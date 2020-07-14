A Monte Carlo Simulation indicates that the current share price of Shell is more likely to be lower than their intrinsic value than for BP.

The bad news regarding Shell is already out in the open and investors have certainty regarding what they will be paid, which cannot be said for BP.

Shell has significantly lower leverage than BP, which lowers risks and sets them up better to reinstate their dividend since it is almost certain that BP will reduce theirs shortly.

Even though the choice between BP and Royal Dutch Shell may often appear to be splitting hairs, at the moment the latter offers a more desirable contrarian dividend investment opportunity.

Introduction

Whenever the oil and gas industry takes a severe downturn, many investors are likely scouting for the most desirable investment opportunities to capitalize on any future recovery. Even though the industry has many companies, the supermajor oil and gas companies such as BP (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), hereon referred to as Shell, garner most of the attention. Since their operations are extremely similar, investors gain little diversification benefit from holding shares in both of them simultaneously. This subsequently raises the question regarding which one offers a more desirable contrarian dividend investment opportunity. Whilst both companies are likely to produce positive returns for shareholders, there are several reasons why Shell offers a more desirable investment opportunity.

Image Source: BP and Wikipedia.

Reason One – Lower Leverage

The first and most important reason stems from Shell having lower leverage, which apart from being desirable on its own, also sets the basis for the remainder of the reasons. Lower leverage is more desirable because generally speaking, companies with lower leverage also have lower investment risks as well as superior dividend prospects.

Shell had a gearing ratio sitting at a moderate 28.54% at the end of the first quarter of 2020, versus a high 36.04% for BP. It should also be noted that whilst Shell includes their lease liabilities in their net debt and thus gearing ratio, BP does not follow this same practice and thus if these are included their gearing ratio increases further to 40.12%.

During the second quarter of 2020, both companies have confirmed that they will be facing very large impairments in their upcoming results, which at the midpoints amount to $15.25b for BP and $18.5b for Shell. Holding everything else constant, these will increase their gearing ratios to 30.76% for Shell, which is only just inching into the high territory and 44.62% for BP, which is now pushing them towards the very high territory, as the graph included below displays. Additional analysis regarding their cash flows, leverage and liquidity can be found in my previous articles on BP and Shell.

Image Source: Author.

Reason Two – The Dividend Can Come Back Sooner

Whilst it remains technically possible that BP does not reduce their dividend, such an outcome is too unlikely to base an investment decision around due to the immense pressure they are facing from this downturn as well as their high leverage. Since both companies target to keep their gearing ratios between 20% and 30%, it stands to reason that shareholders will not see their previous dividends reinstated until such time as this eventuates.

Thankfully for Shell, lowering their gearing to under 30% should be a quick process once operating conditions recover, as their estimated gearing ratio is still only 30.76% after impairments. Whereas the situation is obviously not going to be nearly as quick for BP due to their higher leverage. Based upon my previous analysis, it appears that it will take BP around three years after operating conditions recover before they have deleveraged sufficiently enough to consider reinstating their current quarterly dividend of $0.63 per ADR share, as the graph included below displays.

Although asset divestitures may help to reduce the length of time it takes BP to lower their leverage, they will also reduce their earnings and thus partially erode their ability to cover their current dividends. When the present general economic uncertainties are combined with the fact that they recently significantly reduced the price of a divestiture, it seems too optimistic to factor these into the analysis.

Reason Three – The Bad News Is Already Out In The Open

Even though their current 11% dividend yield certainly seems to indicate that the market is pricing in an imminent dividend reduction for BP, this does not completely resolve the risk that the market will be surprised and thus reacts negatively. Whilst I was not particularly pleased that Shell reduced their dividend so quickly despite their relatively strong position, it nonetheless still means that it is now done and dusted.

Admittedly, this is somewhat less concerning for medium to long-term investors who are prepared to endure volatility, but regardless it nonetheless is still more favorable to know what you are going to be paid. This then circles around to another related reason, at least investors know that Shell will pay them whilst they wait for a recovery.

Whilst the 4.20% dividend of Shell is not particularly spectacular, what will BP offer once they very likely reduce their dividend? If they were to reduce their dividend by the same extent as Shell at 66%, then their 11.20% yield becomes only 3.80%. This is very close to that of Shell; however, considering their leverage is materially higher it would not be surprising to see an even larger reduction that pushes it well below that of Shell. Ultimately, only time will tell and my point here is not to necessarily correctly guess their exact future dividend. It was rather to illustrate that when analyzing an investment it is more desirable to have a degree of certainty surrounding their dividends.

Reason Four - Higher Probability Of Seeing Positive Returns

Given the higher leverage and thus investment risks associated with BP, investors would normally wish to see a larger discount to their intrinsic value and thus a higher probability of seeing positive returns thereby generating alpha. Since they are primarily desired by income investors, their intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their respective dividend payments.

The scenario for BP foresees their dividend being reduced by the same percentage as Shell at 66% and then remaining unchanged for three years before being reinstated to their current annual dividend of $2.52 per ADR share. Whereas the scenario for Shell foresees their dividend remaining unchanged for one year before being reinstated to their previous annual dividend of $3.76 per ADR share.

These scenarios were purposely selected to provide an approximate middle of the road scenario for both companies, which should illustrate the relative difference between their results. Since both companies share essentially identical underlying operational driving forces, being oil and gas prices, it stands to reason that if one company has a better or worse future than these scenarios foresee, then so will the other one and thus the relative findings remain constant.

A Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions for both individual scenarios. It can be seen in the graph included below that Shell has materially more intrinsic values above their current share price than BP. Whilst these results still indicate favorably for BP in isolation, they also further highlight that relatively speaking Shell is a more desirable investment opportunity.

Image Source: Author.

The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments. The 60M Betas utilized were 1.12 for BP and 1.12 for Shell.

Conclusion

The choice between BP and Shell may at first appear to be a case of six of one and half a dozen of the other, but after digging deeper it appears that the latter is currently the superior choice. Each investor is always entitled to form their own opinions and portfolios; however, I feel that Shell should take priority over BP. Now please do not get me wrong, I am still bullish regarding BP, I just believe that at the moment Royal Dutch Shell offers a more desirable investment opportunity and thus given this situation, I will still be maintaining my bullish ratings for both BP and Shell.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from BP’s First-Quarter 2020, and Royal Dutch Shell’s First-Quarter 2020 reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.