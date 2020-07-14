While the second and third quarters will be weaker than the first, it will be one of the survivors until energy prices eventually recover.

The company has one of the lowest costs of production in the area and it is one of the few that can still generate positive cash flow today.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) is one of the more prominent independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States. The company also has a reputation for being one of the best-managed independents, and so, it should be in a better position than many of its peers. As is the case with pretty much every other company in the industry, the stock price was severely beaten down by the recent decline in energy prices, and could therefore represent an opportunity for investors who believe that energy prices will eventually stage a comeback. As such, it might be worth keeping this company on your radar.

Continental Resources is perhaps best known for its operations in the Bakken shale of North Dakota. The company is, in fact, one of the largest operators in the Bakken, possessing approximately 1.1 million acres in the region:

Source: BakkenShale.com

The Bakken is the region from which Continental Resources derives the majority of its production, but it is not the only region in which the company operates. Continental Resources also holds resource-rich acreage in Oklahoma, including the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer, along with the STACK and Northwest Cana plays.

One of the biggest news stories in the energy industry and even the media in general this year was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This outbreak caused panic among many governments around the world, and they responded by shutting down their economies and restricting non-essential travel. This naturally had the effect of reducing the global demand for energy and resulted in an oversupply of these resources. The economic law of supply and demand would dictate that this would drive down energy prices. And that is exactly what happened. As we can see here, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil has fallen from $61.18 per barrel at the start of the year to $40.62 per barrel today:

Source: Business Insider

The price of natural gas also declined to a lesser degree, but as Continental Resources primarily produces oil, that is the commodity we are most concerned with here. Thus, we want to be concerned with a company’s production efficiency. This makes sense, as the cheaper it is for the company to produce oil, the easier it is for it to maintain a positive free cash flow when energy prices are low as they are today. Fortunately, this is an area in which Continental Resources excels. The company has the lowest drilling and cash flow breakeven costs of any shale operator:

Source: Continental Resources

One thing we can clearly see above is that Continental Resources’ breakeven costs are lower than today’s West Texas Intermediate price. This is something that is certainly nice to see, as it means that the company is able to generate a positive cash flow off of its production operations. This is certainly a good position to be in, as the cash can be used to support the company’s general and administrative costs and do other things like pay down debt or pay a dividend to shareholders. There are many North American independents that are in a much worse position than this.

Continental Resources has been steadily improving in this area over the years, which is also something that is very nice to see. Over the past three years, the number of barrels that the company’s wells produce for the same investment have steadily increased. Here are the figures for its operations in the Bakken:

Source: Continental Resources

Continental Resources current produces 28 barrels of oil for every $1,000 that it incurs in operational costs in the Bakken. As the current price of a barrel of oil from the region is $40.62, the company receives $1,137 off of its investment. This is a 13.7% gross margin, which is certainly reasonable for a company in this industry in the current environment. Unfortunately though, Continental Resources does not enjoy such attractive performance from its operations in Oklahoma. While the company has been improving its efficiency in this region, it still remains weaker than in the Bakken:

Source: Continental Resources

As we can see, Continental’s Oklahoma operations produce about 23 barrels of oil for every $1,000 that it invests. At today’s West Texas Intermediate price, 23 barrels of oil only brings in $934.26, so the company appears to be losing money on its operations in Oklahoma. Fortunately, only 42% of the company’s production is in Oklahoma (the rest is in the Bakken), so it is still able to generate a positive free cash flow overall.

This is significantly better than what many of Continental’s peers have been able to accomplish. As I pointed out in a previous article, very few shale oil companies have been able to produce a positive cash flow over the past twelve years:

Source: Rystad Energy, Clarksons Platou, Transocean (RIG)

The fact that Continental Resources is continuing to make itself more efficient is certainly a positive thing from a cash flow perspective. This is because it allows the company to better weather a low energy price environment and even grow itself in such an environment. There is certainly a real possibility that energy prices will remain low for an extended period of time. This is largely due to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has still not been contained and, in fact, some states such as Arizona have even imposed a second round of lockdowns. In addition, many people are continuing to have an intense fear of the virus and are avoiding things such as travel and cruises, which both consume a good deal of energy. It seems likely that at least some of these things will need to return to a more normal state of affairs to reduce the oversupply of crude oil on the market, which is a necessary requirement for energy prices to improve significantly.

As is the case with many exploration and production companies, Continental Resources has taken steps to preserve its balance sheet. The primary way that the company has done this is by reducing its planned capital spending and thus reducing its production from what it originally planned. In March, the company reduced the number of drilling rigs in operation on its acreage and cut its planned capital spending by 55% compared to its original budget, although it did reverse some of its cuts in the middle of June. It still intends to keep half of its total production capability off-line. This move is largely intended to prevent the company from producing into an oversupplied market. As a result of this, we can expect Continental Resources’ second- and likely third-quarter numbers to be worse than what it had in the first quarter of the year. It is still too early to tell how the fourth quarter will look, but barring a sharp improvement in the overall economy, it is likely that the fourth quarter will be weak but likely better than what we see in the middle part of the year.

One of the little-known secrets of the North American energy revolution is that it was largely financed through the copious issuance of high-yield debt. I pointed this out in a previous article. Unfortunately though, this, combined with the inability of many independents to generate positive cash flow even with energy prices at much higher levels than today’s, means that many companies in the sector are at a very real risk of bankruptcy, which we have already begun to see play out with regard to companies like Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ). As such, we should examine the balance sheet of any company that we are considering an investment in so that we can protect our portfolios against the possibility of one of our companies going under. Fortunately, Continental Resources appears to be well-positioned here. As of March 31, 2020 (the latest date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the company had $2.455 million in current debt and $5.964589 billion in long-term debt, for a total of $5.967044 billion. This compares to $6.797258 billion in shareowners’ equity. Thus, the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. I normally like to see this ratio below 1.0 to add a margin of safety to our investment. Continental Resources, therefore, appears to have a reasonably safe balance sheet, but let us investigate further.

Another way we can judge a company’s level of debt is by comparing it to the pre-tax cash flow. In the first quarter of 2020, Continental Resources reported an EBITDAX of $594.247, which works out to $2.377188 billion on an annualized basis. This gives the company a net debt-to-EBITDAX ratio of 2.29. This is a reasonably low level that gives us confidence that the company should be able to carry its debt even if its cash flow declines somewhat, as it likely will in the second and third quarters.

In conclusion, Continental Resources appears to be one of the best-positioned independent producers in the North American energy industry today. The company is highly efficient, which should allow it to continue to produce positive cash flow even though its peer companies do not. The company also boasts remarkably low leverage, a necessity in today’s low energy price environment. While it is likely that the second and third quarters will be weaker than the first, it should be able to weather its way through. The market has punished the stock along with everything else in the industry, so its strengths might present an opportunity for someone wanting to play an energy recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.