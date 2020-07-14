Because the bullish narrative for holding gold is crystal clear, things could become too frothy. But because we are not there yet, we maintain a very bullish stance on SGOL.

Although central banks slowed their buying from last year, the rise in ETF demand is massive and acts as a powerful offsetting force.

The drop in the dollar and the decline in long-term US real rates produce a very friendly environment for being long gold.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL).

SGOL is in a strong uptrend, boosted by two positive macro factors: the decline in the dollar and the fall in long-term US real rates.

Even though risky asset prices are holding up well as a result of very easy financial conditions, monetary demand for gold continues to grow.

One could argue that investors are building risk-unfriendly positions to protect their portfolios against an imminent sell-off in equities, especially considering the multitude of downside risks to the horizon.

We view things slightly differently. Considering that the 30-year US TIPS yield is negative, the opportunity cost for holding gold is actually negative. In other words, buying gold in this current macro world is totally rational since it allows you to avoid losing money with as much certainty as with fixed-income products.

Given the Fed’s commitment to maintaining a dovish policy stance for a long period of time, it seems to us that the rally in gold prices may continue in the months ahead, especially considering the renewed buying interest from retail investors. That said, be careful when things become too frothy.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Macro

Long-term US real rates (proxied by the 30-year US TIPS yield) and the dollar (proxied by the DXY) have moved meaningfully lower thanks to the Fed’s response to the COVID-19 macro shock. This has pushed SGOL strongly higher, reflecting a large increase in monetary demand for the yellow metal.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited for investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the fund.

The fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JPMorgan.

SGOL’s assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community left its net long position in COMEX gold unchanged in the week to July 7, according to the CFTC. This follows three consecutive weeks of increase.

Although gold’s spec positioning is a little stretched, we think that net long speculative positions may continue to increase in the months ahead as a result of the positive macro environment for the yellow metal.

Gold, as a commodity, is often trending. The trend has been increasingly positive and, as such, we expect CTAs to continue to extend their net long exposure to this trending asset until “something” breaks.

Implications for SGOL: Although gold’s spec positioning is a little stretched, the financial community can become much “longer” in the months ahead. This should boost the COMEX gold spot price, thereby exerting concurrent upward pressure on SGOL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 35 tonnes of gold in the week to July 10, according to our estimates. This was the 5th straight week of net inflows and the 16th week of net inflows over the past 17.

Investors have become increasingly more bullish on gold since the Fed’s massive policy stimulus. In a macro environment fueled by uncertainty, investors tend to believe that gold will protect their portfolios.

As everyone is buying gold, gold prices are going up, producing a “self-prophecy”. While some investors buy gold as a long-term diversifier, other investors boost their gold purchases to purely play the “momentum” factor.

In this context, the surge in gold ETF holdings makes gold prices vulnerable to some bouts of profit-taking once short-term players exit their positions.

Implications for SGOL: The surge in ETF demand for gold, whether it is driven by lower US real rates or by the increasingly positive price momentum, is bullish the COMEX gold spot price and thus SGOL in the near term.

Central banks’ positioning

Central banks bought gold at a steady pace in May.

Source: WGC, Orchid Resarch

Only Turkey and Uzbekistan boosted meaningfully their gold reserves in May by 37 tonnes and 7 tonnes. There was no significant seller. On net, central banks bought 39.7 tonnes of gold in May, compared with 45.5 tonnes in April.

Source: WGC, Orchid Resarch

In the first five months of the year, central banks accumulated 185 tonnes of gold, which represents a decline of 31% from the same period of last year.

Implications for SGOL: The decline in gold demand from central banks vs. a year ago is more than offset by the massive increase in gold ETF demand. Central banks are likely to remain net buyers of gold in the years to come given the desire to diversify away from the dollar and reinforce the credibility of their balance sheets. This is positive for the gold price and thus SGOL over the long run.

Closing thoughts

SGOL continues to move higher, as investor sentiment becomes increasingly bullish.

We think the uptrend in SGOL will continue in the months ahead, principally because the current macro environment is very friendly to the yellow metal. The Fed’s commitment to keeping interest rates so low will continue to drive demand for gold.

Having said that, we need to acknowledge that because short-term players join the party to take advantage of the momentum, the rise in gold prices can become unsustainably exponential. In this regard, investors should be careful once things become too frothy. That said, we do not think that we are there, yet.

