Dave Kranzler: Goldman Sachs Predicts $2,000 Gold

But this week, even notorious investment bank Goldman Sachs increased its gold target to $2,000 per ounce. Which makes you wonder if the case for gold has just become too obvious for the mainstream to ignore anymore. Fortunately, Dave Kranzler of Investment Research Dynamics joined me on this week's silver and gold market update to discuss the call and what it means.