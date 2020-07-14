Understanding Who Calls The Shots

Institutional investors dominate in US, but Governments and Families more important in Europe and EM, and crossholdings in Japan. CEO’s often dominate in asset-light businesses (such as Wirecard or Luckin).

Understanding who owns what

Understanding corporate ownership is key to many governance, valuation, and volatility investment issues, and varies significantly between regions. The large free floats, institutional ownership, and profit maximization focus in the US goes a long way to supporting the high US (SPY) market profitability and our positive view. Similarly, the dramatic foreign under-ownership of China (GXC) and its market liberalization is one of the drivers of our positive view, whilst the significant foreign over-ownership of UK equities (EWU) going into Brexit is one of the risks behind our market caution. In this report we highlight the OECD ownership analysis of 10,000 companies in 54 markets, and the NYU Stern governance data.

1. Institutional investors dominate US

Institutional investors dominate in the US, UK, and Canada, but almost nowhere else, according to the OECD. All together institutional investors are 41% of global equity ownership, with US institutions making up 2/3 of these. We believe this dominance of institutional ownership is a factor in US corporate profit maximization (some of world's highest return in equity), and cash returns to shareholders (dividends plus share buybacks), and is one aspect of our bullish US (SPY) market view. For our view on US dividends see our July 13 note: The dividend comeback

The high level of institutional ownership puts a sharp focus on shareholder governance, especially with the dramatic rise of passive investing which is now over 50% of equity funds in the US. At the other extreme, China has very low levels of institutional ownership, with the market more focused on retail investors, with an average 17-day holding period. China is focused on boosting its ‘institutionalization’ via market liberalization, and it’s foreign investor level should rise over time. This is a factor in our positive China (GXC) view. For our China view see March 24 note: China the global safer-haven and US view, July 1st note: NASDAQ parallels to tech bubble.

2. The State matters in EM

Public ownership, by the State or indirectly via a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) is significant in other parts of the world, according to OECD. An estimated 10% of global companies have the State owning a majority stake. This is especially important in emerging markets such as China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, but also in select developed markets such as Norway, via Norges, the world's largest SWF with over US$1 trillion of assets. This state ownership is especially high in so-called ‘strategic’ sectors, such as energy, communications, and utilities. High levels of state ownership, and the resulting dilution of fiduciary responsibility, is in our view a key ingredient in the ‘structural’ 25% P/E equity valuation discount of emerging vs developed markets.

3. Family ownership in Europe and Emerging Markets

Family ownership is significant in Europe, Japan, and parts of emerging markets. So-called ‘strategic individuals’ have an 8% average ownership in EU and 17% in LatAm. Research has shown that these companies can benefit from the stability of ownership and a longer-term perspective that this can bring, and that this leads to greater capex commitment and higher revenue growth. Though set against this, free floats are often lower and a focus on governance structures needed.

4. Cross-holdings in Japan

Similarly, ‘Private corporations’ which includes holdings companies and crossholdings, are also large in Europe at 13% of total ownership, and in much of emerging markets, including 34% in LatAm. This is also most emblematically the case in Japan (EWJ), at 18% of ownership, given the popular keiretsu cross-holdings which are often blamed for Japan’s rock-bottom return on equity (RoE) levels by global standards.

CEO’s important in tech and entertainment

Individual CEO’s can often have high personal ownership levels, as the entrepreneurs that in many cases founded and built these companies. They have the highest overall ownership levels in the tech, media and real estate sectors. This puts a focus on board control and key man risk. For example, both recent scandal hit Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) in Germany, and Luckin (NASDAQ:LK) in China, had high CEO stakes. By contrast, CEO’s have the lowest average stakes unsurprisingly in more regulated or capex heavy industries, such as banks and utilities.

Foreign ownership also matters

Foreign market equity ownership is also important. It has increased significantly in recent decades, on the OECD data, but can add to market volatility in cases where it is especially large, or be a structural buyer where very low. Cross-border capital flows have increased in recent decades as equity markets and investors have globalized. This has lessened the strong ‘home bias’ in much equity asset allocation. Forty years ago foreign investors owned <5% of the market cap in the US, UK, and Japan. Whilst today foreign investors are estimated to own 15%, 54%, and 30% of them respectively.

High levels of foreign ownership can bring volatility if fundamentals deteriorate. There are also significant differences in the percent of market cap held by foreign investors. This is very high in markets such as Hong Kong (with investors from China), but also in markets such as Brazil (EWZ) and the UK (EWU), and is likely a contributor in our view to Brazil’s recent market volatility, and a potential risk in the UK, if we see a 'no-deal' Brexit this year. Foreign investor ‘herding’ (moving in and out together) and index provider market concentration (dominated by S&P, MSCI, and FTSE Russell) has been shown to generate volatility.

Low levels of foreign ownership can add a buyer to the market. Low foreign ownership in markets such as China (GXC) and Saudi Arabia (KSA) will structurally increase as they liberalize and are better included in global equity indices, providing some long-term support to these equity markets. It is also noteworthy the small percentage of US equities owned by foreign investors. The US has been the largest recipient of cross-border flows from abroad historically, but given the size of its domestic investor base less than 20% of the overall market is owned by foreigners.

Market concentration is high overall

Regardless of the type of investor ownership, shareholder concentration is high, putting a general focus on the strength of governance controls. The top three holders own 50%+ in half of the world’s companies. Put another way, only 1% of listed companies worldwide have three largest shareholders with under 10% of the company. Even in the US, where institutional investors dominate and own over 70% of the average listed company, concentration is high, with the top ten institutional investors owning 43% of the average company.

Conclusion: Understand who is calling the shots

Corporate ownership differs widely around world and explains many key investment governance, valuation, and volatility issues. Understanding these issues partly supports our positive views on the US (SPY) and China (GXC), and caution on the UK (EWU). Institutional investors may dominate in the US, but State and Families are more important in Europe and EM, and cross-holdings in Japan. CEO’s often dominate in asset-light businesses (such as Wirecard or Luckin). Foreign investors are particularly important in markets such as Brazil and UK, and can raise volatility, but are under-represented in markets such as China (with average retail holding period 17 days!), providing some support over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.