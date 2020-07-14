Commodity Performance In 2020

Summary

Year-to-date performance through last Friday of several different commodities.

Fitting for a year with a pandemic ravaging the globe, vitamin C is in demand as orange juice is actually the top performing commodity year to date with a gain of 33.6%.

Precious metals have been the next best performers. Gold is up the most with an 19.4% gain while silver is up +9.7%.

The only other commodity shown that is in the green on the year is the industrial metal — copper.