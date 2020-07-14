The stock makes a nice value add to a portfolio, and selling puts against it can generate income in the meantime.

This is on top of measured and robust growth since the 2010 housing crisis, giving it solid cash flow and safe balance sheet.

Thesis

There are easy sectors to analyze, and there are challenging ones. The homebuilding sector falls in between but is more challenging than most. That’s because there are numerous factors at play in homebuilding.

The obvious trick with the sector is that it is subject to macroeconomic conditions, although those conditions have to change significantly to be felt in large ways in the sector. However, the sector itself is a delicate balancing act. If the housing market gets too hot, we end up with a mortgage crisis that destroys the sector. If the market gets too cold, demand weakens. Like Goldilocks, it has to be just right.

The truth is that homebuilders are almost a derivative trade because the stocks are subject to interest rate policy, which, in turn, affects mortgages. Remember, if money gets too cheap, there will be boom times in homebuilding, but the sector may heat up too quickly and then crash. However, if the Fed makes money too expensive, mortgage demand will fall off, restricting the ability for people to afford to buy a house, and demand weakens.

But wait, there’s more! There are regional matters at play, which include long-term movements of the population into or out of a city or region, that affect demand.

Then there are the price points for the houses themselves. They have to be balanced to fit the market, but that then triggers reliance on the mortgage situation and whether or not the mortgage is an FHA loan or not. Recall that FHA loans are effectively guaranteed by the government.

Wait, there’s still more! There are hyper-local issues at play, which may include whether or not the area is undergoing gentrification or is falling into disrepute. Will the fears generated by COVID-19 push people out of the cities and into the suburbs?

There is some very good news, however. There is one thing the homebuilders always have going for them, which is that almost everyone wants to own their own home. It is a symbol of American prosperity, success, and self-reliance.

It is this long-term macro element that ultimately controls stocks like PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM), and that is apparent in its long-term stock chart. The housing market overheated across the nation in the mid-'00s, and we ended up with the mortgage crisis. Subsequent to that, the trend for homebuilders has mostly been up.

PHM itself is the third-largest company in the homebuilding space, and we always like to find value in a top player. PHM manages to balance and serve the markets despite all these shifting crosscurrents, as evidenced by its impressive growth over the past ten years.

Revenue has increased 125%, operating income went from a loss to $1.35 billion, and a net loss of a billion dollars in 2010 due to the housing crisis became a billion-dollar profit last year.

PHM has maintained very reasonable leverage with long-term debt of $2.7 billion and cash on hand of $1.8 billion. Capex is typically very low, such that free cash flow has exploded in recent years, from being negative in 2016 to a billion dollars last year.

Valuation

PHM trades at or below the two largest players in the space. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) trades at 13.7x FY19 EPS and Lennar Corporation (LEN) trades at 12x FY19 EPS, whereas, PHM only trades at 10x.

Risks

We’ve covered most of the risks above, as far as mentioning the delicate balancing act and multiple crosscurrents at play.

However, other risks include employment levels and consumer spending. Both will be hogtied as a result of COVID-19. The longer these lockdowns remain in place, the harder it will be for people to hold onto savings to offer down payment.

Financing will consequently be harder to obtain without the requisite equity contribution. If prospective homebuyers take on consumer credit to make ends meet, getting a mortgage becomes harder.

Another wrinkle; Pulte owns the real estate it builds the houses on and then sells it with the home. As described in the company's 10-K, that creates another risk:

“We acquire land for expansion into new markets and for replacement of land inventory and expansion within our current markets. If housing demand decreases below what we anticipated when we acquired our inventory, we may not be able to make profits similar to what we have made in the past, we may experience less than anticipated profits, and/or we may not be able to recover our costs when we sell and build homes. When market conditions are such that land values are not appreciating, land option arrangements previously entered into may become less desirable, at which time we may elect to forego deposits and pre-acquisition costs and terminate the agreement. In the face of adverse market conditions, we may have substantial inventory carrying costs, we may have to write down our inventory to its fair value, and/or we may have to sell land or homes at a loss.”

Pulte also acts as a mortgage originator, which it then sells into the secondary market, creating additional risks as described:

“We sell substantially all of the residential mortgage loans we originate within a short period in the secondary mortgage market. If we were unable to sell loans into the secondary mortgage market or directly to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, we would have to either curtail our origination of residential mortgage loans, which among other things, could significantly reduce our ability to sell homes, or commit our own funds to long term investments in mortgage loans, which, in addition to requiring us to deploy substantial amounts of our own funds, could delay the time when we recognize revenues from home sales on our statements of operations.”

Actionable Conclusion

PHM stock closed at $35 as of Friday.

The August 28th $32 puts are going for about $1.40 each. Earning about 4.4% in just 7 weeks is an incredibly generous premium, especially considering the premiums are usually about 2%. If PHM shares are put to you, you will be buying PHM stock at the equivalent of $30.60 per share, which is about an 11% discount from even this value price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the homebuilding environment shakes out, the October $32 puts are going for about $2.30. If put to you, you will be buying PHM stock at the equivalent of $29.70 per share, a discount of more than 15% from this already cheap price point.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, the January $31 puts sell for about $3.25 each. You first earn 11% on your money, and in the process, you'd be hedging your PHM stock bet all the way down to $27.75 per share and owning it at just 8x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.