company actually boosted margins as well.

With net debt down towards $237 million, leverage is no concern, with EBITDA for the quarter alone already totaling $76 million. Earnings of $2.37 per share on a GAAP basis and even above the $2.50 mark on an adjusted basis are simply very strong as these strong results push shares now up to $205 per share, above the February peak, with shares up 60% from the low. Despite this incredible run, I see no reason why the company could not meet or exceed last year earnings, hence a 20 times multiple sound very reasonable given the strength as leverage ratios come in below 1 times already.

While profit taking is very tempting at this moment, I am meeting myself halfway nearly free-riding on half of my position at $130 going forward, as I am very impressed with management's actions and recent performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HELE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.