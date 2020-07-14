BioNTech also has a rich pipeline with 10 additional early-stage candidates. This pipeline is also a potential source of upside in the following years.

Shares of BioNTech already rallied in anticipation of good news, but there could be upside in positive updates in the following months.

BioNTech (BNTX) reported promising preliminary data from one of its COVID-19 vaccine trials in early July. BNT162b1 achieved high neutralizing antibody titers in all healthy volunteers and at levels greater than those observed in serum samples from people who contracted and recovered from COVID-19. The candidate was generally safe and well-tolerated with mild and transient injection site reactions. However, at current share price levels, decent clinical and commercial success is priced in and success is not really guaranteed, and BioNTech will share profits with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Additionally, the COVID-19 vaccine has turned into one of the most (if not the most) competitive areas in biotech today and we could very well have 5-10, or more approved vaccines in the next 18-24 months.

That said, the share price of BioNTech may be additionally rewarded on further clinical success and eventually, regulatory, and commercial success, as we are in that type of market. And longer term, BioNTech is an interesting technology platform play with many additional candidates beyond COVID-19.

Preliminary interim data of BNT162b1 look promising

BioNTech and partner Pfizer have four BNT162 variants in the clinic. Two are targeting the receptor-binding domain subunit and two are targeting the 2P-mutated full spike protein. BNT162b1 is a modified RNA (‘modRNA’) candidate that targets the receptor-binding domain subunit.

Source: BioNTech presentation

The results the company announced in early July are from the U.S. Phase 1/2 study. The initial part is the dose-finding part in up to 360 healthy subjects aged 18-85 and with a dose-range of less than 1µg to 100 µg. A single-dose (prime) and 2-dose regimens (prime/boost) are to be tested in the initial trial.

Up to June 19, the data cutoff date, 45 healthy adults 18 to 55 years of age, were dosed in the U.S. study with 10µg and 30µg two times or one time with a 100µg dose. In the initial dataset, BNT162b1 was evaluated in 24 subjects who received two injections of 10µg and 30µg, 12 subjects who received a single injection of 100µg, and 9 subjects who received 2 doses of placebo control.

Given the high competition and the fact COVID-19 vaccines are being developed for millions, if not billions of people around the world, safety will be as important as efficacy. And so far, so good, based on this small patient sample. BNT162b1 was generally safe and well-tolerated. Low-grade fever was the most common side effect and occurred more frequently after the second dose. After the second dose, 8.3% of participants receiving the 10µg dose reported fever equal to or greater than 38.0°C and 75% of participants receiving the 30µg dose.

The most commonly reported local reaction was injection site pain, and it was mild to moderate except in one subject who received a 100µg dose, where the reaction was severe.

Preliminary immunogenicity data look good too. It appears that there is a strong booster effect as the highest neutralizing titers were observed seven days after the second dose in both 10µg and 30µg cohorts. The neutralizing geometric mean titers (‘GMTs’) were 168 and 267 for the two doses, respectively. These numbers are 1.8x to 2.8x the neutralizing GMT levels of subjects who had contracted SARS-CoV-2.

Source: BioNTech presentation

In all subjects who received 10µg and 30µg doses, the elevation of receptor-binding domain-binding IgG concentrations was observed – at day 28 (7 days after immunization), geometric mean concentrations (‘GMCs’) were 4,813 units/ml and 27,872 units/ml, respectively. These concentrations were 8x and 46.3x the GMC of 602 units/ml in a panel of sera from subjects who had contracted SARS-CoV-2.

On day 21 after a single 100µg injection, the 12 subjects had an RBD-binding IgG GMC of 1,778 units/ml and SARS-CoV neutralizing GMT of 33, which are 3x and 0.35x the GMC and GMT of patients who had contracted the virus. These results further validate the strong booster effect of the lower doses versus the single and much higher 100µg dose.

Safety and immunogenicity data look good, but don’t answer several key questions:

Long-term safety data in a large number of subjects. Less frequent but detrimental side effects can go unnoticed in small datasets like this one reported by BioNTech.

Short-term protection from the virus.

Long-term protection from the virus.

T-cell responses (CD4 and CD8). Neutralizing antibodies prevent the spreading of the virus from cell to cell while T cells are inflammatory cells that play a vital role in virus clearance.

As of today, we don’t really know whether antibody responses or T cell responses create protective immunity, and if they do, what are the protective levels. We also don’t know how long vaccinated subjects or people who recover from the virus are protected.

BioNTech and Pfizer plan to launch a global Phase 2b/3 study in late July with up to 30,000 participants, to test the safety and efficacy of BNT162.

In the following months, we will have more data and more (but not all) answers, from several vaccine candidate trials, and from other trials collecting data in patients who recovered from the virus and developed immunity.

We should soon see early data from other vaccine trials.

Moderna (MRNA) already announced some preliminary results in May but without revealing actual data. Moderna claims that after two doses, all participants across the 25 µg and 100 µg dose cohorts seroconverted with antibody levels at or above levels seen in convalescent sera and that mRNA-1273 was generally safe and well-tolerated. The publication of Moderna’s results is imminent and will be a good early comparator to BNT162.

Moderna also completed enrollment in the Phase 2 study with two cohorts – 300 younger adults and 300 older adults and the Phase 3 study is expected to begin in July.

Moderna’s mRNA-1273 is one of the closest competitors to BioNTech in terms of mechanism of action as both companies are using the mRNA technology.

Novavax (NVAX) should report initial Phase 1/2 results this month as well. Novavax received significant funding support recently, first from Ra Capital ($200 million), one of the most famous and successful biotech hedge funds, and then it got a $1.6 billion award from Operation Warp Speed, for large-scale manufacturing of NVX-CoV2373, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. Funding includes the production of 100 million doses starting in late 2020.

This PDF document, created by Ra Capital, has a fantastic disease, vaccine, and therapeutic landscape overview, including types of vaccines in development and companies developing them.

Investment/trading implications

BioNTech partnered the COVID-19 vaccine program with Pfizer for U.S. and ex-U.S. territories, excluding China, which was partnered with Fosun Pharma. BioNTech received $185 million upfront ($72 million cash and $113 million equity investment) and the two companies will share development costs equally. Initially, Pfizer will fund 100% of the development costs and BioNTech will repay Pfizer its 50% share of the costs during the commercialization of the vaccine.

I am assuming 30% to 50% of BioNTech’s valuation is now assigned to the COVID-19 vaccine program, as the stock was generally in the $30 to $40 range prior to the mid-March vaccine program announcements and partnerships with Pfizer and Fosun. This means BNT162’s current value to BioNTech is in the $4.5 billion to $7.5 billion range.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Fundamentally, there are a lot of questions beyond the safety and efficacy of BNT162 itself. Other key questions are:

How safe and effective is BNT162 compared to other vaccines in development? With little to no data available from other programs and with little data from the BNT162 program itself, this is a question that is impossible to answer.

What happens to the virus by the time BNT162 gets to market? Will it disappear (that appears impossible from where we stand today, but who knows)? Will there be mass vaccination?

What happens to the coronavirus after vaccines and potentially very effective therapeutics become available? Will mass vaccination eradicate the virus and will coronavirus vaccines be a one-year or two-year miracle? There is, obviously, a lot less value in a vaccine used for two years versus long-lived vaccines.

Both the medium and long-term outlooks for the virus itself and vaccines in development are highly uncertain. Based on these uncertainties I believe the valuation of BioNTech and other vaccine companies will be more speculatively driven rather than on actual fundamentals which are very hard (and I believe impossible, for the time being) to pin-point anywhere near actual levels in the following years.

Speaking of speculation, there will probably be additional trading opportunities on the long side and BioNTech’s valuation may have the same fate as the response of subjects to the vaccine. The share price may have only been ‘primed’ to $75 or so today and it may get a ‘boost’ if additional data are positive, especially Phase 3 data, where BNT162 will be tested in thousands of patients and where the level of protection against the virus will be determined. And finally, the share price’s ‘immunity’ to corrections may not be long-lasting if BNT162 encounters efficacy or safety issues, or if it turns out to be significantly inferior to other vaccines in development.

Longer term, BioNTech could be fine even without a COVID-19 vaccine

BioNTech sported a decent valuation even before the pandemic. That’s because the company has a pretty significant pipeline beyond the COVID-19 vaccine. So, long term, the company could be fine even without a COVID-19 vaccine or with a vaccine that does not come close to revenue and profit levels that are sufficient to justify the current valuation or drive upside from here. The company has 11 candidates in 12 active clinical trials and there is value-creation potential in the following years.

Source: BioNTech presentation

Financially, BioNTech is in good shape. The company ended Q1 2020 with $495 million in cash and equivalents and with an additional $236 million in equity investments and non-dilutive payments due in Q2 from Pfizer and Fosun. The company expects to utilize approximately $330 million of cash in 2020 and the cash runway is well into 2021. Additional equity raises are likely in the following years and should not be a problem if the company continues to execute well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.