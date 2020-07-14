Based on historical standards, shares look cheap, although a wall of worries needs to be climbed before the company is out of the woods.

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) has seen its shares come under quite a bit of pressure in recent times, driven by a myriad of factors, as the significant underperformance versus the market warrants an update on the investment thesis.

Almost exactly two years ago, I last looked at the prospects for the shares as I wondered if it was time for pride or to chicken out. Since that time, we have seen another boom-bust cycle, and even as shares now trade at the low end of the range again, I am proceeding with some caution here.

Let's Go Back To 2018

In the summer of 2018, I concluded that the shares did not offer much pride for investors after shares pulled back 50% towards the $18 mark, as I was happily initiating small at those levels. That 50% move lower should be placed into some perspective, as the correction followed a run from $20 to $38 in 2017, after which shares reverted lower.

Pilgrim's Pride was, and largely is, a play on North America, with operations in the US of course and, to a smaller extent, Mexico. The company made a big move into UK and Ireland following 2017's purchase of Moy Park. I noted that meat has come under "pressure" given the ecological impact on the environment, as well as increased awareness of consumers regarding their own health as also animal welfare. That said, the reputation of chicken within meat is among the better, seen as healthier and having less impact on the environment, as compared with beef and pork.

To illustrate the size of its activities in an almost oligopolistic market, Pilgrim's employed 32,000 workers across 31 plants which process 33 million birds a week! For the year 2017, the company generated sales of $10.8 billion, on which it reported EBITDA of $1.39 billion and EBIT of $1.07 billion. Net profits of $695 million translated into earnings of $2.79 per share, and trading at $19 in summer of 2018, the 7 times multiple implied that investors feared that those earnings would not be sustainable.

Net debt totaled $2.1 billion in 2017 following the purchase of Moy, which worked down to 1.5 times leverage, and while this ratio is not very high, it should be noted that reversal of fat historical profits could easily result in higher leverage ratios. After all, diseases and cyclical markets make this a tricky industry, and the company went bankrupt about a decade ago amidst a combination of debt and high feed costs.

Based on this discussion I noted that to analyze Pilgrim's Pride, one would really need to look at the average margins, as these fluctuate wildly and at times tend to go negative as well. While 2008 was dramatic for the industry for obvious reasons, Tyson Foods' (TSN) acquisition of Hillshire Brands really turned the industry into a more oligopolistic industry, which, of course, poses risks on the regulatory front as well. In 2018, I assumed that in an average decade the company might see 3 years of 2-3% EBITDA margins, 4 years of 6-8% EBITDA margins and 3 years of 10-12% EBITDA margins, with the D&A part pegged at 2-3% of sales.

On average, operating margins might come in at 4-5%, or about half a billion. After applying interest costs and interest costs, I believed that average net earnings might come in at $280 million, or $1.10-1.15 per share. Based on such earnings power, shares were trading at a market multiple. Yet, of course, based on current earnings at the time, the multiples were far lower. For that reason, I was happy to buy small, although I would favor a bit more caution with regard to leverage.

What Happened?

Trading at $19 in the summer of 2018, shares fluctuated around those levels in the second half of that year, although shares rallied from $20 to $33 throughout 2019. In February 2019, the company reported its 2018 results, and while full-year sales were up slightly to $10.9 billion, fourth-quarter sales fell 3% to $2.7 billion. Moreover, operating earnings collapsed from $1.07 billion to $496 million, as fourth-quarter operating profits fell from $155 million to $24 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell from $1.39 billion to $798 million for the year but came in at just $111 million for the fourth quarter. That was a concern, as net debt still stood at $2.0 billion at the end of the year. Challenging conditions, specific impact of weather and higher input costs were to blame for this cyclical shortfall, as full-year earnings fell from $2.79 per share to $1.00 per share for the year, with the company essentially breaking even in the fourth quarter.

Despite these dismal results, shares were still trading around the $20 mark in February 2019 as conditions rapidly improved throughout 2019. First quarter sales fell a percent to $2.72 billion, as EBITDA margins fell 240 basis points to 7.5% of sales. Second-quarter sales were flat as EBITDA margins rose 310 basis points to 12.3% of sales, as pretty much all activities showed improvements. In August, the company acquired more activities in the UK following the purchase of Moy, paying $354 million for Tulip - an integrated prepared food player - at 5.2 times EBITDA.

Third-quarter results were quite resilient as well with, sales up 3% and EBITDA margins improving 350 basis points to 9.3% of sales. Fourth-quarter results were particularly impressive, driven in part by Tulip, with sales up 15% to more than $3 billion and margins up 110 basis points. For the year, the company reported sales of $11.4 billion, EBITDA of $974 million and earnings of $1.83 per share. Net debt was flattish at $2.06 billion, the same as 2018, as reduced retained earnings have in part been used for the Tulip acquisition and some share buybacks.

These improvements throughout 2019 pushed shares up to $33 by year-end of 2019, marking 75% gains in just about 18 months' time, although I must say that I did sell out of my entire position at $29 and change already a bit earlier in 2019. This followed the fact that shares gained more than 50% since I bought them in 2018 - a great return given the momentum seen in the meat replacement industry and, of course, the short period of time.

Between Christmas of 2019 and March of this year, shares fell 50% again, this time in just 3 months' time, driven by the impact of COVID-19, concerns about volumes, pricing, health conditions and even DOJ concerns. First-quarter results showed 13% revenue growth, in part driven by Tulip, as EBITDA margins fell 210 basis points to 5.4% of sales as net debt rose sequentially to $2.1 billion. Despite the margins pressure, the company still earned close to a dollar per share on an annual basis.

What Now?

Compared to 2018, we are basically back to the same share price level as we were in the summer of 2018, or actually a lit lower in the mid-teens. The situation is largely the same, as net debt has been stable, and despite a bolt-on deal, the company is not only battling lower margins and the impact of COVID-19, but also other concerns including that of the potential role of meat companies in spreading the disease. Another potential headache is litigation concerns, with the DOJ indicting Pilgrim's as well as peers Tyson Foods and Sanderson Farms (SAFM). Furthermore, CEO Jayson Penn has now taken leave of absence about a month ago to prepare his defense related to the DOJ actions. Another concern is that long-term headwind as incumbent Impossible Foods CEO Patrick Brown actually called for obsoleting the industry some 15 years from now.

So basically, the situation is unchanged from two years ago, with leverage stable, as COVID-19 will make for tough second quarter and uncertain future, while the emergence of meat replacements is only getting stronger and more mainstream. Needless to say, Pilgrim's Pride looks cheap, but some real challenges might be at hand, which means that while the risk-reward here at $15 certainly looks reasonable base on price action alone, I am not automatically buying shares here like I did back in 2018.

Most certainly shares look cheap based on the same methodology applied in 2018, yet the debt overhang during these uncertain times and DOJ situation, with intensifying secular headwinds from meat replacements, means that I am proceeding with some caution here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.