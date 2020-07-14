This is the key item to watch for in the Q2 earnings results.

Or will Mr. Market look ahead and start factoring in the reinstating of the buyback program?

Will the focus remain on the sustainability of dividends beyond Q3?

Most of the good and bad news are already well-telegraphed.

This will be a very messy quarter for Citigroup (C). Most of the line items are already well-known. Loan loss reserves will be massive and low interest rates will be a headwind across its consumer and corporate segments.

As discussed in my previous article, the new accounting rules require banks to front-loan loan loss provisions. This will take a big chunk of Citi's normalized EPS.

We also know that the Investment Bank is firing on (almost) all cylinders. FICC and Equity Trading will deliver outsized performance as well as robust Investment Banking results. The capital markets have had a spectacular first half for 2020.

Mr. Corbat should thank the Fed for this for the extraordinary actions. Make no mistake about this, in this crisis, the Fed is your friend.

Citi relative undervaluation

Citi is substantially undervalued compared to its large U.S. peers (JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank Of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Wells Fargo (WFC)).

Data by YCharts

As can be seen from the above chart, Citi's valuation is the lowest of all the large U.S. banks trading at 0.7x tangible book. Even lower than the troubled Wells Fargo franchise. The undervaluation is quite stark even when adjusted for relative profitability (i.e., return on tangible equity).

I can only attribute the undervaluation to "perception" - in other words, the markets are mispricing this stock. Citi is seen as a higher-risk emerging markets bank. Reality is quite different; as can be seen from the Fed's latest stress test (CCAR), Citi has massively outperformed all of its peers by a wide margin. It really doesn't deserve a substantially higher cost of capital compared with JPM or BAC.

Mr. Market, it appears, does not seem to forget or forgive prior sins (I am referring to pre-2008 global financial crisis misconduct and the 90 over percent decline in the stock during that period).

The catalyst: reinstating the buyback program

This is a key attraction of the stock.

In recent years, Citi has returned ~100 plus percent of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends (smaller part) and buybacks. This typically resulted in a reduction of ~10 percent per annum in the share count.

Data by YCharts

In the last 5 years or so, share count has reduced from ~3.2 billion to end-of-period (Q1'2020) of 2.08 billion.

What will it take for the buyback program to be reinstated?

There are two main conditions. The first one is self-explanatory. Mr. Corbat will need to wait for the worst impact of the COVID-19 crisis to subside.

No banking CEO will even propose a buyback until visible signs of economic healings appear. This is probably a 2021 event and beyond.

The second condition is slightly more complicated. It essentially depends on Citi's common tier 1 (CET1) equity ratio and Citi's capacity to return excess capital to shareholders. Citi's current CET1 target is 11.5 percent and as of end-of-period Q1'2020, is slightly below that at 11.2 percent.

Keep in mind, though, that the 11.2 percent CET1 ratio is quite a respectable print given the immense stress banks were under during Q1'2020. The headwinds included massive loan loss provisions, supporting clients who drew on billions of revolvers as well as outsized Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) allocated to trading and market risks. In future periods, Citi's capital position will benefit from reversal of these headwinds.

Importantly, Citi's impressive CCAR results bode well for its future capital requirements. I am quite confident the 11.5 percent CET1 target will be maintained and possibly an indication that Citi, on a medium-term basis, may aim for an even lower CET1 target (~11 percent). This is in stark contrast to some of its peers such as JPM and GS that now need to recalibrate higher their capital targets due to the recent CCAR outcomes.

The reinstated buyback program may be massive

By the end of this crisis, Citi may find itself with substantial excess capital (well north of 13 percent). The reasons would likely be normalisation in the investment bank (and lower RWA consumption), reversal of some of the loan provisions booked and retention of profits in excess of dividends paid.

Looking forward, this could mean that Citi will be able to deliver massive buybacks that are well above 100 percent of earnings. It could very well be as high as $30 billion (Citi's current market cap is $108 billion).

Q2 earnings: look out for the earnings call narrative

Near-term results will likely dictate the narrative in the market. If Mr. Market will have concerns over the sustainability of dividend - I expect a sharp move downwards for the stock.

On the other hand, if the focus begins to shift towards timing and future buybacks program potential, this will be much more bullish for the stock.

Markets will take comfort from a higher CET1 ratio as well as a beat on the EPS number (especially if higher than current quarterly dividend). The outlooks, as always, will matter.

The key metrics to watch for

The key metric to look out for is Citi's CET1 ratio. The Q1'2020 print was 11.2 percent. Investors would ideally like to see it maintain that ratio or better (recognizing Q2 2020 is expected to be peak loan loss provisions).

The second item to watch is commentary around Citi's CCAR results and Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) projection. Confirmation from management of 11.5 percent CET1 target will be an important factor.

The bottom line

I will cover Citi's Q2 2020 earnings report in great detail in my next article.

These are uncertain times but as Mr. Winston Churchill once famously said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

This is not 2008/2009 and banks are not the epicenter of this crisis. It is an earnings event and not a capital event. Citi is likely to come out stronger out of this crisis and benefit from several long-term secular trends, including the digitization of banking and development of global capital markets. Citi has the scale and global reach to outperform. Take advantage of the "perception" discount implicit in the stock price.

The risk/reward equation is strongly in favour of investors but still watch out for political risks.

