Gold Supply Shutdown Is Driving The Price Higher

How the imbalance is going to get resolved.

The changing dynamics in the gold mining supply which are increasingly pressuring the gold price and driving it higher.

Jack Lundin of Bluestone Resources has an extensive background in the mining industry.

While the Federal Reserve’s policy has a lot to do with the rapidly accelerated gold price, the gold mining shutdown from COVID has also played a substantial role. As Jack Lundin of Bluestone Resources joined me on the show to discuss.

Jack has an extensive background in the mining industry, which makes him well qualified to speak to the changing dynamics in the gold mining supply. Which are increasingly pressuring the gold price and driving it higher.

And if you’re wondering how the imbalance is going to get resolved, you’ll want to click and watch this interview now.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.