Hype tends to precede the reality in biotech, but the reality does follow. Usually. - Arvind Gupta

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) is an oncology-based biopharmaceutical company working to create cancer therapies. Its pipeline contains many small molecules in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. Its treatments seek to address prostate, lung, colorectal, pancreatic, and breast cancer. Specifically, the molecules AB928 and AB680 seek to counter the harmful effects of adenosine, a harmful and immunosuppressive byproduct of cancerous tumors. Molecules AB154 and Zimberelimab are designed to combat TIGIT-mediated signaling, which suppresses anti-cancer immune cells.

While it is a small company, and only five years old, it may be a valuable addition to a portfolio able to carry a certain amount of risk. As the case for all biomedical companies without approved drugs or therapies, Arcus is a risky buy. Its financials over the past several years have left much to be desired. Its EPS stands at ($0.63), and its net loss increased 57% from 1Q 2019. It missed its predicted EPS by $0.07, though it did surpass its revenue expectations. It funds its operations mostly through the proceeds of its preferred and common stock, as well as an option and license agreement with the Japanese company Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Arcus is also exposed to Asia through a licensing agreement with WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY), who allow Arcus to investigate its molecule in conjunction with the Arcus molecules. The company admits its viability is tied to the success of one or more of its products. Each of these products may take years to move through the pipeline. Even if products are approved, there is a chance they will never be profitable.

Apart from the above risks, the coronavirus may cause delays in both the clinical trials of the various therapies. Participation in these studies may also be hampered by competition from other companies. Any delays in completing clinical tasks will hurt its share price. Other potential delays include the FDA putting a clinical trial on hold, interruptions in the supply chain affecting stock of products for clinical trials, and any impact on any of the companies on which Arcus relies. Arcus depends on other companies for manufacturing, clinical trials, and some research. If these places shut down due to the pandemic, FDA violation, or other reasons, Arcus’s business will suffer. Hopefully, the extensive resources brought on by the Gilead deal discussed below will alleviate some of this risk.

However, I am bullish on the stock because of RCUS’s recent partnership with Gilead (GILD). Arcus will receive $175 million upfront, a $200 million equity investment, and up to $1.6 billion in potential research and development funding. There will also be opt-in and milestone payments for its current product candidates. The companies will co-commercialize the Gilead-optioned programs in the U.S. with equal profit share, with Arcus receiving double-digit royalties outside the U.S. This could prove a valuable opportunity for Arcus, as it already has a foothold in Asia.

Arcus’s stock rose tremendously following the May 27th news, with the company increasing by over 100% in one day. It has gained 176.2% in the past year, significantly surpassing the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI). Prominent investors, including an increasing number of hedge funds, are beginning to hold long positions in Arcus. There will also be a new public offering, selling 11 million shares of common stock for $27.50 per share, raising a planned total of $302.5 million. There will be dilution from this public offering, but it will leave the company in the best position in its history. All told, it will have raised $850 million of its $1.2 billion valuation.

Biotech stocks have become somewhat of a safe haven as of late, making exposure to this industry something to consider. While buying individual, unproven stocks like Arcus may bear a higher risk than the ETFs, the potential alpha may be worth it. With the company’s financials in order, the backing of an industry giant, and several products in the pipeline, Arcus may be a worthwhile investment for the long term.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the "Follow" button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.