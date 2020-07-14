Healthcare REITs: Don't Pull The Plug, Yet

REIT Rankings: Healthcare

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Healthcare Real Estate Sector Overview

Healthcare REITs have been ground-zero of the coronavirus pandemic, and no healthcare real estate sub-sector is immune from the significant near-term and long-term consequences. Within the Hoya Capital Healthcare REIT Index, we track all 18 healthcare REITs, which account for roughly $110 billion in market value. One of the higher-yielding and more defensive property sectors, Healthcare REITs comprise 10-12% of the broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs. There are five sub-sectors within the healthcare REIT category - senior housing, skilled nursing, hospital, medical office, and research/lab space - each of which have distinct near-term and long-term risk/return features.

Healthcare REITs tend to focus on a single property type and are led by the "Big Three" healthcare REITs: Ventas (VTR), Welltower (WELL), and Healthpeak (PEAK). These "Big 3" REITs hold a fairly diversified portfolio across the healthcare spectrum but focus primarily on the senior housing sub-sector. Other players in the senior housing space include New Senior (SNR), National Health (NHI), and Diversified Healthcare (DHC). On the public pay side, the skilled nursing sub-sector includes Omega Healthcare (OHI), Sabra Health Care (SBRA), CareTrust (CTRE), and LTC Properties (LTC), while there is a single hospital-focused REIT, Medical Properties (MPW). The medical office sub-sector includes Healthcare Realty (HR), Healthcare Trust (HTA), Universal Health (UHT), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Community Healthcare (CHCT), and Global Medical REIT (GMRE). Alexandria Realty (ARE), meanwhile, is the lone REIT focused exclusively on the research and lab space.

Here, we outline the general risk/return characteristic of these five sub-sectors and discuss COVID-19 specifics below. The senior housing sector can be further split into two categories based on lease structure: triple-net leased properties or SHOP (senior housing operating properties). For senior housing, supply growth has been a lingering headwind that has pressured occupancy and rent growth in recent years. Policy risk is an important factor for skilled nursing and hospital REITs, which derive a significant portion of their revenue from public and private health insurance reimbursements. These "public pay" REITs have been pressured in recent years by policy changes that have attempted to push patients into lower-cost healthcare settings. The medical office and research/lab space, meanwhile, has recently exhibited more steady and consistent fundamentals performance within the healthcare REIT space.

Still a relatively fragmented industry, Healthcare REITs own approximately one-tenth of the total $2 trillion worth of healthcare-related real estate assets in the United States. Occupancy in senior living facilities is generally "by necessity", and the average age of occupants in these facilities is roughly 84 years old. Healthcare REITs have historically been among the most active acquirers and consolidators, using the competitive advantages of their REIT structure to fuel accretive external growth. These REITs primarily lease properties to tenants under a long-term triple-net lease structure, though these REITs have taken on increasingly more operating responsibilities over the past decade as they attempt to mitigate the risks of their third-party operators, many of which - including Genesis Healthcare (GEN), Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) - have struggled to remain profitable in recent years amid rising costs and lower reimbursement rates.

Coronavirus's Effects on Healthcare REITs

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt in differing intensities across each healthcare sub-sector. As discussed in further detail below, senior housing - both independent and assisted living facilities - are facing record-low occupancy rates due to plunging move-in rates and an uptick in move-out rates. For skilled nursing REITs, the pandemic further exasperates issues with their troubled operators, but these operators have also been significant beneficiaries of government relief programs. For hospitals, the temporary suspension of elective surgeries has stretched the already-tight budgets of hospitals and led to tens of thousands of layoffs of doctors and nurses. For the medical office category, while near-term risks are minimal, the huge uptake in usage of telemedicine may alter the long-term need for the MOB space.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) now estimates that there will be between 159,497 and 213,715 COVID-19 deaths in the United States, lower than some early estimates including from the now-revised Imperial College study which pegged the U.S. death toll to be as high as 2.2 million - a study that some credit as the driving force behind the economic lockdowns. Notwithstanding, concerns about the severity of any given flu season is an annual issue for healthcare real estate investors - particularly senior housing and skilled nursing operators - who, unfortunately, see thousands of resident deaths per year. A typical flu season in the United States will result in between 20,000 and 60,000 deaths every year, according to the CDC, with 95% of deaths above the age of 65. Using current estimates from the CDC and IHME, the 2020 flu season - including the impacts of the coronavirus - will likely be 4x-6x worse than the typical flu season.

While sharing some similarities with influenza, COVID-19 is not the flu, for better or worse. Data indicates that older cohorts – particularly nursing home patients in several states - have accounted for a disproportionate share of fatalities, while younger age cohorts face 5x-10x lower risk of death from COVID-19 than from seasonal influenza, based on provisional CDC data. The New York Times found that more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths are linked to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and now-reversed orders in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania that compelled senior housing facilities to accept COVID-19-positive patients appear to have been especially devastating. These four states have accounted for 43% of the total COVID-19 deaths, while accounting for just 13% of the total U.S. population.

Healthcare REITs Have Rebounded Since April

Healthcare REITs were slammed during the early-onset of the outbreak but have recovered in recent months as death rate estimates have, thankfully, been revised lower from early catastrophic figures. At their lows on March 23, the healthcare REIT sector was lower by roughly 45% on the year with several small-cap names down more than 75%, but these REITs have clawed back nearly half of these losses over the last quarter as coronavirus forecasting models evolved and updated and as several government programs have provided targeted relief to healthcare facilities. For the year, the Hoya Capital Healthcare REIT index is lower by 22.6%, compared to the 19.8% decline on the broad-based REIT average and the 1.3% decline on the S&P 500.

Importantly, healthcare REITs generally operate with some of the most well-capitalized balance sheets across the real estate sector, and ample access to capital is one of the persistent strengths of the sector, as eight of the eighteen REITs command investment-grade bond ratings from S&P. As discussed in our recent report, "Cheap REITs Get Cheaper", consistent with the persistently "winning factors" exhibited by the REIT sector over the last decade discussed in the prior report, higher-yielding, higher-leveraged, and "inexpensive" REITs have declined nearly twice as much as their lower-yielding, lower-leveraged, and more "expensive" counterparts. The average healthcare REIT had a debt ratio of 41% as of the end of Q2 compared to the 43% REIT sector average. While no healthcare REITs has any preferred issues, Diversified Healthcare offers two exchange-listed baby-bonds, DHCNI and DHCNL, which trade with a current yield averaging roughly 8.0%, tracked in our iREIT Preferred Tracker.

Who paid the rent? Despite being ground-zero of the coronavirus pandemic, rent collection among healthcare REITs was actually among the strongest in the real estate sector. Healthcare REIT rent collection averaged roughly 95% in April and May with near-perfect rent collection in the research/lab space, medical office building, and triple-net senior housing and skilled nursing facilities, offset by depressed rent collection in RIDEA senior housing facilities. This compares favorably with other highly impacted property sectors such as shopping centers and malls, which reported rent collection of roughly 65% and 25% of May rents, respectively, and is roughly on par with other "essential" property sectors, including housing, industrial, and technology REITs, which reported rent collection of 95% and above.

Strong rent collection and ample access to capital have allowed healthcare REITs to recognize a "glancing blow" as it relates to dividend cuts and suspensions thus far, unlike other high-yield sectors including hotels, malls, and shopping centers that have been ravaged by dividend cuts over the last quarter. Just five of the eighteen healthcare REITs - VTR, SNR, WELL, DHC, and SBRA - have announced a reduction in their dividend, and none have outright suspended their dividend. We have now tracked 58 equity REITs - primarily in the economically sensitive retail and lodging REIT sectors - out of our universe of 165 REITs that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividend. While we were optimistic that the worst was behind us for REIT dividend cuts, a "second wave" of shutdowns and delayed-or-reversed reopenings in major states will keep REITs on the defensive.

Diving deeper into the performance figures, the relatively more immune research/lab space and medical office-focused REITs have outperformed amid the pandemic, with Alexandria Realty, Community Healthcare, Physicians Realty, and Healthcare Trust of America leading the way this year. Senior housing-focused REITs, particularly small-cap New Senior and Diversified Healthcare, have been hit especially hard since the start of the outbreak and have yet to enjoy a similar bounceback as the rest of the sector, and they are the two worst-performing healthcare REITs since the start of 2015. Over this time, the healthcare REIT sector as a whole has produced an annualized total return of 5.8%, lagging the 8.9% annualized total return on the Equity REIT Index.

Long-Term Outlook Remains Mostly Intact

For healthcare REITs, the long-awaited demographic-driven demand boom from the aging Baby Boomers - a historically large generation generally defined as those born between 1945 and 1965 - is finally on the horizon. While there was fear at the outset of the pandemic that the contours of this generation could be materially altered by the pandemic, current forecasts thankfully suggest a more modest impact. Following the relatively small "Silent Generation," Baby Boomers are a healthier and wealthier cohort, expected to live longer lives and consume healthcare at a rate that significantly exceeds their prior generational peers. After years of relative stagnation in the critical 80+ population cohort for healthcare real estate, the long-awaited demographic boom is finally in sight, as this age segment will nearly double over the next 30 years and grow at an estimated 4% per year through 2040.

Early hints of this long-awaited demand boom were just showing hints of emerging at the end of 2019. According to NIC data, 2019 was the first year since 2015 to have seen a sequential uptick in average occupancy for senior housing and the first year since 2005 to see an uptick for skilled nursing - strength that was reflected in an upward inflection in same-store NOI growth in Q1. For same-store metrics, however, all bets are off for the more directly impacted sub-sectors, including senior housing and skilled nursing, and several unknown variables will determine the extent of the coronavirus-related slowdown in 2020, primarily related to the length and severity of the pandemic and whether it results in any "permanent" damage (i.e., bankruptcy) to key tenants.

Normally, a "garden-variety" recession would be associated with relative outperformance from the healthcare REIT sector. After the prior recession, healthcare REITs went on a buying spree, acquiring tens of billions of dollars' worth of healthcare assets from weaker and more troubled operators. We believe that there may be similar potential for opportunistic external growth over the next several years. Strong share price performance over the last two years had restored the sector's coveted NAV premium, allowing these REITs to get back to doing what they do best. Healthcare REITs acquired more than $13 billion in net assets over the last year, the largest haul since 2015.

The "Aging Boomer" investment thesis has been no secret to developers, as senior housing has been one of the few housing segments seeing ample speculative supply growth in preparation for aging Boomers, defying the broader "housing shortage" theme of limited supply in the entry-level and mass-market housing segments. While pre-COVID-19 demand had been predictably steady and showing early signs of Boomer-led acceleration for most sub-sectors outside of skilled nursing, relentless supply growth over the past several years has continued to pressure same-store NOI growth for the senior housing sector. The silver lining of the pandemic, however, will be the likely pullback in supply growth. Starts as a percent of inventory declined to 2.4% in Q2, the lowest since 2010, according to the NIC.

Attitudes and behaviors toward senior living bear watching, however, and there are concerns that the pandemic may result in permanent damage to the reputation - and penetration rate - of purpose-built senior living facilities. A survey conducted for the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) found that a sizable percentage of prospective residents now hold relatively less favorable opinions towards senior living communities. Among survey respondents, 60% report no change in their opinion about independent living since the onset of the pandemic, while 35% report having a less favorable opinion. For assisted living, a similar number of respondents had no change in opinion, while 38% reported having a less favorable opinion. Whether or not these attitudes will be permanent or temporary is up for debate, but it does have long-term implications for the usage rate of purpose-built senior housing.

Healthcare REIT Valuations and Dividends

Healthcare REITs have historically been strong dividend payers and continue to rank towards the top of the REIT sector in that regard even after five of the eighteen REITs reduced their dividends last month. Healthcare REITs pay an average yield of 5.1%, which is above the REIT sector average of 3.5% Healthcare REITs currently trade near the lowest valuations seen over the last decade, and continue to trade at discounted valuations relative to other REIT sectors based on Forward FFO and AFFO. Trading at roughly an 11x AFFO multiple, healthcare REITs trade well below the 17x REIT sector average. The sector now trades at a roughly 5-10% discount to Net Asset Value, a reversal from the NAV premium seen at the end of 2019.

Dividend yields of the individual names in the healthcare REIT sector range from a low of 1.0% (Diversified Healthcare, which cut its dividend last month to preserve cash) to a high of 8.8% (Omega Healthcare). Investors seeking a safe, predictable income stream should focus primarily on the medical office building, lab/research, and upper-tier senior housing REITs. Investors who are looking willing to take on significant speculative policy and operational risk can take a look at the primarily public-pay skilled nursing REITs such as Omega Healthcare, and Sabra Health Care. Once again, while we were optimistic that the worst was behind us for REIT dividend cuts, a "second wave" of shutdowns and delayed-or-reversed reopenings in major states will keep REITs on the defensive, and we may see a few more of REITs with extended payout ratios trim their dividends over the coming quarter.

Key Takeaways: Don't Pull the Plug, Yet

Healthcare REITs have been ground-zero of the coronavirus pandemic, and no healthcare real estate sector is immune from the significant near-term and long-term effects of the pandemic. Data indicates that older cohorts - particularly nursing home patients in several Northeastern states - have accounted for a disproportionate share of casualties, but lessons have been learned the hard way and - with the help of successful new treatment options - death rates have waned despite a continued uptick in cases in several "hot spots". Senior housing, skilled nursing, and hospital REITs are all facing record-low occupancy rates, but we believe that the long-term outlook may be better than feared. Despite the headwinds, healthcare REITs reported near-perfect rent collection and dividends have remained relatively untouched.

Healthcare REITs command some of the strongest balance sheets in the real estate sector and have enviable ample access to capital, which may allow the larger players to be opportunistic in the years ahead and fuel accretive growth through consolidation, as they did in the wake of the prior recession. On a more macro level, the relative oversupply of purpose-built senior housing needs to be viewed in the context of the broader housing market. By nearly every metric, the U.S. housing markets remain significantly undersupplied at the national level after a decade of historically low levels of residential fixed investment, which has important implications for the retirement prospects of millions of aging Boomers. We believe that the fears of a "retirement crisis" are overstated, due in large part to rising home values over the past decade as Americans - mostly Boomers - have built up $10 trillion in additional home equity over the last decade, which can be tapped over the next decade.

For senior housing, skilled nursing, and hospital REITs already dealing with soft underlying fundamentals, the pandemic will put a sizable dent in near-term demand and drive significantly higher expense growth. The positive long-term outlook for senior housing, however, remains intact as the long-awaited demographic-driven demand boom is finally arriving. Behaviors and attitudes towards senior housing and telemedicine, however, need to be monitored.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to the long positions listed above, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WELL, PEAK, VTR, OHI, SBRA, HOMZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.