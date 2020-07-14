Cloud Charts Tell Me To Wait Until I See Sunshine

Approach

I have dedicated dozens, if not hundreds, of hours to backtesting various concepts based on fundamental data of companies and technical analysis of price action and volume. Despite such high volatility on the market and so many moving parts, I still pay attention to the suggestions presented to me by the screeners I have set up on EquitiesLab.com as potential candidates for further research. As the market seems to be so shaky, I decided to spend some serious hours studying Ichimoku theory and historical charts, to learn something new. I spent multiple evenings on the "replay" function of major American stocks with Ichimoku lines, alone or with some other indicators. The Ichimoku system proved to provide superior guidance in most cases. I like Ichimoku clouds so much that now I barely use any other indicator. I really think twice before I add anything else to the charts on TradingView. Ichimoku drawings are already quite "busy", and I like to have only information that adds value. As you will see below, I am using a three-tile set up of the screen on TradingView, because I want to see where the price of the stock seems to go in different time scales. For the long-term, I am using weekly bars in the bottom tile. I also put the information on the revenues on the same tile, to gauge if this is a company that has been consistently and successfully selling its products/services. After all, the bottom line depends on the top line. Middle tile uses daily bars, and the top tile - 4-hour bars. My favorite setting of Ichimoku lines does not use Conversion line (Kenkan) nor Leading Span A (Senkou A), to make charts as bare as possible. I use only Base Line (Kijun, blue line on the chart), Leading Span B (Senkou B, orange line on the chart), and Lagging Span (Chikou, purple line on the chart). The charts still contain volume bars with the 60-period average line.

Given the fact that I already factor fundamentals into my screeners, I know that they offer interesting businesses to consider. Of course, I still need to monitor the development of revenues and earnings to see how suggested companies go through this crazy time of the pandemic. But technical analysis based on Ichimoku allows me to choose the moment when I want to enter and to do it with more conviction.

Performance of screeners

In terms of introduction, let me share with you the annualized rates of return of my favorite screeners through two different periods, to size the impact of the recent crash on the return rates. The first backtest period starts on January 1, 2010, and ends on December 31, 2019. The second backtest period starts on the same date but ends on June 39, 2020.

Some screeners work well on more than one rebalancing frequency. What I mean is that they have similarly good results on different time frames, eg. give excellent results with both monthly rebalancing and quarterly rebalancing, or quarterly rebalancing works best in the setting February-May-August-November, but the second-best result is when the rebalancing takes place in the second week of the month, and so on. Therefore, I am indicating in the table what rebalancing setting has been used. S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is used as a benchmark. It has delivered 13.26% and 12.25% respectively for these two periods.

See below the results for five best performing screeners.

Screener name and rebalancing pattern Jan 2010 - Dec 2019 Jan 2010 - Jun 2020 The difference in percentage points Increasing Income (6 months, June) 17.53% 15.1% 2.43 Amazing Good to Great (Quarterly, July) 26.4% 26.2% 0.2 Best of 500 Best (Quarterly, July) 27.1% 24.4% 2.7 AO Monthly (Quarterly, June) 20.1% 19.8% 0.3 AO Monthly No Dividend (Quarterly, June) 25% 22.3% 2.7

Source: Author's table based on EquitiesLab.com

As we can see, the smallest difference in results was obtained in "Amazing Good to Great" and "AO Monthly", 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points respectively. The former is also the best performing in the second of backtesting periods, taking over from "Best of 500 Best", which has seen the biggest absolute reduction of return rate, but still, who would disregard such a nice (24.4% annually) return anyway? Overall, "Amazing Good to Great", "Best of 500 Best" and "AO Monthly No Dividend" seem to produce the greatest hits. Admit, don't these screener names remind you of some song titles?

I have run these best screeners and collected the tickers suggested by them.

Increasing Income (6M, June) Guaranty Bancshares Amazing Good to Great (Q, July) M/I Homes Best of 500 Best (Q, July) Intuitive Surgical, Lockheed Martin AO Monthly (Q, June) Incyte AO Monthly No Dividend (Q, June) Ocular Therapeutix

Source: Author's table based on EquitiesLab.com

Overview of stocks

I have collected from Finviz some basic fundamental data on the six stocks from the previous section.

Source: Finviz.com, Stock Screener - Custom, GNTY, MHO, ISRG, LMT, INCY, OCUL sales 5years

They are ordered by the 5-years' growth rate of sales. Obviously, you might look at other data points, as every investor has their own philosophy of what matters most for them. For example, both biotechs Incyte and Ocular Therapeutics have the highest current ratio, but none of them is profitable. Guaranty Bancshares has the highest operating margin and the second-best profit margin. Lockheed Martin has the highest return on equity, but also the highest debt to equity ratio. And so on, and so on. All in all, this is a very random selection of stocks, and I do not really want to compare them amongst each other on a fundamental basis. What I want is to find, through the Ichimoku Cloud technical analysis, is which stocks in the short-, mid- and long-term could be considered as a viable investment.

Let us look at them in alphabetical order.

Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The stock seems to be in the downtrend on the long-term chart. Both Base Line and Lagging span are below Span B, as well as below the clouds, which might indicate that it can be very difficult for the price to cross the strong resistance levels outlines by the Span B. The same situation is seen on the short-term 4-hour bars chart. In such a case, I would already disregard the middle daily-bar chart, where Base Line is slightly above Span B. There is also very weak volume, and the majority of volume bars that crossed in recent days and weeks above the 60-period average are red. Also, all projections of Span B to the future are negative.

Result: Negative.

Incyte (INCY)

Source: Tradingview.com

This chart gives a very positive reading. Base Line on all three charts is above Span B, and the Lagging Span is above both Base Line and Span B on all three charts as well. The price seems to have a free sky to fly higher and in fact, it has hit (around $110) the level, which has not been seen since November 2017. The revenues are continuously growing and all three projections into the future are positive (green). In the short term, since the price is touching Base Line, it is a good moment to consider starting a position. However, the volume bars are not showing a significant push. The stock might be in the accumulation phase, and it may move in the range for some time.

Result: Positive outlooks, to observe.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Source: Tradingview.com

The chart is not as beautiful as any of Da Vinci works, but the maker of the eponymous surgical robot, Intuitive Surgical does not have too many reasons to worry so far. Despite a dip in the sales which could be attributed to the postponements of surgeries during the pandemic, the company has a rather neutral to positive picture according to Ichimoku charts. Baseline is above Span B in the short- and mid-term but it would need to cross above the B Span also in the long term to be more enthusiastic about the prospects of the stock direction upwards. Lagging Span is in all the three cases above the Base Line, however, it is also in the area below the price candles, suggesting the range moves, and we can see a dropping volume average together with occurrences of red volume bars happening recently in the middle daily period chart. I would suggest to see what the upcoming earnings bring and wait until both Base Line and Lagging Span tick up in a convincing manner.

Result: Neutral, to observe.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Source: Tradingview.com

Despite an increase in revenues, the stock of Lockheed Martin seems to be heading downwards: Lagging Span is on all three charts below Base Line, and it is below Span B on both mid- and short-term charts. This may mean that the price may encounter big difficulties to cross the resistance area between $350 and $363, outlined by Span B. The best moment to return to Lockheed Martin would be when the price manages to successfully cross and remain above the price $386. The defining moment however would be expected on the level of $414, which is the highest point to which the price arrived since February. Short- and mid-term projections into the future are negative, but on the long-term chart, it is not so clear and rather indicates the hesitation of the market.

Result: Neutral, to observe.

M/I Homes (MHO)

Source: Tradingview.com

M/I Homes has usually the lowest results for Q1, thus a current level of revenues is not out of ordinary. However, the stock seems to have lost its momentum which we can recognize by the fact that short-term Base Line entered the cloud and is approaching the Span B to cross below it. Also, short-term Lagging Span is below both the price area as well as below the Base Line. This is already a sign of a looming resistance for the price in any attempt to go upwards. On the mid-term chart both price candles and Base Line approach the cloud, while Lagging Span is between candles and Base Line. Both situations indicate indecision and lack of trend, although I see a slight tilt towards downwards direction, as the price candles have been quite often below the Base Line recently. Short term projection into the future is negative, forecasting a twist from green cloud to red one on the mid-term chart. What I predict is that the price will still oscillate between levels of $27 and $34 for some 7-10 days, in expectation of the earnings at the end of this month. Overall, quite a boring picture of a stock whose price seems to go nowhere, if to judge by the long term chart.

Result: Negative.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Source:Tradingview.com

Ocular Therapeutix, eye-diseases specialist biotech with small but growing revenues, seems to have investors slowly warming up to it, if to judge by the long-term chart taking a "smile" shape, having crossed some major resistance levels. Projections into the future are positive on all scales, although in the short term we can expect a negative twist, which is also marked by the dive of Lagging Span under price candles and under Base Line, while candles flirt dangerously with Span B, possibly to cross below it in coming days. If the price bounces of the short-term Span B and crosses above mid-term blue Base Line, we will be able to see on the mid-term chart a free movement of Lagging Span above the candles and the confirmation of long-term upwards potential. I do not see much volume in either direction. However, from all the stocks in this article, Ocular Therapeutics had the least negative price movement in February and March. If any, it experienced a wild rise in the first half of March, just to return to earth almost equally fast.

Result: Neutral, to observe.

Conclusions

The majority of the stocks seem to be in the uncertain zone and not trend strongly either up or down. Possibly the investors wait patiently until the upcoming earnings shed some light on the strengths and weaknesses of the companies. This is what I would do. Therefore, I might not be buying soon any of these six stocks, because to press a "buy" button, I want to see a clear sky for Lagging Span on all three charts and a "staircase" style Span B projection. I am looking forward especially towards the earnings of Intuitive Surgical and Lockheed Martin, both coming from the top-performing screener.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.