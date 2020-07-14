Major Cineplex's revenue fell -50% QoQ and -45% YoY to Bt1,321.7 million in 1Q2020, and the company is expected to record a loss for full-year FY2020.

Movie theaters in Thailand are allowed to re-open since June 2020, but lower operating capacity, higher costs and delayed movie releases suggest that Major Cineplex's financial performance will remain weak.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Thailand-listed Major Cineplex Group Public Co., Ltd. (OTC:MCPDF) (OTC:MCGRF) (OTC:MCGPF) [MAJOR:TB], the largest movie theater operator in Thailand.

This is an update of my prior article on Major Cineplex published on March 23, 2020. Major Cineplex's share price has increased by +12% from Bt13.50 as of March 20, 2020 to Bt15.10 as of July 10, 2020 since my last update. Major Cineplex trades at 15.4 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 6.0%.

Major Cineplex's revenue fell -50% QoQ and -45% YoY to Bt1,321.7 million in 1Q2020, and the company is expected to record a loss for full-year FY2020. The company still faces significant headwinds in the near term. Movie theaters in Thailand are allowed to re-open since June 2020, but lower operating capacity, higher costs and delayed movie releases suggest that Major Cineplex's financial performance will remain weak. Major Cineplex remains a play on consumption growth in upcountry Thailand in the medium term, but the near-term outlook is bleak. As such, I maintain a Neutral rating on the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in Major Cineplex shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers MCPDF, MCGRF and MCGPF, or on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker MAJOR:TB. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those listed in Thailand, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Stock Exchange of Thailand is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3 million, and market capitalization is above $400 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Major Cineplex shares listed in Thailand include State Street Europe Limited, Franklin Templeton Asset Management, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and Baillie Gifford, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Covid-19 Update Pertaining To Thailand And Major Cineplex

As at the time of writing, there are 3,217 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Thailand on a cumulative basis, of which 96% of them or 3,088 patients have already recovered. Notably, the mortality rate in the country has been low at around 2% or 58 deaths. More importantly, daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 has been in the single-digit range for more than two and a half months as per the chart below.

Daily Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19 In Thailand

Source: Worldometer

Major Cineplex closed all its movie theaters in Thailand starting on March 18, 2020, but the company's movie theaters have been allowed to re-open since the start of June 2020. There are signs that Covid-19 has been gradually brought under control in the country, as evidenced by the low number of daily Covid-19 infections highlighted above.

Nevertheless, this does not imply that Major Cineplex will see its revenue and earnings revert to normalized levels prior to Covid-19 anytime soon for a number of reasons.

Firstly, Major Cineplex has to implement social distancing measures in its movie theaters. Travel and lifestyle portal The Smart Local published an article on June 1, 2020 which suggested that "there will be a gap with 2 seats between every other 2 seats" and "a partition between every 4 seats" in Major Cineplex's movie theaters as part of social distancing measures. Thai credit rating agency TRIS Rating estimates that Major Cineplex will be operating at only a quarter of its capacity post-Covid-19, as long as such social distancing measures remain in place.

Secondly, Major Cineplex will have to incur additional costs relating to the implementation of various social distancing measures at its movie theaters. These include the hiring of more people to conduct temperature screening and ensure that moviegoers comply with social distancing measures. Furthermore, Major Cineplex will provide the option of cashless payment at its movie theaters, which could mean extra expenses associated with the installation of cashless payment at some of its older movie theaters. More importantly, cleaning activities will be intensified, such as the spraying of disinfectant in movie theaters after every screening and the cleaning of ticket counters once every hour.

Thirdly, Major Cineplex's ticket sales is heavily dependent on the quantity and quality of Hollywood movies that are expected to be released in the second half of the year. For example, the release of Disney's (DIS) live action remake of the animated movie, Mulan (1998), has already been delayed a couple of times, from March to July and then to August. If moviegoers are restricted to just re-runs of old movies, ticket sales are likely to be low even with the re-opening of movie theaters. Notably, Hollywood movies have historically accounted for more than 70% of Thailand's annual box office in the past few years.

List Of Hollywood Movies Expected To Be Released In 2H2020

Source: Major Cineplex's 1Q2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

There are also added complications and opportunities associated with operating movie theaters in a post-Covid-19 world. For example, Major Cineplex organized a celebrity fan meeting event in early-June, and the company was found to violate the Communicable Disease Act in Thailand. On the other hand, Major Cineplex is also exploring alternative options for moviegoers to watch their favorite movies in a relatively safer environment. The company launched a one-time special drive-in movie theater event, which was held in a parking lot in early-July 2020.

1Q2020 Results Were Weak While FY2020 Outlook Remains Bleak

Major Cineplex's net loss attributable to shareholders was -Bt255.0 million in 1Q2020, representing a sharp reversal from a net profit of Bt214.3 million in 1Q2019. The company's revenue fell -50% QoQ and -45% YoY to Bt1,321.7 million in 1Q2020, as all of its movie theaters were temporarily closed starting from March 18, 2020.

The company has put in place various cost optimization initiatives since the Covid-19 outbreak, which included increased outsourcing, negotiations with suppliers, and cutting back on discretionary marketing expenses among others. Nevertheless, given the high operating leverage embedded with the movie theater business, it is no surprise that Major Cineplex became loss-making in 1Q2020 with a drastic fall in its top line.

Market consensus expects Major Cineplex to record a net loss of Bt652 million in FY2020, before recovering to register a net profit of Bt815 million in FY2021 (but still below FY2019's net profit of Bt1,170 million).

Looking beyond Covid-19, the Thailand movie theater industry still has room to grow, and Major Cineplex is the outright leader with an estimated 70% market share. Admission per capita in Thailand is still relatively low at 0.77, compared with 1.2, 1.3 and 4.2 in China, Japan and South Korea, respectively. Netflix (NFLX) and online streaming services are not expected to be a significant threat to the Thailand movie industry in the near term, unless Hollywood movie studios decide to scrap the theatrical release window. Notably, there were only 358,000 active Netflix members in Thailand in 2019, as compared to 45 million movie tickets sold in the country last year.

More importantly, most Netflix subscribers are typically residents of Bangkok, Thailand's capital, who are more affluent. But there is untapped consumption growth potential in the upcountry or the provincial areas of Thailand in the medium to long term, where an increasing number of middle-class Thais are willing to spend more on leisure and entertainment such as movies. Major Cineplex currently operates 775 screens in Thailand, and the company is targeting to add an additional 10 movie theaters with 30 screens in 2H2020, of which four of the movie theaters will be located in the upcountry.

Valuation And Dividends

Major Cineplex trades at 19.3 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 15.4 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of Bt15.10 as of July 10, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean trailing twelve months' P/E multiples were 19.4 times and 21.0 times, respectively. The company is expected to be loss-making for FY2020.

The stock is also valued by the market at 11.6 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 17.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA.

Major Cineplex is not expected to pay a dividend for FY2020, given that it is likely to be loss-making. However, market consensus expects Major Cineplex to pay dividends per share of Bt0.91 for FY2021, which translates to a forward dividend yield of 6.0%. As per the chart below, Major Cineplex has been paying dividends consistently for the past decade, and its dividend payout ratio has been relatively high above 80% historically.

Major Cineplex's Historical Dividend Payment Track Record

Source: Major Cineplex's 1Q2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Major Cineplex are a closure of movie theaters in Thailand again if there is a second wave of Covid-19 infections, the release of Hollywood blockbuster movies and domestic movies being deferred, and a failure to restore dividend payments in FY2021.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Major Cineplex shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Thailand) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.