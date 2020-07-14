Investors should keep an eye on its mobility churn rate, premium TV video subscribers, KPIs relating to HBO Max and listen in on management's future outlook.

AT&T (T) is scheduled to report its Q2 results in two weeks on July 23. The telecom giant has missed the Street’s estimates in 7 of its last 10 quarters so investors would be curious to see if it can buck the trend this time around. But in addition to tracking AT&T’s headline revenue figure, investors may also want to monitor its Mobility churn rate, its subscriber trends within the Entertainment group and its management's remarks around when they expect to fully resume operations. I believe these items will have a bearing on how AT&T and its shares will perform over the coming weeks and months.

Return To Normalcy

Let me start by saying that analysts are estimating AT&T’s Q2 and Q3 revenues to come in at $40.95 billion and $41.93 billion, which would mark a decline of 8.9% and 6% year on year, respectively. We’ve seen countless arguments on how good or bad these numbers are, but I feel that these discussions are not factoring in the operational uncertainty surrounding AT&T.

See, AT&T is yet to fully resume its operations. Just to cite one example, its media business has been gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, bringing filming and production to a grinding halt. From their Q1 earnings call:

In the media business, COVID has impacted us on the theatrical and TV side, with production studios and theater shutdown and less advertising revenues with the postponement or cancellation of sporting events. We also expect our pay TV business to be impacted by the economic headwinds… The studios are dark for now, but as soon as we can resume production, we plan to get back where we left off in March with the steady stream of new offerings in the fall and winter.

To further complicate things, AT&T’s management issued a letter to their shareholders about three weeks ago, wherein they said that they’re still evaluating the short and long-term impacts of the coronavirus outbreak but there was no mention of when they’ll resume production. From the letter:

Stephens said the company is still evaluating the near- and long-term impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic. He said AT&T has limited visibility on the pandemic’s impact on the overall economy and how long the effects will continue to be seen.

This goes to highlight that AT&T’s top brass didn’t have visibility till about three weeks ago, on when they’re going to resume operations. I’m of the opinion that basing financial projections without knowing when AT&T will fully resume its operations, is going to result in divergent and skewed results.

Let's take a look at the table below. The variance between the Street’s low and high revenue estimates used to hover below the 6% mark. But as we look at Q2, Q3 and Q4 projections, this variance figure increases by about 1.5 times. This goes to indicate that the analysts currently have very diverging opinions (a polite way of saying they’re clueless) on AT&T’s future prospects.

(Data from Estimize, chart compiled by author)

Continued uncertainty on when AT&T will fully resume operations may result in disparate forecasts and it might encourage the analyst community to lower their revenue estimates and price targets for the company as a whole. So, I believe investors should listen in on management’s comments on their Q2 earnings call to ascertain when exactly are they resuming operations and if their revenue outlook for Q3 matches with the Street’s consensus of $41.93 billion.

Mobility Churn Rate

Moving on, AT&T’s largest segment in terms of revenue generation happens to be its Mobility division, which accounted for about 40% of the company’s overall revenues in the last quarter. There has been heightened debate around whether AT&T’s mobility segment will see a subscriber base erosion or if it’ll be business as usual for the company.

For starters, AT&T has been making rapid advances in its nationwide 5G rollout plan. The telecom giant noted two weeks ago in a press release that they have expanded their 5G coverage to 335 cities and 179 million people, and that they’re on track to have nationwide 5G coverage by summer. The accompanying improvement in network speed and coverage should, ideally, result in satisfied customers and bring down its overall wireless churn rate.

(Source: Business Quant)

For the uninitiated, a churn rate is the rate at which existing customers disconnect a service.

At the same time, another contention is that millions have lost jobs or suffered steep pay cuts during Q2 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bear camp suggests that this dynamic could encourage cash-strapped individuals to disconnect their connections with AT&T in a bid to be financially frugal. So, it'll be interesting to see where AT&T's churn rate comes in at for Q2.

I personally believe that telecom services are a necessity in today’s connected world which is why we won’t be seeing an elevated churn rate for AT&T. On the other hand, the rapid rollout of AT&T’s 5G services might contribute in lowering the telecom giant churn. But that’s only my educated guess and it remains to be seen how exactly is AT&T’s Q2 mobility churn rate impacted.

Needless to say, a material change in AT&T's mobility churn rate may have a noteworthy impact on its overall financials, since the segment accounts for a significant 40% of the company's overall revenues.

Entertainment Group KPIs

Next, we must scrutinize AT&T’s operational performance within its Entertainment Group division. It’s the second largest segment for the company in terms of revenue generation, accounting for about 24% of the telecom giant’s overall revenues in the last quarter. So, any material fluctuation in the reported numbers here, can also have a notable impact on the overall company’s operational and financial results.

With AT&T’s filming and production coming to a halt, and live events being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, its management is expecting heightened premium TV subscriber losses. From their Q1 earnings call:

In our entertainment group, we anticipate increases in premium TV subscriber cord-cutting as well as lower revenues from commercial locations such as hotels, bars, and restaurants. Labor unit costs will increase temporarily from the 20% boost in pay we’re providing our frontline employees. At WarnerMedia, content production has been placed on hiatus. Theatrical releases have been postponed and we’re seeing lower advertising revenues and lower costs from sports rights. This crisis has shown the value of premium streaming entertainment and we anticipate strong demand for HBO Max when it launches next month.

The chart below would highlight that AT&T has already been experiencing heightened premium TV subscriber losses in the past few quarters. It would be interesting to see where the subscriber losses figure comes in at in Q2 – will it be below the peak seen in Q3 2019 or would it set yet another record for the entertainment group division? Whatever the case, we’ll be able to model for Q3 subscriber losses only after we get Q2 numbers in the COVID-19 era.

(Source: Business Quant)

But apart from that, AT&T launched its highly anticipated content streaming platform, HBO Max, during May. While some contend that it was a disappointing launch that failed to garner mass attention, others believe the launch went well. The company's upcoming earnings call may separate grain from the chaff, and provide us with clarity on how exactly did the launch go.

So, investors may also want to track any key performance indicators pertaining to the platform HBO Max, that AT&T may start reporting, to ascertain how well is the platform doing. These KPIs could be in the form of ARPU, subscriber count or simply isolated financials for HBO Max.

Final Thoughts

AT&T’s upcoming earnings call will be a pivotal moment for the company and its shareholders. We’ll get to know if the coronavirus-related impacts on the business are tapering off or if they’ll continue to weigh on the telecom giant’s financials over the coming months. So, readers and investors should listen in on management’s comments around their Q3 and full year outlook, monitor their comments on when exactly do they expect to fully resume operations, track its mobility churn rate along with its video subscriber losses, and keep a close eye on HBO Max’s key performance indicators. These items are likely going to determine where the company and its stock heads next. Good Luck!

