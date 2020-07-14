The company's equity issuance is concerning given the company's dividend yield, but that dividend yield is comfortably covered. That DCF will ultimately lead to shareholder rewards.

The company has an incredibly impressive financial position, and there continues to be significant demand for debt raises and share issuance by the company.

ONEOK has an impressive asset base focused on natural gas, which has performed fairly well since the start of the crash.

ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) is a near $14 billion midstream company with significant ownership of natural gas liquid systems and other midstream infrastructure. The company was recently punished by the market for a near $1 billion equity issuance, as investors questioned whether an issuance of the size was necessary as the stock price hit multi-year lows. However, now that that, and the management decisions that led to it, have been priced, in, we're left with a company with strong cash flow potential for shareholders.

ONEOK - Fortune

ONEOK Financial Positioning

ONEOK has been focused on significantly improving its financial position, and it now is more than prepared to handle COVID-19.

ONEOK Financial Decisions - ONEOK Investor Presentation

ONEOK has a solid and comfortable investment grade balance sheet with affirmed credit ratings. In a financially difficult time period, one of the few things companies will cut dividends dividends for is to maintain their credit rating. ONEOK's affirmed ratings on its investment grade balance sheet mean the chance of a dividend cut because of this is quite low.

ONEOK has acted to take a number of moves to improve its financial position since the start of COVID-19. The company has a $2.5 billion credit facility, with no borrowings outstanding, equivalent to nearly 20% of its market capitalization. The company offered $3.25 billion in senior notes with a weighted average note of <4.7%.

That means the company significantly improved its financial position for <$150 million in annual interest expenses. Given the company's overall debt load of roughly $13 billion, the company has managed to comfortably refinance a significant % of its debt. On the back of this the company gave a $830 million equity offering, increasing its cash, in an unpopular decision.

Overall, there's two significant issues with an equity issuance at this time. The first is that the company is issuing equity at a double-digit yield. That issuance means the company is significantly increasing its longer term expenses for some short-term cash flow. Second, increasing expenses by double-digits is an incredibly expensive way, when the company has shown it can debt at <5%.

However, with that said, the company's asset base, capital spending, and counter party structure means it has significant low costs and continued cash flow. Outside of the company's financial position, we can see that the company is incredibly well positioned for both COVID-19 along with its future performance.

ONEOK Asset Base

ONEOK can back up its overall financial performance in the COVID-19 world with its incredible basis of required assets. The natural gas focus of these assets means that demand is much less volatile than what gas has been with COVID-19.

ONEOK Asset Base - ONEOK Investor Presentation

ONEOK has a substantial 40 thousand miles of natural gas liquids and natural gas pipelines. The company has key asset locations and market share around central hubs, and provides basin diversification and significant midstream services to the company's assets. The company is connected through major cities throughout the Midwest, including major cities in Texas and like Chicago.

Now the concern point, from the company's assets, is that the company focuses on natural gas as a part of major oil basins. That means, if low oil prices, force lower production from these basins, the company could be in a much more difficult position. However, fortunately, production, along with oil prices, has already began to rebound and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

That mean, while the company had some vulnerabilities, it's much better positioned for the future.

ONEOK Overall Financial Strength

We also discussed this above, in our COVID-19 related discussion, but ONEOK has incredible financial strength.

ONEOK Financial Strength - ONEOK Investor Presentation

The company had nearly $600 million in DCF excess of dividends paid and has $2.5 billion in liquidity with >$500 million of cash and cash equivalents. The debt markets continue to remain highly receptive to debt issued by the company, which isn't surprising given the company's investment grade credit rating and the low overall interest rates in the markets today.

Of course, it's important to highlight here that the company's DCF in excess of dividends paid statistics do not highlight the company's overall financial situation. That's because the company still has significant capital obligations - expected to the tune of roughly $1.6 billion in 2020. That means even in 2020, the company will need to borrow roughly $1 billion to cover obligations.

Of course, the company can always cut capital spending further, in a relatively short time period, but until it does so, the company is still borrowing money every year to meet its total financial obligations, unless it cuts dividends. At the time, the company remains a strong cash flow machine, however, this is another risk investors should remain cognizant of.

ONEOK Overall Volume Strength

One of the things supporting ONEOK is overall strength in the volumes that the company relies on to transport.

ONEOK Natural Gas Production - ONEOK Investor Presentation

One of the things supporting ONEOK is continued volume strength across the company's significant basins. That's especially true on the basis of increased shale production over the past few years. While production slowed down some on the back of COVID-19, as seen in the monthly production numbers above, it has remained steadily high.

Again, as a midstream company, ONEOK doesn't care about price it cares about volume. Midstream companies suffered in mid-March because of concerns that a lack of storage and a drop in demand would cause volume to suffer, but volume has clearly remained strong. On the back of that, there's strong support for ONEOK's asset, base, some of the highest support in the company's entire history.

ONEOK Natural Gas Liquids Throughput - ONEOK Investor Presentation

Similarly, the company's NGL volumes and performance, along with their bundled rate (on a per gallon basis) have remained strong. The company saw volume increases in 1Q 2020, and while the rest of the year will likely be less strong, the important thing to pay attention to here is continued strength in the company's operating business in a difficult time.

This highlights the overall strength of the NGL business model and its ability to continue generating earnings.

ONEOK 2020 Outlook

Putting this all together, and ONEOK's 2020 outlook is incredibly exciting and worth paying close attention to.

ONEOK 2020 Outlook - ONEOK Investor Presentation

ONEOK is still expecting respectable performance throughout 2020. For reference, the company's dividend expenses are more than $1.6 billion annualized. The company is expected 2020 outlook DCF to be at near $2 billion for the year. That means roughly $400 million in post dividend DCF versus less than $560 million in 2019.

Still it shows that the company has ample ability to cover its dividend. It'll still need to borrow money to cover capital obligations, as we discussed above. However, that spending will lead to future growth. Additionally, there's some other key pictures of the company's financial position that are worth paying close attention to.

First, is the interest expense. The company's interest expenses are almost $650 million annualized. That means, if the company can take advantage of lower interest rates to lower its rates, it can save potentially several hundreds million annualized. Second, the company is accounting for maintenance capital in this number, so any additional capital spending means potential growth.

So the government is comfortably covering maintenance and dividends and partially investing on growth, although through a mix of both equity and debt.

ONEOK Risk

Now there's two main risks for ONEOK investors worth paying close attention to.

The first is that the company chose to raise capital at a double-digit yield. For a company that can raise debt at less than 5%, there's little reason for the company to be willing to pay 12% for equity. To some, this would indicate a fairly high risk of a dividend cut. The company could cut the dividend by 50% and effectively have raised the equity at a much more reasonable 6% yield.

It could be considering just that.

The other risk is the chance of continued market uncertainty. Volume could decline if a second wave of COVID-19 comes and markets re-shutdown. That volume decline would be caused by a decline in prices, similar to what happened in the first wave of COVID-19. We feel that risk is lower chance at this time, but we recommend paying close attention to.

Our View

Our view is that on the basis of ONEOK's impressive asset base, dividends, and financial strength, the company is a strong investment at this time. To start with, the company has an incredibly exciting asset base. That asset base is natural gas focused, which has been much less affected by COVID-19. And that asset base is essential to our current standard of life.

As a result of that asset base, volumes have remained strong for the company, which means the company has continued to charge respectable tariffs. For 2020, after dividends and maintenance capital, the company will have hundreds of millions left, which it'll use for growth. This will lead to continued longer term shareholder returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.