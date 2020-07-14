Exile Of The Mainstream's Monthly Interview Series With Hide Not Slide: July 2020

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

Introduction

Welcome back readers for the second edition of my Interview Series. If you missed the first one with Ian Bezek, where we discussed airports and current market conditions, the link is here.

Today, Hide Not Slide joins us. Because my recent article, A Tale of Two Markets, covers financial conditions in July and the dichotomy of risk that persists in markets, this interview focuses on what the interviewee knows best and you'll see is deeply passionate about - the exchange and market data industry.

I've only recently come across Hide Not Slide, but am impressed by his depth of research in this overlooked niche in the market. I hope this conversation is educative for you and if there is anyone you wish to see an interview with let me know in the comments and I may reach out to them. Alternatively, let me know if there is a specific topic or niche you are interested to learn more about and I can find an expert to answer the questions.

Interview

Exile of the Mainstream: Could you share with readers a bit about your professional background and then on your journey as an investor? What is your investment philosophy today, any why?

Hide Not Slide: My interest and passion for investing stretches back to my high school years - I read Jim Cramer's loose autobiography, Confessions of a Street Addict, and quickly fell in love with the always-changing financial news cycle and the global nature of markets. During college, my interests moved from trading the markets - where I wasn't making the kind of money I thought I would - to understanding how the underlying system worked. Sure, I could click a button on my laptop and buy shares of XYZ stock, but where did my order go? Who filled it? And how did it happen so fast? Michael Lewis' now famous book Flash Boys brought my interest in the "plumbing" of markets to a new level. The more news & debate surfaced about high frequency trading and the impact to everyday investors, the more I wanted to learn and engage in that discussion.

Later on, I was lucky enough to work for a company in the industry that allowed me to see first-hand how the market's backbone really functioned. Whether it was market-making, clearing, futures trading, or creating & selling market data, I was able to draw on knowledge of colleagues and get a more complete picture of parts of the financial market many retail investors don't normally interact with.

Which brings me to my investment philosophy - I largely agree with the Peter Lynch mantra: invest in what you know. With the proliferation of passive index investing & the perceived downfall of the active manager, it takes expertise to even begin to try and consistently beat the market. I only feel confident investing in stocks apart from just buying the S&P500 (SPY) when I understand the company extremely well, and can quickly separate critical, story-changing news from noise.

Exile of the Mainstream: In the last year, you have started analytical coverage on exchanges and market data providers. What drew your interest to these industries and what do you like about each of them?

Hide Not Slide: As my understanding of exchange & market data companies grew, I quickly realized how under followed the industry was, both on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere in the media. For example, take CME Group Inc (CME), a company I've written about multiple times over the past few months. CME currently sports a market cap of ~$60 billion, rivaling that of General Electric (GE), Target (TGT) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI). When you look at how many people on Seeking Alpha follow these stocks, however, CME only has a fraction of the audience of the others:

Source: Seeking Alpha quote pages

In another example - S&P Global (SPGI), the largest debt ratings agency in the world and the index provider for the S&P 500, sports an $80B market cap yet has a quarter of the audience of similarly sized companies. I think the reason behind this relative under-following is a lack of interaction with these businesses in normal life and lack of a full understanding of how they make money.

Despite being under followed, these companies operate some of the most profitable businesses in the world and have made their owners incredibly wealthy. MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX), one of the first electronic trading platforms for corporate bonds, was the 3rd best performing stock of the 2010s, surpassed only by Netflix and Domino's Pizza:

Source: Hide Not Slide

Exchanges themselves operate effective monopolies in the markets they own - if you wanted to trade VIX futures, for example, CBOE (CBOE) is the only exchange you can turn to for this product. Legal monopolies normally come with extremely high profit margins, and this industry is no exception - operating margins span anywhere from the low 30s to the high 50s. For context, Apple (AAPL) - Earth's most valuable company - has margins in the 25% range.

If everyday investors knew more about tracking and valuing these businesses, they could safely and confidently gain exposure to an industry with a history of market out-performance. My goal is to help investors get more comfortable owning these stocks and knowing how to spot differences among competitors and the broader industry.

Exile of the Mainstream: For new investors to these companies, could you walk us through the major companies, how they differ, how they compete?

Hide Not Slide: At a high level, I would split the industry into 2 halves: exchanges, which focus on transaction-based products and businesses, and market data providers, which have more of a steady, subscription based business model. Many exchanges are pursuing a hybrid of the two, aiming to become a full-service provider of trading products and data services for traders and institutions:

Source: Hide Not Slide

Among exchanges, the key short-term driver is volatility; if more people are trading & they make more transactions on the exchange, these companies enjoy better profits. This means exchanges normally succeed during periods where markets are falling or when fear & uncertainty are high, making them good counter-cyclical additions to a portfolio.

Longer term, exchanges are dependent on evolving market infrastructure - mainly growth in electronic trading and new asset classes. MarketAxess currently trades on this narrative in corporate bonds, along with Tradeweb Markets (TW) in swaps, mortgage trading, and US Treasuries. As banks and institutions move from "voice trading" - trading over the phone - to the computer screen, volumes on MKTX and TW increase. In terms of new asset classes, the most popular form of this narrative is crypto currencies - we saw the exchanges launch Bitcoin futures in late 2018 after regulatory approval, with CME Group (CME) currently garnering most of the market share. While it takes time for new markets to develop, once mature these products contribute substantially to revenue growth over time.

The other large piece of the industry is market data, which has become the growth avenue of choice for the more mature companies in the space. Markets generate a massive amount of data during the course of business, and retail & professional traders alike need this data to make better decisions and comply with regulations. Exchanges have a virtual monopoly on data generated through their platform, and profit by packaging and selling this data to whoever needs it. Longer term drivers of this business include improving technology (things like sending data through an API into a trading algorithm rather than clicking through a desktop app), international expansion (Asia in particular), and health of the underlying asset management client base.

Source: Hide Not Slide - SEC filings & business summaries

Exile of the Mainstream: What about their business models? Could you share with us how these companies operate by looking at CBOE and CME in more detail, which you've written about here.

Hide Not Slide: CME is the largest pure-play exchange in the market today - the company operates futures markets spanning all asset classes, with some of the largest being US Treasuries, WTI crude oil, gold, and the S&P 500. They're also integrating NEX, a $5.5 billion dollar acquisition announced in late 2018 comprising spot US Treasury, swap and FX markets, along with a sizeable post-trade services business. When looking at drivers of CME's results and stock price, one has to look at the drivers of CME's underlying markets. With interest rates as CME's largest product suite, it directly exposes the exchange to the Federal Reserve's decisions and resulting market impact. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing the global economy to shut down, the Fed moved interest rates to 0 and promised low rates for the foreseeable future, giving traders a lot of certainty about future policy decisions. Generally, when traders are certain, they trade less, and we're starting to see volumes come down on CME's exchange as a result. However, I recently picked up shares of CME on the recent dip, and although the stock has been lagging the market recently, I like the long-term story. NEX integration is progressing nicely and is expected to provide expense savings and improve margins, and the company has multiple product launches - mainly options on its successful micro E-mini futures products - that should drive sentiment and volumes higher. I think CME provides relative value today in a market where value is difficult to find.

Like CME, CBOE has been lagging the market as of late, but for different reasons. CBOE is more of a hybrid company in the space, with exposure to futures, equities via its BATS subsidiary, and a growing data business with multiple bolt-on acquisitions over the last couple years. About 40% of CBOE's revenue comes from VIX futures and S&P 500 options trading, which are both dependent on market appetite for volatility itself. During the March market crash, we saw the VIX explode higher, surpassing levels not seen since the financial crisis; many traders and ETFs that track the VIX saw activity spike initially, then taper off as people retreated to the sidelines to wait for volatility to subside. So far, volatility hasn't really subsided, even though we're down from the peak, which means CBOE's volumes haven't recovered to pre-COVID levels. I've been pushing a rather negative story on CBOE since April, and it's largely come true - the stock has lagged the S&P by a wide margin YTD:

Source: Hide Not SlideIf the VIX (VIX) drops back down below 20, I think traders will come back into the futures market, in which case I'll change my tune on the stock. Until then, I think CBOE's depressed share price is not worth buying into right now.

Exile of the Mainstream: What about pricing power? Do the companies raise prices for their services each year? Has the move to zero cost commissions in retail brokerage been a tailwind or headwind for exchanges?

Hide Note Slide: Within the data businesses, price increases are a part of a customer's long-term contract and are a sizable contributor to growth either on an annual basis or once every 2-3 years. Apart from owning a product traders have to purchase to trade, the data providers justify their rate increases by improving the quality of their services over time. Whether it be an ever faster connection to the exchange, new metrics or products sent through their data feed, or changes based on customer feedback to improve the user experience, higher prices are normally paired with improvement in services.

On the transaction side, exchanges will normally exhibit pricing power through new products. For example, when CME launched their micro E-mini futures products (contracts 1/10th the size of normal futures products tailored to retail) in May 2019, they charged more per contract on a like-for-like basis to improve revenue capture:

Source: CME Fee Schedule

I believe changes like zero commissions at the retail brokerages is a headwind for exchanges & data companies, as it signals further margin pressure felt by their clients. If I'm a brokerage that just lost millions of dollars in revenue opportunity, am I more likely to cut non-essential services like certain data products? Probably. Am I going to push exchanges more to lower prices or support competitors (like the Members Exchange)? Probably. There's also the challenge of M&A - when consolidation occurs (like in the brokerage space today), a benefit of merging includes cutting redundant data costs and pooling resources to find more efficiencies. The more parts of the market show downward pressure on prices, the more pressure will be mounted on exchanges, at least in certain markets.

Exile of the Mainstream: Another factor that has contributed to business value in recent years is the capital intensity of an industry. Are the businesses capital light? What are their cost structures in terms of fixed and variable? How should an investor assess their ability to grow in the future?

Hide Not Slide: The exchange industry is capital intensive and has high barriers to entry. The core cost of operating an exchange comes from its data centers, where the trading servers are housed and the electronic marketplace truly functions. CME highlights in their filings that it takes upwards of $200 million per year in capital expenditures to refresh and keep its technology footprint up to date. CME also announced in 2016 that they had entered into a sale-leaseback agreement with CyrusOne, a data center REIT, for ~$130 million on one of its large data centers in Chicago. This gives you an idea of the cash flow required to operate a competitive exchange today. Once this footprint is built, however, an exchange's variable costs are quite small relative to the initial fixed outlay, which explains the high margins seen among the industry. As new products are launched and adopted, exchanges see the benefit of higher incremental revenue at very little incremental cost over time.

Exile of the Mainstream: Let's turn to valuations. How much growth is being priced in right now in the data providers and exchanges? Is there any hidden value you see? Are any companies buying back stock at all? The move to electronic trading and the democratization of investing was a big secular trend in the 2000s for many of these companies. Are there any other secular trends that are occurring?

Hide Not Slide: Interestingly enough, almost all companies in the space have given medium term (2-4 year) targets of roughly double digit EPS growth. The more mature names may lag that a bit, while the younger, faster growing companies target a bit higher, but ~10% EPS growth a year is the general benchmark the industry has gravitated towards. Companies use a variety of levers to achieve this target - whether it be organic options like cost reduction programs and investments in technology and sales teams, or inorganic options like acquisitions and synergies. Below chart from S&P Global sums up some of the secular trends we're seeing in the industry pretty well - an explosion in debt issuance amid low interest rates, the rise of passive index investing, higher demand for data across all parts of the economy, and ESG are all trends every company in the space is adjusting to:

Source: S&P Global Investor Deck - https://bit.ly/2C0SEt2

Exile of the Mainstream: One thing the pandemic has taught investors, is that many businesses seem to have a tail risk that sometimes goes unaccounted for. What are the business risks associated with Exchanges?

Hide Not Slide: The main risks for exchange companies center around regulatory changes - today, those risks include Brexit, the implementation of Mifid II (think Dodd-Frank but for Europe), and campaigns like Libor transition. For exchanges located in both Europe and the UK, a hard Brexit without clauses granting "open access" means customers in continental Europe would be effectively cut off from trading & hedging risk using futures on UK exchanges. There's been a lot of back and forth on the issue, and it looks like this headache will be avoided for now, but Europe-UK relations have a sizable impact on financial markets, exchanges & data companies included. When it comes to Mifid II, the main impact on the "financial plumbing" of the market is higher costs for both the companies themselves and their clients. If traders have to report their positions in more detail and pay more for compliance services because of Mifid II, they're less likely to stay in business and trade in the future. Lastly, a big development worth watching is the transition away from Libor to another benchmark. CME's Eurodollar futures use Libor as the underlying benchmark, and if Libor goes away, the use of one of their largest products goes away with it. CME is planning for Libor transition by creating new products - mainly SOFR futures - to help ease the transition, but there's risk competitors take market share or that traders don't transition easily.

Regulation also has a huge impact on market data providers, mainly around pricing changes. Over the last number of years, market data has become extremely expensive as providers raise costs consistently on products traders need to do business. Because of this, many funds are being pushed out of the market altogether, and are asking the SEC to crack down on what they deem unfair pricing practices. If the SEC does take action, a core growth driver for exchanges and data providers could be cut off completely or severely hampered. Rule changes also make it easier for competitors to enter the space and take business from existing exchanges - take the Member's Exchange for example. Many influential market participants are building a new stock exchange - launching in September - to try to lower costs for investors and break the monopoly on market data. If new entrants like this succeed, legacy exchanges would take a hit.

Exile of the Mainstream: With vast amounts of capital in Silicon Valley and other tech centers, now allocating to Fintech and blockchain start-ups, do you see any competitive threats on the horizon? What would make a traditional exchange obsolete?

Hide Not Slide: Apart from my Member's Exchange example in the last question, I think the windows where exchanges could be pushed out of dominant positions are when large macro shifts happen in the global economy. For example - as the use of coal quickly fades away as an accepted energy source, we're seeing coal futures trading plummet to almost nonexistent levels. The Libor transition is another window where CME could lose grip on the Eurodollar market if a competitor finds a way to create a better alternative. That's why we see exchanges launch many new trading products during the year - if one of them happens to get traction along with a change in the macro-economy, they have a foothold in the next major asset class. We're seeing this play out in Bitcoin today, along with products like ESG, liquefied natural gas, and other Asian derivatives markets. The same applies to market data - companies like MSCI and S&P Global are working hard to build top quality ESG data feeds so investment managers can incorporate this into their strategies. To the first mover these businesses can grow into big parts of the total company over time. Exchanges and data companies adapt to mirror the evolution of the economy and the financial markets, and if a startup were to do this better than the legacy players, they'll be the dominant company of the future.

Exile of the Mainstream: Stock price performances aside, how have the business operations of the main exchanges and data providers been affected by COVID-19? What's been the most interesting observation or development you've seen in this market in the last month, and why?

Hide Not Slide: The most interesting thing I've seen among these businesses as it relates to COVID revolves around the immediate rise of work-from-home technology. The media points to products like Zoom, Amazon and Microsoft as the obvious winners of the COVID-19 shock, but exchanges are benefitting uniquely as well, which is worth highlighting. Technology change in the financial markets normally happens slowly - we still have floor traders on the CME and NYSE floor even after the onset of electronic trading became mainstream, for example, and a huge amount of transactions still happen over the phone in many markets. COVID-19 has accelerated the move to electronic trading faster than I would have thought, and its most noticeably benefitted MarketAxess & Tradeweb:

Source: Hide Not Slide

There were bank trading desks that hadn't used an electronic platform in the past that were forced to because of COVID-19. Many found out trading from your bedroom is harder without a computer screen to help see the market and manage large positions! I think even after COVID-19 is behind us, those trading desks won't switch back to trading over the phone, and the electronic exchanges will have taken market share faster than if COVID hadn't happened.

The work-from-home trend also applies to data businesses in the space - particularly with EMS products (execution management systems). These products, sold by FactSet (FDS), Virtu Financial (VIRT), and others, help clients automate low-complexity trades, integrate needed market data into trading strategies, and generally improve efficiency - all things that help alleviate the work from home challenge.

Bonus Question

Exile of the Mainstream: For investors that want to learn more about this industry, what's been the best resource you have come across in understanding the companies and their operations, whether a book, website or research report?

Hide Not Slide: As with most stocks, nothing beats:

1) Reading 10-Ks and 10-Qs, at least at a high level, and

2) Listening to earnings calls or reading the transcript - particularly analyst questions & responses.

Exchange investors have the added benefit of being able to track trading volumes on a daily basis, so you don't have to wait for the quarterly earnings release to know how these companies are trending and whether their businesses are growing.

If investors take the time to do the above 3 things, they will have the exact same information as the Wall Street analysts, and can understand the industry and all critical news that shapes the story for these stocks.

As for books, I would highly recommend:

Zero Sum Game by Erika Olson - follows executives at the Chicago Board of Trade during its takeover by CME.

The Asylum by Leah Goodman - a dramatic but insightful look at the history of the NYMEX and the WTI futures market

Thanks to Hide Not Slide for the interview. We hope it's been helpful to share our dialogue with readers here. Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below and if you'd like me to continue my monthly discussions with you all here. I welcome suggestions for future interviewees and topics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CME, CBOE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Exile of the Mainstream is Long CME, CBOE



Hide Not Slide is Long VIRT, CME, ICE