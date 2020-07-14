Hindenburg is back and at it again, this time pulling a short report on Workhorse (WKHS) following the company's massive 695% rally from June 1 to July 2. Understandably so, as a stock that is heavily bought really should have to cool off a bit, as the rally exhausts, but this is like dousing it in gasoline and throwing the lighter on it yourself and blaming it on your mother. Hindenburg profits off these reports, and currently has the upper-hand in this inning of the short and distort game.

Hindenburg's Twitter bio, where their short reports first surface, reads "Popping bubbles as we see them. We express strong opinions. Not investment advice." So, before going any further into Hindenburg, traders must realize that there is not a true merit behind what they report - they simply express their own ideas with whatever 'evidence' they can muster up, and publish a report once a stock shows signs of being ripe for profiting.

Now, Hindenburg has not yet published a 'formal' report on its website, as it usually does so after a few days. Yet reading into other reports, as I had done with Ideanomics (IDEX) following Hindenburg's report there, shows some interesting information locked into Hindenburg's legal disclaimer. Aside from being short shares in IDEX (and highly likely the case in WKHS, otherwise they would not have much reason to publish a report calling for 50% downside), Hindenburg:

is not “liable for any direct or indirect trading losses caused by any information in this report”

“stands to realize significant gains in the event that the price of any stock covered herein declines”

“intend[s] to continue transacting in the securities covered herein”

“makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use”

Right. So Hindenburg will make money off of this report, assuming shares tank as much as they are stating that they should, and won't be liable for securities fraud or market manipulation as they are not regulated by the SEC and are just publishing opinions. And they will still trade in WKHS and other stocks they publish reports on in order to capitalize off of the fear that they have stirred up in the market.

So why is it now a huge problem that this report has just surfaced on Friday? Surfacing around 1:30 pm on Friday left 2.5 hours to trade before the weekend, leaving 2 days' time for shareholders to read and digest the 'report', which would hopefully (in Hindenburg's eyes) lead to a sharper sell-off on Monday.

Yet what is even more worrying is that the amount of shares shorted during the run-up had increased dramatically amid quite high volume. Exchange-reported short interest, released every two weeks, has the current short interest at 9.99 million, but the estimated short interest, based in part on the number of shares on loan, could have risen to 20.1 million by July 6. But with such high volumes, over 120 million shares that week, makes it easier to conceal larger order volumes.

But now, in the cooling off phase, where shares are now 27% off the peak, volume has fallen to 20% to 25% of what it had been during the height of the frenzy. Volumes in the first week of July ran 120 million up to 170 million, but now are leveling out between 20 to 30 million. With an estimated short interest still around 15.3 million, over 50% the exchange reported short interest, covering a couple of million shares would most likely be pretty noticeable - having the report going late in the day Friday will push volumes for the early part of the week higher.

Source: ORTEX Analytics

Taking a look at how the amount of shares on loan have risen as well as the estimated short interest over the past month shows that the shorts stand to gain significantly. Shares on loan and short interest look to have risen hand in hand with the uptrend, although the amount on loan was nearly double that of the estimated short interest - not every share lent was lent for short purposes (the red line for shares on loan corresponds with the pink y-axis label on the right; the purple line for estimated short interest corresponds with the orange y-axis label).

Over 66% of the free float was on loan at the peak, with just over 30% of the free float on loan a few weeks before. Tying that in with the utilization data - which signifies what percentage of shares available to lend have been lent - shows what looks to be a trend of shorts stacking their positions, from 10 million shares to an estimated 20.1 million over the course of two weeks.

Source: ORTEX Analytics

From June 11 to July 8, utilization sat unchanged at 100%. All shares that were available to lend were being lent, and as shares on loan increased by over 10 million over that time, this means that the instant those shares became available to lend, they had already been lent. Now that the utilization has fallen back to 95.4%, and shares on loan have dropped back to 29 million (a 10 million decrease) it could signify that some short positions have already been closed at a profit and those shares have been returned, or shares bought long on margin have been sold.

Since two-thirds of the free-float had been shorted at the peak from a level half of that, either: a) some shorts were stuck scrambling to close their positions at a loss as shares rallied in a short squeeze, or b) shorts like Hindenburg had been stockpiling millions of shares in preparation/anticipation of a significant drop (or 'bombshell short report'). Some of these shares on loan could be used as a hedge, yet it seems the case is more in favor of a pure short to profit.

Calculating potential profits using estimated short interest and share price movements has up to $30 million made by shorts since July 3, when Workhorse was floating around $20/21. Since estimated short interest has declined about 5 million shares as the share price has fallen over $5 per share, those short positions could already have been closed out.

Yet calculating potential profits using Hindenburg's expected decline shows much more could be made. With over 15 million shares still in the estimated short interesting, cover half of those shares on another 20% decline ($3 per share) would see $22.5 million made; if only 5 million shares are covered, but on a 40% ($6 per share) decline over the course of days, up to $30 million could be made. Shorts like Hindenburg still have substantial potential profits to be made from the surfacing of the report.

To recap, timing is impeccable for Hindenburg; leading the report hours before close into the weekend was planned to generate panic selling in the AM, and throughout the week, as they would stand to gain significantly from that event. Hindenburg has a reputation for short and distort schemes with their reports, but selection here was also key - the rally had exhausted, and although a pullback was imminent, adding a catalyst to further spark a decline was simply necessary. Was it moral? Most likely not. But will it work? Time will tell. Shares short rose steadily as Workhorse climbed throughout June, and it looks that the time for shorts to cover will be occurring shortly, as Hindenburg tries to drive the price down. Shorts are poised to make tens of millions possibly, as the longs lose out should shares fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.