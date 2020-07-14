Between its 6.4% yield, 4-5% annual earnings growth, and 1.6% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Philip Morris International are positioned to exceed my 10% annual total return requirement by 2-3% over the next decade.

Further supporting the case for an investment in Philip Morris International is the fact that I estimate shares of the stock are 15% undervalued.

Despite the COVID-19 challenges in the latter part of March, Philip Morris International thrived, delivering 23.3% adjusted diluted EPS growth YoY including the impact of COVID-19 for Q1 2020.

Philip Morris International is a Dividend Contender, which I expect will extend its dividend increase streak this September, with a low-single-digit dividend increase.

In a financially difficult environment such as the one we find ourselves in, it is important for dividend growth investors to focus on businesses that will thrive in good times and bad times alike.

One example of a stock that fits this mold, is that of Philip Morris International (PM).

Regardless of whether the global economy is doing well or is struggling, it's a pretty safe bet that a company such as Philip Morris International (hereafter referred to as PMI) will be just fine and continue to reward shareholders with growing dividends.

As I'll discuss below in this article since I last covered PMI in March, PMI's dividend remains safe for the foreseeable future, PMI delivered strong operating results and maintains an investment grade balance sheet, and it is also trading at a moderate discount to fair value at this time, which supports my bullish argument for PMI.

The Dividend Remains Relatively Safe

While I believe it is always worthwhile to examine the safety of a stock's underlying dividend, I believe it is especially necessary to do so when a stock is yielding more than triple the S&P 500 as is the case with PMI.

In Q1 2020, PMI generated $1.27 in adjusted diluted EPS excluding currency and factoring in the impact of COVID-19 against $1.17 in dividends/share paid out during that time, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 92.1%.

Although this is slightly higher than the 89.5% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio during FY 2019, it is worth noting that Q1 has historically been PMI's weakest quarter in terms of adjusted diluted EPS.

The 92.1% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio is stronger than Q1 2019's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 110.7% ($1.03 adjusted diluted EPS against $1.14/dividends per share per schedule 8 of PMI's Q1 2020 earnings press release).

Moving to FCF, PMI generated $1.111 billion in operating cash flow against $170 million in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $941 million (based on data sourced from pages 7-8 of PMI's most recent 10-Q).

Against the $1.828 billion in dividends paid during this time, this works out to a 194.3% FCF payout ratio.

It's also worthy of mentioning that Q1 has historically been PMI's weakest quarter in terms of not only adjusted diluted EPS, but FCF as PMI's FCF payout ratio in FY 2019 was a manageable 77.5% in my last article, which explains why PMI's dividend appears unsustainable at first glance.

Upon further examining PMI's statement of cash flows, we can see that the company consumed quite a bit of cash ($575 million to be precise) to build up inventory in an attempt to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 related disruption, according to CFO Martin King's opening remarks during PMI's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Factoring out the use of cash to build up inventory as more of an extraordinary event than an event that occurs more regularly and the accrued liabilities that have historically consumed cash in Q1 and none of the other quarters, PMI would have generated $2.348 billion in operating cash flow against the same $170 million in capex, for total FCF of $2.178 billion.

Against the $1.828 billion in dividends paid out during Q1 2020, this would equate to a much more sustainable FCF payout ratio of 83.9%.

Given that PMI's payout ratios are likely to remain roughly the same over the long term, I anticipate that PMI's dividend growth will mirror whatever earnings growth the company is able to achieve.

Since I believe that 4-5% annual earnings growth is a reasonable assumption for shares of PMI going forward and Yahoo Finance analysts are predicting 4.2% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I believe that a long-term DGR of 4.25% is the base case scenario for PMI.

Solid Operating Results Despite COVID-19 And An Investment Grade Balance Sheet

Image Source: PMI 2020 First-Quarter Results Presentation

Despite the fact that COVID-19 has resulted in disruptions within many industries, PMI managed to thrive in Q1 2020, delivering strong operating results.

HTU volumes soared 45% YoY to 16.7 billion units in Q1 2020 as indicated by CFO Martin King's opening remarks in PMI's Q1 2020 earnings call, which, as we'll discuss later, is an encouraging sign that PMI is making significant progress in delivering on its vision of a smoke-free future.

Even though PMI's cigarette volumes declined 3.8% YoY from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020, the massive HTU unit growth, especially in the EU region, Russia, and Japan was able to offset nearly all of the volume declines, with PMI posting a mere 0.6% total like-for-like volume decline, as per CFO Martin King's comments during PMI's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Because of the minimal total like-for-like volume decline and PMI's 7.7% combustible tobacco price hikes, especially in key markets like Germany, the Philippines, Mexico, Russia, and Turkey, PMI was able to boast an impressive 10.0% YoY increase in its net revenues, with only about a fifth of that revenue growth resulting from COVID-19, according to CFO Martin King.

When these factors are combined with the fact that PMI benefited from RRP scale effects, a favorable geographic mix for HTUs, and the favorable impact of cost initiatives, we begin to understand how PMI was able to expand its adjusted OI margin by an astounding 510 basis points YoY, as indicated by CFO Martin King's opening remarks during PMI's Q1 2020 earnings call.

The combination of these factors helped the company to grow its adjusted diluted EPS excluding currency and factoring in the impact of COVID-19 by 23.3% YoY, from $1.03 in Q1 2019 to $1.27 in Q1 2020.

Image Source: PMI 2020 First-Quarter Results Presentation

As I previously indicated, PMI's continued success to date in diversifying its revenues away from its traditional core cigarette business has allowed for the company to post strong operating results in spite of the secular declines in cigarette volumes.

What PMI has achieved in the past 5 years to take its RRP net revenue from 0.2% of total PMI net revenues in 2015 to a whopping 21.7% of total PMI net revenues in Q1 2020 is impressive.

Recent news of the FDA's approval of IQOS and the marketing of IQOS as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes will help both PMI's and Altria Group's (MO) efforts in their partnership to market and sell IQOS in the United States, with the latter paying licensing fees to PMI on sales of IQOS in the United States.

As a result of the success of IQOS in markets around the globe to date and the FDA's approval to market IQOS in the United States as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes, it is reasonable to conclude that PMI's RRP % of total PMI net revenues will continue to rapidly grow going forward.

Image Source: PMI 2020 First-Quarter Results Presentation

Given COVID-19 and the restrictions that went into place in the latter third of Q1 2020, PMI's results were favorably skewed by pantry loading as consumers braced for lockdowns that were perceived as interfering with their future ability to purchase cigarettes.

As a result of an expected $0.10/share reversal in trade inventory movements from Q1 2020 to Q2 2020, an anticipated $0.09/share reduction as a result of lost Duty-Free sales, and an expected $0.05-$0.15/share reduction resulting from the delay in Indonesia minimum price enforcement and other COVID-19 related factors, PMI is forecasting that Q2 2020 will result in $1.05 in mid-point diluted EPS, according to CFO Martin King's opening remarks in PMI's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Although PMI will undoubtedly experience a difficult Q2 2020 similar to most companies, this leads me into my next point that will be able to guide PMI through these difficult times.

Image Source: PMI 2020 First-Quarter Results Presentation

With $3.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1 2020, I would argue that PMI is justified in their assertion that they maintain "ample liquidity sources."

This is further supported by the fact that PMI has $7.5 billion in standby revolving credit facilities that are undrawn, according to CFO Martin King's comments during the Q1 2020 earnings call, that they can access should they need additional liquidity.

In combination with PMI's cost management program that is on track to produce over $1 billion in cost savings by 2021, I believe that the 3 major ratings agencies of Moody's, S&P, and Fitch are correct in their long-term credit ratings of A2, A, and A, all on stable outlooks.

When I take into consideration PMI's solid operating results during Q1 2020, and PMI's ample cash position and undrawn credit facilities, as well as the firmly investment-grade credit ratings that PMI enjoys, I believe it is reasonable to conclude that PMI could be a great long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Even though PMI is an excellent business, that doesn't take away from the fact that the company faces its fair share of risks, which I'll discuss below.

Rather than recapping several key risks mentioned on pages 5-10 of PMI's most recent 10-K and my previous PMI article, I will be discussing the COVID-19 related risks that are outlined on pages 76-77 of PMI's most recent 10-Q.

One key risk that has manifested itself as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruptions to the global economy is that PMI's efforts to convert adult smokers to its RRPs have been hampered amid the preclusion of in-person guided trials.

Without the ability to conduct these in-person guided trials, PMI's ability to convert smokers to RRPs is diminished as in-person guided trials are generally more effective in addressing the needs and concerns of potential customers than remote IQOS coaching.

As long as COVID-19 and its accompanying restrictions persist, this is likely to be an immediate issue to PMI that may restrict the growth of IQOS in the near-term.

Another risk pertaining to COVID-19 and its impact on PMI's RRPs is that the efforts to combat COVID-19 could potentially divert government resources from the development of regulatory frameworks that will help commercialize and enforce RRPs, which could adversely impact PMI's ability to grow and protect its RRP revenue in key markets.

While PMI has preemptively loaded up on inventory as I detailed above in an attempt to prevent COVID-19 related supply chain issues further down the road, there is no guarantee that PMI's facilities will continue to operate in the event that an outbreak of COVID-19 occurs at one or more of its facilities, which could disrupt operations in the future and lead to an inability to fully meet the demands of its customers.

Yet another COVID-19 related risk to PMI is that the messaging of smoking's health consequences and its link to an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 may lead some to discontinue using PMI's products altogether, which could exacerbate cigarette volume declines in key markets.

While I have discussed several key COVID-19 related risks associated with an investment in PMI, I haven't discussed all of the risks facing PMI. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks facing PMI, I would refer interested readers to PMI's most recent 10-Q and 10-K forms, as well as my previous articles on the stock.

A Moderately Undervalued Blue Chip

While PMI is a high-quality business, it is crucial that investors establish a fair value to avoid overpaying for shares of the stock and opening themselves up to the risks associated with a lower starting yield and the potential for valuation multiple contraction.

This is precisely why I'll be using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of shares of PMI.

The first valuation metric that I will utilize to approximate the fair value of PMI's shares is the TTM dividend yield to the 13-year TTM median dividend yield.

As per Gurufocus, PMI's TTM dividend yield of 6.44% is well above its 13-year TTM median dividend yield of 4.32%.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 5.50% and a fair value of $85.09 a share (which I believe appropriately factors in the risks associated with an investment in PMI), shares of PMI are trading at a 14.5% discount to fair value and offer 17.0% upside from the current price of $72.72 a share (as of July 10, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll be using to arrive at a fair value for shares of PMI is the TTM price to FCF ratio to 13-year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

According to Gurufocus, PMI's TTM price to FCF ratio of 12.22 is significantly lower than its 13-year median of 17.12.

Factoring in a reversion to a TTM price to FCF ratio of 15.00 and a fair value of $89.26 a share, PMI's stock is priced at an 18.5% discount to fair value and offers 22.7% capital appreciation from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation metric that I will utilize to assign a fair value to shares of PMI is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. In the case of PMI, that amount is $4.68 (which will likely increase in September).

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return that an investor requires from their investments. In my case, I require 10% annual total returns because I believe that is a satisfactory reward for the time and effort that I allocate to researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or long-term DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require no more than data retrieval and subjectivity, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires an investor to take into consideration numerous factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are likely to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long term), annual earnings growth potential, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I take into consideration that PMI's payout ratios are positioned to remain the same and that I am expecting annual earnings growth of 4-5% for the next decade, I believe that a long-term DGR of 4.25% is a reasonable expectation of future dividend growth.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $81.39 a share, which indicates that shares of PMI are trading at a 10.7% discount to fair value and offer 11.9% upside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $85.25 a share, which implies that shares of PMI are priced at a 14.7% discount to fair value and offer 17.2% capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: Philip Morris International Offers An Attractive Mix Of Yield And Growth

PMI is a Dividend Contender and is just 2 months away from likely extending its dividend increase streak once again, which is a testament to PMI's quality as a business.

PMI's solid YoY growth in net revenues and adjusted diluted EPS prove that PMI's dividend increase streak is likely to live on for the foreseeable future, and the investment grade balance sheet also supports that assertion.

What's more, shares of PMI are trading at a 15% discount to fair value, which is an especially attractive valuation for a blue-chip such as PMI in an overvalued broader market.

Between its 6.4% yield, 4-5% annual earnings growth, and 1.6% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Philip Morris International are positioned to exceed my 10% annual total return requirement by 2-3% over the next decade.

The above serves as the foundation of my rationale on why I rate shares of PMI as a buy at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.