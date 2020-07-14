The cruise industry is a very sensitive topic for many across the globe. That sensitivity has increased drastically, thanks to COVID-19. Cruise ships were some of the first "epicenters" when the illness first started making global headlines. Carnival Corporation (CCL) is one of the largest cruise ship operators with a market cap of almost $12 billion even with the deflated share price. The company released Q2 earnings on Friday morning, and there weren't really any negative surprises, but there were a few positive notes that helped send the stock up 11%. Carnival remains way undervalued on a long-term basis, as COVID-19 continues to weigh on the short term. The company has cut its dividend and is doing the best it can to maintain positive liquidity. I am bullish on Carnival long term, but there will be bumps in the road in the short term.

(Source: Google)

How Were The Earnings?

On Friday morning, Carnival released Q2 earnings which saw revenue fall 85% year over year. So, what sent the stock higher? Part of this was that the company outperformed expectations. In June, Carnival said it was expecting $700 million in revenue, and today, it came out with $740 million. Maybe this was a bit of sandbagging, but it worked. Liquidity improved to $10 billion, while non-GAAP EPS and cash burn came in the same.

The company had this to say:

As of June 21, 2020, cumulative advanced bookings for the full year of 2021 capacity currently available for sale remain within historical ranges at prices that are down in the low to mid-single digits range, on a comparable basis, including the negative yield impact of (future cruise credits) and onboard credits applied

I think this was the biggest shock to the market. I do not think many (myself included) believed that people would be flocking back onto cruise ships anytime soon given the current state of the world. But I was wrong. Almost 60% of 2021 bookings were new bookings. For the rest of the year, Carnival is looking to cut its newbuild capital expenditures by $600 million. The monthly average cash burn rate is estimated to be ~$650 million. Of the nine ships that were scheduled for delivery in 2020/2021, only five will be delivered by the end of 2021. Everything beyond that has been delayed.

Short-Term Struggles?

Diving into what is coming down the road, we know that revenues are taking a massive hit this year, as shown below. But equally as important is the recovery that analysts are expecting. The company was on quite the roll for yearly revenue growth right up until COVID-19 brought that to a screeching halt.

(Source: TIKR.com)

It is no secret that to see the stock return to previous levels, as boats have to start sailing again. There was very positive news out of AIDA in Germany that three of its ships would start sailing in August. These may serve to be great testing grounds to see how they are handled and how safe a cruise ship is right now. As mentioned earlier, the demand appears to be there, but Carnival has to work with health authorities in order to make things happen, and that has not happened yet. There will not be any ships in American ports until the end of September at the earliest. Carnival has not even started looking at a resumption plan with the CDC, which is a little concerning.

"At this point, the conversations with the CDC have all been around the current pause and the handling of the ships during the pause, which has exclusively crew onboard the ships. We have not actually gotten to the point of serious resumption of cruise discussions with the CDC."



(Source: Carnival Corp. Q2 2020 earnings call transcript)

At the end of the day, we have to remember that in the grand scheme of things, these are all short-term considerations. There is no doubt that it will leave lasting effects, but boats will sail again. The only question is when. I do not believe that Carnival is going to be filing for bankruptcy. If you can handle the volatility and have a long-term outlook, there may be some money to be made here. But it's going to be everything but smooth sailing.

How Is The Dividend?

Something that Carnival was once known for (pre-COVID-19) was its great dividend. Given the circumstances, the irresponsible thing to do would have been to continue to pay it while its entire business has ground to a halt. But the company cut it in March. This came with a cut to capital expenditures and operational cuts to improve liquidity for the next year. This also keeps the company in compliance with its existing debt covenants.

As for a return for the dividend, I do not doubt it will be back. When, is the question. Looking below, you can see that it has always been a bit of a rocky road in terms of Carnival's dividend, but there has always been one. Analysts are predicting to see it come back at a level of $0.70 per, but I do not think we will see a dividend paid until there are boats carrying passengers again at a somewhat normal pace. At the end of the day, it becomes a simple revenue problem. I do not want to see the company issue debt in order to pay a dividend. That is the opposite of responsible.

(Source: TIKR.com)

In summary, buying Carnival for the dividend is not something I would be advertising or advise doing right now. Any share purchase is a bet on a recovery. There is no current dividend and no real timeline for it to be reinstated.

What Does The Price Say?

Carnival was one of the hardest-hit stocks during the COVID-19 crash, falling 85% from the January levels. This took the stock to levels we haven't seen since the early '90s, as seen below. Since the bottom, the stock has rallied over 100%, and if the fundamentals mentioned hold true, there's still another 200%+ to go to get back to the January levels.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming in on a daily chart, we can see that this short-term downtrend was broken on a very nice move in June, but the stock has settled down since then as it looks to form a new trend. As for the bottom, we saw a great retest of the original low, which confirmed that the bottom was in. (This is, of course, assuming COVID-19 settles down over the next 6 months.)

(Source: TC2000.com)

In terms of where this leaves us, I still believe the stock is undervalued at these levels. The technical picture doesn't scream that any big move is coming, but it does point to a slow uptrend in the price as the recovery continues. Looking below, we can see that based on 10-year forward free cash flow rates, the stock price is undervalued on a fair value price model. Keep in mind that $31 is still $20 shy of where the stock stood in January before COVID-19 took the world by storm.

(Source: SimplyWall.st)

Between the stock trading at levels not seen since the '90s and being undervalued on a fundamental basis, I think Carnival is a buy right now if you think the economy will recover and people will cruise once again in the near future.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is still a long way to go for Carnival to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. However, I believe we will see those levels in a couple of years. The share price is undervalued on both technical and fundamental accounts. It will be important to keep eyes on future earnings, especially as cruises start to happen hopefully in late 2020 or early 2021. Until then, the company will continue to lose money. Any investment in Carnival is a long-term bet. The waters are going to be choppy in the short term. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.