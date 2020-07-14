Shell is pursuing renewables in an aggressive manner, Exxon not so much.

Both companies have been buying back shares but only Exxon's share count is going down.

Two of the largest oil companies in the world are often compared. Both Exxon (XOM) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) have been in the news a lot lately especially since the huge drop in oil prices in March.

Famously, Shell cut its dividend for the first time in 75 years while Exxon kept theirs but did not increase it for the first time since 2007. So both giants are exhibiting some restraint going forward.

I recently wrote about Exxon "Exxon Mobil: I Told You To Sell At $88, Now I'm Telling You To Buy At $48."

In that article, I extolled the virtues of buying a beaten-down Exxon in a market where I believe oil prices are headed upward. But Shell's price has also been decimated and some think the dividend cut was a wise idea because it will increase available cash to meet the struggles ahead.

Here are 5 ways to compare the two rivals.

1. Financial metrics are pretty even

When we compare key financial data - Revenue, EPS, EBITDA, Net Debt (Long-term debt minus cash) and FCF (Free Cash Flow) by share rather than gross amounts we see Exxon wins three of the comparisons and Shell wins two.

Although Exxon is considered to have one of the strongest balance sheets in the world, Shell actually has less debt not to mention more FCF.

Exxon's strong points were revenue per share and EPS.

2. Both companies have been buying shares back but only Exxon's share count is going down

In this volatile economic market, both companies have stopped share buybacks. Shell did it officially with a press release and Exxon has done it quietly by not increasing the dividend in April for the first time since 2007.

Shell:

As announced on 23 March, 2020, in light of the current economic and oil price environment, we have decided not to continue with the next tranche of the share buyback program

And Exxon kind-of, maybe said the same thing a little differently in the Earnings Call transcript on January 21, 2020:

We are going to continue to grow reliable dividends. So those are going to be the first calls on that cash and then we are going to make sure that we keep the balance sheet whole and where we need it to be. And so I think, those will be the priorities and at the end of the day, we'll see where we are at with that and make decisions on buyback after it.

Since Exxon did not "grow reliable dividends" in April as scheduled one would assume the decision was 'no' regarding "make decisions on buyback after that."

Shell had a big bump up in share count when it bought BG Group in 2016. Since then share count has gone slightly down for Exxon and slightly up by Shell.

So advantage Exxon although not a big one.

3. Both Exxon and Shell have huge natural gas operations especially LNG (Liquid Natural Gas)

Both Exxon and Shell have moved aggressively towards natural gas production over the last few years.

Here's how Investopedia (see here) rates the largest NG suppliers.

Number 2: Exxon Mobil (XOM) produced 9.97billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2018, a substantial increase in the company's natural gas operations since 2009 when it produced only about 1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to rank ninth in the U.S alone. Since then, Exxon Mobil has made substantial investments in natural gas, including the acquisition of the largest independent natural gas producer in the U.S. at the time, XTO Energy.

and for Shell

Number 4: Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A), also known as Shell Global, reported production of more than 9.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2014.

Number 1 was Gazprom, the Russian behemoth producing over 100 billion cubic feet per day.

And for LNG, Shell leads for now but Exxon is catching up by 2025.

Here's a chart from Motley Fool (see here):

So I rate the NG operations a slight advantage to Shell.

4. Shell is pursuing renewables in an aggressive manner, Exxon not so much

Regardless of what your personal opinion is of climate change, from an investment standpoint you need to look at the future business potential of the renewable energy business.

Shell's motto as seen circled below is :

"A net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner"

And even the EIA (Energy Information Administration) says there is not much growth in renewables compared to petroleum and NG until way past 2040. So I don't see how Shell, if Shell pursues its goals shown below, grows its revenue by abandoning their current products and replacing them with renewables.

Here's the EIA's take on energy sources in 2040:

Natural gas and oil will still dominate the planet's energy sources in 2040. Renewables will grow more percentage-wise but in total it will still be a very small part of the total energy needs in 2040.

So where does Shell get the revenue to grow beyond what it generates today? I don't see how it possibly can work. If Shell maintains its renewable goals, they will be a much smaller company going forward.

5. The dividend, the dividend, the dividend

The key item supporting Exxon is the huge dividend which although not increased this year was maintained. However, for Shell the dividend was cut from .94 to .32 per quarter on April 30, 2020. That's a cut of 65%.

So XOM is paying an 8% dividend and Shell about 4%. So if dividends are important then Exxon scores some big points.

However, with oil prices careening up and down there is no guarantee that Exxon will keep their dividend as-is for much longer in spite of committing to it in their last conference call:

CEO Darren Woods:

So I think we're going to begin to see here in the next year or so, a lot of the benefits associated with the investments we have been making and that will contribute to the cash and provide the basis to support the dividend.

Yeah, well maybe.

Conclusion

I honestly did not know how this comparison would come out when I started researching it. But now that it's completed, it looks pretty much like a tossup for the short to mid-term anyway. For the long term, I don't see how Shell prospers going forward empathizing renewables. A net-zero emissions energy company cannot be very profitable, in my estimation.

So if I had to pick one, it would be Exxon, and it would be shorter term 2-3 years or less.

Risks, alarm bells, and red flags

One problem with any petroleum-related business is government regulation. It can change in a moment and on a political whim. You need to look no further than the recent legal decision against the Dakota Pipeline (see here).

In a volatile environment like we are facing now, cash is always a viable alternative.

In addition, there could be a recession coming or even a depression according to several economists. That may make profits elusive at best and provide losses at worst.

"Economic data in the near future will be not just bad, but unrecognizable," Credit Suisse economists led by James Sweeney wrote last week. "Anomalies will be ubiquitous and old statistical relationships within economic data or between market and macro data might not always hold... There is no blueprint for the current shock, and uncertainty about the extent of contagion and the economic consequences is overwhelming."

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Note: Members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.