Copper stockpiles are dropping, and off-warrant supplies are not as significant as the market thought.

I last wrote about copper and the DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) on Seeking Alpha on June 30. On that day, DBB was trading at $13.61, and the price of COMEX September copper futures was at just below the $2.73 level. Copper had come a long way after the decline from $2.8860 in mid-January 2020. The base metal traded to a low of $2.0595 per pound in mid-March. Risk-off conditions caused by the global pandemic weighed on markets across all asset classes, and copper was no exception.

In the June 30 piece, I wrote, “If copper is sending a signal to the rest of the industrial commodities, the move to the $2.70 level could be welcome news. I remain bullish for the prospects of all of the mining companies and the prices of base metals and industrial commodities.” Since then, copper continued its ascent. On July 13, the price of the red metal was knocking on the door at the $3 level. The shares of copper-producing companies have moved higher with the nonferrous metal. The unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal policy stimulus appear to be pushing copper higher as it moved to its highest price in 2020 and since April 2019. Copper is a leading market in the commodities asset class, and the red metal continues to signal that raw material prices are on an upward path.

A V-shaped recovery since March

Price carnage hit the copper market in March, driving the price of the red metal to a low at just below $2.06 per pound. Copper had not visited that level since June 2016.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that copper’s price experienced a V-shaped recovery as it posted gains in fifteen of the past seventeen weeks since mid-March. On July 13, the price traded to a new high for 2020 at $2.9930 on the September COMEX futures contract. Copper moved to its highest level since June 2018.

Even though trade tensions between the US and China have deteriorated over the past months, and coronavirus cases in the US and worldwide continue to mount, copper rose to its highest price in over two years at the start of this week.

From a technical perspective, weekly price momentum and relative strength are in overbought territory. The recovery drove weekly historical volatility from a high of over 37% in May to below the 18% level. The total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market fell significantly during the risk-off period. It continued to decline as the price began to recover. The metric dropped from a high of 287,029 contracts on January 16 as the US and China signed the phase one trade deal in Washington. The metric was at over the 275,000-contract level in mid-February. As selling hit the copper market, it declined to a low of 161,571 contracts on May 4 as market participants moved to the sidelines and closed risk positions. Since then, open interest has been slowly rising and was at 218,085 contracts as of July 10. The steady rally in the copper market prompted market participants to come back to the futures arena to hedge production and consumption and speculate on the red metal’s price path.

Copper stocks are dropping, and off-warrant supplies are not as significant as the market thought

Copper stocks on the London Metals Exchange have been declining since reaching a peak in mid-June.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart shows, copper inventories in LME warehouses around the globe moved from 248,475 tons on June 17 to 181,075 tons as of July 10, a drop of 67,400 metric tons.

Meanwhile, stockpiles in COMEX warehouses have been rising.

Source: Kitco/COMEX

The chart shows that copper in COMEX warehouses rose from 71,127 tons on June 11 to 89,146 tons on July 10, an increase of 18,019 tons. The net of the two leading copper forward and futures trading market was a decline of 49,381 tons over the past month. The decline in stocks has been a supportive factor for the price of the nonferrous metal.

Meanwhile, to increase transparency, the LME recently released data on off-warrant stocks as of the end of May.

Source: Twitter/Fastmarkets

At the end of May, the off-warrant stocks were lower than the market had expected, another supportive factor for copper and the other base metals that trade on the LME.

Coronavirus in South America could weigh on production

Chile is the world’s leading producer of copper. Peru is also a significant producer of the red metal. In South America, Brazil has the leading number of coronavirus cases, followed by Peru and Chile. As of July 10, Peru had 217,111 reported cases with 11,870 fatalities, and Chile had 283,902 cases with 6,979 deaths. The global pandemic is weighing on output.

Meanwhile, miners at Antofagasta’s Zaldivar mine in Chile voted to strike, and the Centinela mine in the same region are concluding voting on whether to accept a wage offer or go on strike. Codelco, the world’s leading copper producer, along with other Chilean mines, has altered shift patterns, and suspended upgrades and smelter operations to stop the virus’s spread. The bottom line is that COVID-19 has caused a decline in output, causing inventories to fall and the price to rise.

Levels to watch in the copper market- 2008 through 2011 could be a model

During the 2008 global financial crisis, the risk-off period sent the price of copper to a low of $1.2475 per pound. Copper had dropped from over $4 per pound at the start of that year.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that copper rose to its all-time high in 2011at $4.6495 per pound. The central bank and government stimulus were factors that supported the price of copper and many other commodities following the 2008 crisis. We could be on the verge of a similar move over the coming months and years. Copper’s recovery since the March 2020 low may be the first leg of a rally that will take the price significantly higher. The levels of stimulus in 2020 are far higher than in 2008.

The first level on the upside is the psychological $3 per pound level. Above there, the December 2017 peak at $3.3220 per pound is the critical resistance level to watch. The next level on the upside stands at $3.4445, the 2013 peak.

If 2008 is a model for 2020, copper could be heading substantially higher over the coming months and years.

DBB should rally with the red metal- Risks rise with the price

On June 30, the DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) was trading at $13.61 per share.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that DBB had rallied to $14.60 on July 13 or 7.3% higher. The fund summary and top holdings of DBB include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Copper is the leader of the base metals that trade on the LME. A continuation of the rally in the red metal should have a contagious effect on aluminum and zinc prices over the coming months.

The risk of a long position in copper, DBB, and other base metals will rise with the price of the industrial commodities. The potential a correction from $3 is significant. If 2008 is a model for 2020, any price weakness would be a buying opportunity for copper and the base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. Moreover, the entire commodities asset class could remain in bullish mode as the stimulus ignites inflationary pressures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.