Bakkafrost is an odd company - it's from the Faroe Islands, which is an autonomous territory within Denmark, reports in DKK, is listed in Oslo and trades in NOK.

The time has come to give an overview of the company Bakkafrost, the largest Salmon holding in my portfolio.

So, Bakkafrost (OTCPK:BKFKF). As I've said in previous articles, I've owned this company for years and years. As of right now, the stake is up in triple-digits, and it's actually one of my best performers ever. At times, I've divested shares due to what I've perceived as ridiculous overvaluation, but once the company drops back down, I've always been quick to load up more. There are very distinct reasons for this - and I'd like to take an hour or so going through them with you.

Bakkafrost is, understandably, not a company for everyone. Thinly traded in its ADR with barely more than 3000 shareholders worldwide, it would be glad to be considered a microcap or nanocap by any standards - but I believe it is appealing enough in itself that it could be considered a good investment even by NA standards.

Bakkafrost - What does the company do?

Bakkafrost is one of the 10 largest fish farming companies in the entire world. It's based in Glyvrar on Eysturoy on the Faroe Islands, a series of islands north of the British isles that hold a total population of roughly the size of a mid-sized American or Swedish city (~52000). The picture shows the "capital" of the Faroes, which again... is small.

Bakkafrost, employing 1000 people, most of them in the Faroes, means that the company is the largest employer on the islands. Despite being one of the 10 largest fish farming companies in the world, ownership is in part extremely concentrated to the Jacobsen family, with Regin Jacobsen and his mother owning around 9.3-9.5% each, bringing them up to around 20%.

The company was founded in the 1960s by three brothers, with the current CEO since 1989 being the son of one of the original brothers. Initially, the company worked only with herring but started working with salmon in the late 1970s.

(Source: Bakkafrost Annual Report 2019)

Here comes the rub, and one of the main appeals and why I consider Bakkafrost to be so very interesting. Bakkafrost owns almost 50% of all the fish farming licenses in all of the Faroes, one of the best salmon farming locations in the entire world. The way that Faroe law is structured, specifically The Faroese aquaculture act, prevents foreign investors from owning more than 20 percent of a Faroese aquaculture company.

(Source: Bakkafrost Annual Report 2019)

It means that foreign investors or companies are in some ways restricted from entering the geography at all, and with Bakkafrost already owning almost half the Fjord farming licenses, remaining space can be considered to be at a premium here. These links here specify why the Faroes specifically are such a desired locale for Salmon farming - and Bakkafrost already owns most of the rights to the desirable real estate.

So - what exactly does Bakkafrost have, and does the company do?

Farming , which includes the company's Faroe salmon farming operations, with an FY19 excellent performance. Expectations were for 2020 to bring about 57,000 tonnes of gutted weight in the Faroes alone.

, which includes the company's Faroe salmon farming operations, with an FY19 excellent performance. Expectations were for 2020 to bring about 57,000 tonnes of gutted weight in the Faroes alone. VAP , where the company takes its farmed salmon and sells them as Value-added product contracts. Bakkafrost's goal is that 40-50% of the Faroe annual volume is to be sold at VAP contracts at a fixed price, with a 6-12 month contract length on average.

, where the company takes its farmed salmon and sells them as Value-added product contracts. Bakkafrost's goal is that 40-50% of the Faroe annual volume is to be sold at VAP contracts at a fixed price, with a 6-12 month contract length on average. FOF - stands for Fishmeal, Oil and Feed and contains the segment where Bakkafrost produces all of its own fishmeal, feed and oil - so much in fact that the company sells on the oversupply to other companies in requirement of the stuff. Most of the market for the product here is internal, however.

stands for Fishmeal, Oil and Feed and contains the segment where Bakkafrost produces all of its own fishmeal, feed and oil - so much in fact that the company sells on the oversupply to other companies in requirement of the stuff. Most of the market for the product here is internal, however. Biogas - Bakkafrost has constructed a new biogas plant which has begun operations, in order to turn biological waste into heating, energy and fertilizer for farming. The expected capacity here is an annual 90-100,000 tonnes of waste converted to around 50,000 tonnes of liquid fertilizer, providing heat for 400 homes and electricity for 1900. It's a green project expected to save around 11,000 cubic metres of CO 2 each year.

- Bakkafrost has constructed a new biogas plant which has begun operations, in order to turn biological waste into heating, energy and fertilizer for farming. The expected capacity here is an annual 90-100,000 tonnes of waste converted to around 50,000 tonnes of liquid fertilizer, providing heat for 400 homes and electricity for 1900. It's a green project expected to save around 11,000 cubic metres of CO each year. Investments - Bakkafrost makes a lot of money, and the dividend policy and payouts have been rather modest over the years. Bakkafrost has been investing some of the proceeds from operations, and in 2019 the company bought the Scottish Salmon Company for around 1.8B DKK. The investment segment works with the goal of being able to produce 100,000 of gutted weight in salmon each year on the Faroe islands, as well as continually investing in the Scottish Salmon Company.

(Source: Bakkafrost Annual Report 2019)

So, Bakkafrost's position along the entire value chain involving salmon guarantees it, given its size, scope, and product quality, one of the better positions in the world to work with Salmon Farming. The company works in everything required, from the very fishmeal, feed, oil, and broomstick, to hatcheries, farming, logistics, harvesting, processing, VAP/Packaging as well as sales and marketing.

Simply put, if it's part of salmon/fish farming, Bakkafrost does it. The Faroe Islands give the company optimal farming conditions for Salmon, coupled with a sort of legal protection against foreign investments currently not found anywhere else in the world. Given that Bakkafrost already owns over half the available real estate for farming, even if foreign entrants were to gain access here, the impact they could do is likely limited.

(Source: Bakkafrost Annual Report 2019)

Bakkafrost also competes with the sustainability aspect, producing its feed, fishmeal, and other things sustainably, and its operations using a distinctly lower-than-average feed conversion ratio (Source: FY19 Report).

Given that it's a first article, I intend to delve somewhat deeper into each segment, now beginning with the FOF segment. The company has a 300-700 tonne of daily capacity of fishmeal, fish oil, and fish feed, all of which is produced on the Faroes which grants Bakkafrost-farmed Salmon a nutritional profile very close to the natural diet of the wild salmon. This gives the salmon a better meat structure, providing a better product, than companies feeding different types of meal and feed.

The company has also taken complete responsibility for the entire Faroe broodstock program, with the option of obtaining the actual salmon genome rights in 2021. The company seeks to maximize biosecurity and salmon breeding, seeking to develop more resilient roe and reducing disease. More importantly and as a company advantage however, Bakkafrost is protecting Faroe interests, giving other companies no access to the data/product.

Bakkafrost operates a total of six hatcheries across the Faroes, having a production capacity of 12 million smolts per year, expected to increase to 15 million smolts in 2020. The company's hatcheries are top of the line in technology, with closed water circulation systems and no competition for water anywhere hatcheries are located. Average smolt weight has gone up over the past few years, and is expected to be around 260 grams in 2020, and rising towards the goal of 400 grams in 2021. Current plans are for hatchery capacities to rise another 30,000 cubic metres.

Bakkafrost then has 19 farming sites across the Faroes which benefit from the area's inherent water quality, circulation due to currents and cool sea temperatures. The company also now has 42 marine sites in Scotland through its new investments. The company recently started yet another farming site in Hvalba, in the Faroes.

The company manages a fleet of six farming service vessels in the Faroes, which are either live fish carriers or service vessels. Their purpose is smolt transport, as well as transport of fish to harvest. In Scotland, the company operates a fleet of seven vessels - three wellboats, two larger woatboats and two treatment vessels under a bareboat charter agreement, along with smaller vessels which are directly owned.

(Source: FY19 Report)

Bakkafrost then operates two harvest factories at Glyvrar and Vagur which have the capacity to handle over 350 tonnes per day and 100 tonnes per day, respectively. The Scottish operations hold harvesting stations at Arnish point and Ardyne, with capacities of 100-150 tonnes per day.

Harvested fish is then processed at the 4,000m2 VAP factory, with a daily capacity of 100 tons of VAP salmon every day. Primary customers for these are supermarkets and Horeca segment, as well as industrial customers that buy entire fillets. Customers for the company's VAP are found primarily in Europe and the Far East.

Similarly, Scottish operations have two processing factories that have portioning, and packaging facilities that, with new investments, will result in a combined annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes of VAP Scottish salmon every year.

(Source: FY19 Report)

The company's product, both VAP and otherwise, is then packaged in the factory in Glyvrar, usually in styropor boxes. Freight is through sea and air, with an annual capacity of 70,000 tonnes of salmon. The group's sales strategy focuses on the EU market, the US market as well as the Chinese and Russian markets. Bakkafrost whole salmon is sold at spot prices, which are volatile and short term, while VAP is sold at contract prices. Transport goes by ship from the Faroes to EU and Russia, and then by air to the US and China.

I hope that this gives a concrete overview of what the company does and how the business looks, as well as some of the recent developments. Let's look at some results.

Bakkafrost - How has the company been doing?

Bakkafrost has the operational advantage of a lower amount of disease-related product loss and health-related operational costs. The fact is that Bakkafrost salmon is among the very highest in the world, in terms of operational EBIT/harvested kilo.

(Source: Bakkafrost FY19 Results)

The company recently finished a 3B DKK investment plan begun in 2013 across all parts of the value chain, which has given distinct results both in terms of increased smolt size, lower mortality rates, biological feed factor farming and average harvest weight.

In short, the company's investments have shown results across all parts of the chain.

The latest results we have is 1Q20, with 2Q20 around the corner. On a sequential and YoY basis, operational EBIT was down overall, but there was a YoY increase in EBIT/harvest kilo as well as a YoY increase in overall Harvested volume (Source: 1Q20 Presentation).

Revenues in Faroe farming were down YoY because of lower sales volumes, and there was also a severe one-time effect due to a storm in February, causing mortality of around 23.4M DKK. Scotland farming is still being integrated and Bakkafrost is working to synergize the segment as well as improve upon operations, with volume and EBIT impacts due to health issues at the harvesting sites.

VAP product revenues were up due to higher volumes, with sales of VAP somewhat unaffected by COVID-19 at least during 1Q20. The same positive revenue trends came in the FOF segment, mostly related to good internal sales to the farming facilities.

Overall, 1Q20 saw some effects from COVID-19, but only a 0.5% YoY drop in the global supply of Atlantic salmon. Bakkafrost expects further COVID-19 disruptions in 2Q20 due to higher uncertainty, but expects global harvest of Atlantic salmon to increase 5-7% YoY for 2Q20. The company does expect less impact in sales, however, due to the high degree of VAP and diversification, which are bound to contracts that extend both before and after the pandemic.

Farming outlooks continue to be positive, and margins and the operational performance continue well. The company expects step-by-step improvements in the Scottish operations and continues to focus on its mechanical - as opposed to medical - treatments for sea lice which have not only provided effective, but have significantly increased the average smolt size, making Bakkafrost products superior to peers.

Insofar as to financial forecasts, the company says:

Despite the uncertainties imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, long term market balances in the world market for salmon products will most likely remain favourable for Bakkafrost. Bakkafrost has a long value chain and a cost-efficient production of high quality salmon products and will likely maintain the financial flexibility going forward. (Source: 2Q20 Earnings Presentation)

The company sports a very strong equity ratio at >65% and has only recently refinanced its bank facilities, currently amounting to a mere €352M, adding a €150 revolver when needed. The company views its financial status as extremely safe, and currently comes in at a mere net interest-bearing debt/Operational EBITDA of 0.62X.

Together with its credit facilities, this means that the company can be considered extremely safe financially, even if it lacks some indicators such as internationally recognized credit ratings.

These safeties and this positive operational performance are hard to glean simply by watching EPS trends over the past 10 years. Such a view would give a volatile and erratic trend.

(Source: Bakkafrost EPS, NOK)

Similar erratic trends can be seen in the company's dividend, as the company adheres more to a strict adherence-to-percentages dividend, as opposed to seeking a growing dividend distribution over time. The company has also postponed dividend payouts until a decision in August of 2020, at which point the board will convene to decide if the 8.25 NOK/share dividend will be upheld.

(Source: Bakkafrost Dividend, NOK)

To find Bakkafrost' stability and a reliable indicator for the trend the share price gives us over time, we need to look at things such as revenue/share and increases in book value, which tick upward like clockwork and follow trends closer to the share price.

(Source: Revenue/Share, Bakkafrost)

We'll look closer at certain metrics when we turn to the valuation portion. For now, understand that the company considers its operations stable and sees very little forward risk on a fundamental level for its operations and the salmon market as a whole. While COVID-19 will no doubt affect things well into 2021, as long-term investors we should be glad about buying opportunities that were indeed present a few months back.

Let's move on to risks.

Bakkafrost - What are the risks?

Like any company, Bakkafrost faces a number of risks. Here are a few of the more relevant ones.

The largest risk factor for the company concerns farming , where Bakkafrost is exposed to biological and climate risks such as storms, diseases, algae blooms and other things. While Bakkafrost is no doubt near-peerless in its expertise against this after 40 years and more, no strategy can completely mitigate the impact - as is seen in part from the earnings volatility. In this risk factor is also included the fish mortality. While this has been good over the past few years from a harvesting perspective due to the shift from medical to mechanical treatment, the result has also been a return to high levels of fish mortality, illustrating just what changes in farming and methods can have to such a sensitive system.

, where Bakkafrost is exposed to biological and climate risks such as storms, diseases, algae blooms and other things. While Bakkafrost is no doubt near-peerless in its expertise against this after 40 years and more, no strategy can completely mitigate the impact - as is seen in part from the earnings volatility. In this risk factor is also included the While this has been good over the past few years from a harvesting perspective due to the shift from medical to mechanical treatment, the result has also been a return to high levels of fish mortality, illustrating just what changes in farming and methods can have to such a sensitive system. Pricing for Salmon is a sensitive thing. Bakkafrost has achieved a high premium for its salmon over the past few years, illustrated by its EPS and share price development. This is compared to reference spot prices. There has been cause for this premium, given salmon quality and size - but Bakkafrost needs to be able to deliver this going forward as well.

for Salmon is a sensitive thing. Bakkafrost has achieved a high premium for its salmon over the past few years, illustrated by its EPS and share price development. This is compared to reference spot prices. There has been cause for this premium, given salmon quality and size - but Bakkafrost needs to be able to deliver this going forward as well. The overall cyclicality of the worldwide salmon market is another thing going for or against Bakkafrost. While the company is the best in what it does, at least in my view, there are plenty of players in the industry who are farming salmon as well - and more are likely to be coming as we move forward. The combination of cyclicality and competition to the salmon industry could sound a bit of a death knell for the company's high pricing and market position/penetration. It's hard to know, simply put, if the positive market position will last.

Bakkafrost - What is the valuation?

Bakkafrost valuation is somewhat tricky, given that we can't look at some of the more traditional metrics for valuing the company's current trends. Due to recent earnings trends with negative quarterly EBIT and poor sales in certain areas, earnings metrics can charitably be described as being "whacky."

(Source: Borsdata, Bakkafrost P/E-valuation)

This is related to a combination of one-offs, earnings effects and M&A-related effects as the company merged with Scottish Salmon. Even looking at normalized P/E, which flattens this out over time, currently shows a very high valuation for the company from an earnings perspective.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Instead of looking to earnings-related metrics, it is my argument that due to the mergers and solid fundamental operations, we should focus more on fundamental valuation metrics, such as book value and revenue multiples to get a fair value assessment where the company is following the acquisitions and current troubles.

Once we do, a more favorable valuation metric starts to appear.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The Price/BV per share metric more correctly captures that the operations now include recent acquisitions as well, and the market has yet to fully include these, as earnings-related metrics have yet to catch up. A portion of this is certainly understandable, given that there are issues to be worked out and synergies to work on - but I do want to point out that I believe the current view of P/E multiples unfairly does not account for these things correctly. This is also the reason behind a recent surge from sub-500 NOK/share levels to close to current levels.

My personal valuation indication for Bakkafrost has always been closely tied to the book value multiples - namely the 3X level. When the company drops below 3X book value, I usually become interested - and I did this time too, loading up on the company at a price close to 478 NOK/share, representing a price/BV per share of 2.2X.

We can also use revenue multiples as an interesting indicator, where the company for me becomes interesting once it moves under a 5X EV/Revenue multiple.

Current street forecasts from S&P Global expect the company to grow 2020E revenues by 17.7%, followed by another 18% in 2021E. Analysts expect sales and profits metrics, including EBIT/EBITDA, to be down nearly 15-30% for the 2020E period, which mirrors the quarterly trend we're seeing. They do also expect things to snap back up 60-80% in 2021E, however; so we're talking about a momentary downturn (Source: S&P Global).

Forecasts expect a GAAP EPS drop of nearly 50% this year, followed by a resurgence of 237% in 2021, once the Scottish operations are more synergistically included in the company's earnings. Current expectations are for the company to cut the dividend by 33%, coming in at 5.56 NOK/share, only to then raise them next year to 9.39 NOK/share, a 69% increase. These are unfortunately the sort of actual trends we need to expect from companies that base their annual dividends directly on annual earnings.

Multiples for Bakkafrost are far higher than for competitors. Competitors include Mowi (OTCPK:MHGVY), SalMar (OTCPK:SALRF), and Leroy Seafood (OTCPK:LYSFF), with especially Mowi and Leroy being almost half the revenue multiple and well below the TEV/EBITDA multiple of 15X that Bakkafrost is currently demanding. However, none of these companies can hold even close to the same moats as does Bakkafrost - at least not today. I own Mowi as well, and I've considered SalMar, but my primary choice here is what I view as quality - and that is undoubtedly Bakkafrost.

Analysts aren't exactly getting along when it comes to a price target here. Swedish analyst houses, including Swedbank, give Bakkafrost a "Buy" rating and a price target of 650 NOK/share based on a discounted cash flow analysis linked to an EBIT/Kilo of 20 DKK and a WACC of 7.6%.

I personally wouldn't touch the company at a nearly 26X P/E rating given one of its better years (2018-2019 P/E-based comparison), and almost a 65X P/E rating at current NTM expectations.

However, S&P Global analysts are, in my view, coming in far too low at street targets ranging from 380-460 NOK/share. If Bakkafrost drops below 450 NOK/share, I'll be cracking open most every smidgeon of capital I have and allocating significant portions to the company. Such a valuation would be close to 16-17 times 2018-2019 P/E, which given the company's moat and multiple is far too low (as I see it).

It's my view that Bakkafrost, on the basis of its geographical moat and proven outperformance and quality, deserves a premium of around 20-23 times earnings - but earnings should be considered normalized, not current.

I begin with a price target of 20X normalized/average P/E, which using a 2015-2019 average earnings basis of around 25 NOK/share (which I view as underscoring the company's future potential based on the M&A with Scottish Salmon) coming to around 500 NOK/Share.

Based on this, the company is currently a "Hold" with a downside of 11%. I view this as fair.

Thesis

I do need to mention that the lion's share of my stake was acquired at prices per share of south of 200 NOK/share. This was years ago and shows just how early I started accumulating stock in this company, which I view as the best in its field.

However, since that time Bakkafrost has improved its operations and has expanded its size considerably. I've always been a proponent of the adage to "compete with quality," and this is exactly what Bakkafrost is doing. While your current yield won't be high - below 2% in fact - the company's potential is such that if you do choose to invest here above other opportunities, you should be doing so for a very long-term potential outperformance indeed.

I also need to clearly mention that Bakkafrost falls very far outside my usual investment metrics. According to my QO-system, Bakkafrost is as class 4 a stock as it gets. It has no credit rating to speak of, no dividend safety given what they just did, and the stock comes in at a 1.9 out of 4.3. This only illustrates, however, that the system wasn't designed to measure these types of stocks, at least not in comparison to other stocks of a different caliber. This is the type of company that I would characterize as the sort of "growth" stock I'm interested in.

A lot of readers ask me what growth stocks I like - well, this is one.

Take a look and see if you like it too.

Stance

Given the current valuation, Bakkafrost is a "Hold" with a downside of 11%. I'd wait for another drop before buying more, but do recognize that the company is expected to appreciate next year.

