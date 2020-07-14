AAPL is one of the most loved stocks and for good reason: the love for iPhones is unlikely to fade and AAPL maintains a bulletproof balance sheet.

The coronavirus has heightened the risk level for companies across almost every sector. As a result, many investors have sold out of “risky” stocks and bid up prices on “low-risk” stocks. The enthusiasm for “low-risk” stocks has reached a point in which the stock market as a whole has recovered almost fully to all-time highs, creating the illusion of a broad market recovery. But that’s just an illusion - when I look at the individual companies, I do see some companies trading at stretched valuations but some others still trading at distressed levels.

While many investors focus on reducing risks in elements such as business model and balance sheet, and rightfully so, I believe that there comes a price when overvaluation becomes an important yet often ignored risk. In this article, I focus on what I believe to be an egregious valuation for Apple (AAPL), explain why I think the overvaluation exists, and caution readers from buying into the euphoria.

Overvaluation Is A Risk Too!

AAPL is perhaps the most egregious example of too much of a good thing. AAPL trades at all-time highs, which incidentally is about 100% higher than 12 months ago:

Based on analysts’ estimates, AAPL trades at 31 times 2020 earnings and 26 times 2021 earnings. Don’t get me wrong, I am not an AAPL bear and in fact, was bullish at the end of 2018. However, consider the following: AAPL net income has grown 6.2% in 2020 and declined by 7.2% in 2019. While services revenue continues to grow rapidly, I do not share the same optimism for the stock price. Service revenue has grown by 16.7% in 2020 and grew by 16.4% in 2019. Gross margins for service revenues trends around 65%, which would arguably be considered low compared to the 75+% gross margins of typical software companies.

Nonetheless, let’s value the services at a typical tech multiple based on sales and sales growth. Based on the tech companies I cover in the Best of Breed Universe, many companies which have ~80% gross margins with 30+% revenue growth trade at 15 times sales. Let’s be optimistic and value AAPL services at a 20 times revenue multiple which gives it an individual market cap of $605 billion. I should emphasize that this is an absurdly generous valuation considering the low gross margin and comparably low sales growth of the services revenue.

AAPL has 4.4 billion shares outstanding, for a total market cap of around $1.69 billion. AAPL had a 22% net margin as of recently. If we assume that services has a net margin of 15%, then that implies $8 billion in net income for services versus $51 billion in projected 2020 hardware net income. That suggests that the hardware segment trades at a blistering 21 times earnings. That valuation seems to make little sense considering that AAPL has struggled to meaningfully grow hardware sales in the long term - I don’t see much meaningful difference between AAPL’s hardware business and any other retailer.

Perhaps you think that the upcoming 5G “supercycle” is the reason for the premium hardware valuation. However, consider this: even if we assume that AAPL is able to generate $100 billion in 5G supercycle profits - which I project equals to approximately $454 million in revenues or a more than doubling of 2019 iPhone sales, then the hardware segment still trades at 11 times peak earnings. The 5G supercycle, even if it is as impressive as stated above, won’t save AAPL’s egregious valuation.

Explain The Madness

Sure, AAPL has nearly $100 billion in net cash on its balance sheet, but that doesn’t really change the calculation that much when shares trade at 30 times forward earnings. I think it’s clear that AAPL is no longer trading strictly based on earnings yield and earnings growth. There appears to be an emotional component likely tied to AAPL’s strong balance sheet and strong staying presence with consumers after COVID-19. For the most part, I agree that AAPL faces zero financial risk (from a balance sheet perspective) and its earnings power should not be significantly negatively affected by COVID-19. These two factors alone suggest that AAPL probably can justify a 20 times earnings multiple (maybe). However, its current stock price is promising much more than that - in exchange for lower financial risk, investors are taking on more valuation risk.

I wonder if AAPL will continue to trade even above 22 times earnings once the 5G “supercycle” finishes - wouldn’t investors “sell the news?” What if the supercycle is lackluster? What if AAPL faces DOJ scrutiny for its app market practices? In a bear scenario, I wouldn’t be surprised if AAPL trades down to the 13-15 times P/E multiple that Intel (INTC) trades for. That’s 50% downside.

Perhaps you are not convinced because the above may seem unlikely to you. Then let me ask you this: once AAPL reaches a leverage neutral balance sheet position and no longer has net cash, will its stock still remain attractive at 30 times earnings? In other words: how much does the net cash factor into the stock’s attractiveness as a buy?

If AAPL is unable to meaningfully grow net income over the next 5 years, should it continue to trade at a high-growth multiple? It is reasonable to expect net income to stagnate because it has been more or less level in the past 5 years. Consider that net income has grown by about 4% annually since 2012 - hardly a growth rate worthy of a 30 times earnings multiple:

If you’re buying AAPL because of the cash on its balance sheet and the 5G supercycle, I think you will be disappointed because the stock price has already priced this in, and more.

The fact that AAPL trades so richly is a testament to the scarcity of high-quality companies with strong balance sheets. It may be tempting to only own stocks with bulletproof balance sheets in your portfolio, even if it means paying absurd valuations for it. I wouldn’t do that, however, because:

There are underappreciated (and not necessarily undercovered) stocks with high-quality balance sheets that trade at cheap valuations. My opinion is that paying 30 times earnings for AAPL due to laziness to research for comparable quality at cheaper prices is a huge mistake. For subscribers of Best of Breed, I have focused my efforts on high-quality companies with bulletproof balance sheets without sacrificing on valuation. Overvaluation is not as serious as financial risk, but paying too much for even the highest-quality stocks can impede your future returns. It is unclear to me how AAPL will be able to even justify its current valuation in a 5G supercycle, let alone produce market-beating returns. AAPL might not go bankrupt any time soon, but its stock can still drop 50% and still trade at 15 times earnings. That wouldn’t be so crazy - AAPL stock traded for less than 15 times earnings from 2011 to 2016.

Conclusion

As a side note, I think that AAPL investors should be questioning whether AAPL really should be continuing to aggressively repurchase shares given its premium valuation. AAPL has repurchased $39 billion in stock over the past 6 months through March, versus $33 billion in net income. However, that might be better off the subject of another article. With stocks trading sharply higher, leading to high-quality trading at high valuations - as we have witnessed with AAPL - I fear that many investors have a “buy quality at any price” mentality. When it comes to bubbles, you always have a choice to avoid buying. In this case, I believe that there are still enough undervalued high-quality companies and that leaves me scratching my head why AAPL trades at 30 times earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.