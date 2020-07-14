Source

Trading at price levels not seen since 2010, Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) appears to be trading, on paper, at cheap valuation multiples.

Carpenter Technology is a manufacturer and distributor of specialty metals, such as specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing processes. The company reports its operating results under two segments: Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products.

What caught our attention at first was the keyword “specialty” in their business description. We thought that by providing some kind of product differentiation, the company would have slight competitive advantages in an otherwise commoditized market. That said, after looking at the company’s fundamentals, there is a clear lack of barriers to entry. Carpenter's low returns on invested capital, which have a 10-year median of 7.8%, point to a commodity market with zero competitive advantages. It would be reasonable to value Carpenter as a business that is value-neutral, meaning its return on invested capital would gravitate towards their cost of capital. Any increases in profitability in a commodity market is going to be met by increasing competition, thus lowering such profitability towards the industry mean.

Carpenter’s valuation multiples are cheap:

Source: quickfs.net

Trading below book value is usually an indication that the market expects the business to generate returns below its cost of capital, destroying shareholder value. Usually, that would represent an opportunity for a short-term trade, anticipating a reversion to the mean. However, we are navigating through unknown territory, with a pandemic threatening to shut down economies until there is a clear solution in place.

The case for mean reversion is weak at this point since we don’t know the extent of the damages brought by COVID-19. These damages can be temporary or permanent. Since we are talking about a commodity business, cheap valuations today can become expensive if revenues are pressured for a prolonged period. In bad times, a capital-intensive business model plus operating leverage is not a good combination. Therefore, we are cautious about investing in Carpenter and would rather stay on the sidelines.

The Big Picture

Source: company filings

Carpenter’s consolidated results don’t look bad at all. As one could expect from a commodity business, sales can be very volatile, depending on the economic strength of their end-markets. That said, Carpenter’s top-line has grown from $1.2B in 2010 to $2.3B by 2019. Looking at revenue growth from that 9-year period, the company has been able to increase sales at a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 8%. However, if looked at on a year-over-year basis, revenue growth has been all over the place. Huge up years can be met by subsequent huge down years.

For the past 4 years, management has been able to increase gross profit margins as a result of better management in their cost of sales. What we mean by this is that revenue growth or a decline in revenues is met by a slower rate of growth in COGS (in the case of growing revenues) or a higher decline in growth of COGS when revenues fall. That relationship can be appreciated by looking at the trend analysis of their income statement or can be clearly seen in the common size analysis, where COGS as a percent of total sales have been steadily declining from 84.6% in 2016 to 81.3% in 2019.

Below the gross profit line, we see the impact of operating leverage on the business model. The trend analysis in the operating income line looks distorted as the analysis starts with a low operating income base of $11M. That said, if we focus our attention on the operating expense line in the trend analysis and the growth in gross profit, we can see that growth in gross profits has outpaced growth in total operating expenses by almost double. This has resulted in the expansion of operating income margins from 1% in 2010 to a recent 10.2%. Total operating expenses as a percent of sales have gone from 11.1% to 8.5% between the same period. As the company increases its plant’s utilization rates, they start benefiting from economies of scale in production.

Expanding margins have helped Carpenter to increase EBITDA from $76M to $361.8M. However, returns on capital have been low because the company has put more capital into the business to sustain its competitive position. Total invested capital has increased from $833M to $2B. Carpenter has invested around 7% of sales in CAPEX while increasing its working capital as a percent of sales to 40% from 20% in 2010

Current Risk comes from their Aerospace end-markets

Carpenter serves various end markets. In 2019, their Aerospace and Defense accounted for 56% of total sales, followed by their Industrial and Consumer (16%), Medical (8%), Energy (8%), Transportation (6%), and Distribution (6%).

The company has invested in expanding its Aerospace end market throughout the years. For example, in 2012, Carpenter acquired Latrobe Specialty Metals for $558M. Latrobe manufactures and distributes high-performance materials focused on the aerospace and energy markets.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in the aerospace industry. The company was already feeling the pressure of the 737 MAX production halt. It is still a big unknown the degree of disruption a global pandemic can bring to air travel. With 56% of total sales coming out of one of the most affected sectors, there is a high short-term risk for operating income to contract due to the high degree of operating leverage.

The Bottom Line

Source: tikr.com

Carpenter is trading slightly below its 10-year sales multiple (EV/Sales) of 1.21x at just 0.9x sales. Given the highly cyclical nature of their business, coupled with highly uncertain times, a discount could be appropriate.

Source: tikr.com

Analysts are expecting two tough years ahead for Carpenter, with sales dropping by 7.4% in 2020, followed by another drop of 12.8% in 2021. Analysts have a median price target for Carpenter’s shares at $29. With shares trading at $22, there is 32% of potential upside following the consensus view. At this point, even if the value gap is filled, a 32% upside potential doesn’t give that much of a margin of safety. Investors should demand a bigger margin of safety to make an investment case appealing. We would rather stay on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.