1999-era Citigroup, LendingClub, and Bank of Internet all serve as good examples of what Square's future could look like.

If investors value Square as a bank rather than a tech company, the stock could lose 50-75% of its value.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bearish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Ian Bezek: Square stock is up 90% year-to-date, and has tripled off the March lows. Today, the market is giving Square a $52 billion market cap. Yet, the company hasn't done much to justify such a lofty valuation yet. It's producing around $5 billion annually of revenues and is only marginally profitable.

Bulls argue that Square's limited profitability is fine, as Square is still scaling up. In a few years, as the company's ecosystem broadens, it will start delivering strong profits and cash flows. However, a closer look at Square raises doubts. For one, Square largely focused on payments when it went public and wasn't particularly successful. In recent years, as it pivoted toward lending and brokerage services, the stock price has surged.

However, lending and brokerage aren't traditional high-margin businesses that earn software stock valuations. They're regulated industries with modest profits and a lot of capital requirements. Square is still being valued as a SaaS stock and is priced accordingly at 11x revenues. Yet, as it turns to lending and brokerage, its price/sales ratio should be going down, not up.

And now, Square just got its banking license application approved and plans to launch operations 2021. This should further push Square's revenue growth toward lending and compress Square's valuation toward a bank-like multiple.

In fact, if the market starts to perceive Square as a lender, the stock could be valued on book value, something like 3x book would be normal for a fast-growing lender with an above-average ROE. Unfortunately, Square's book value is under $5/share, implying a massive wipeout for shares.

Sticking to the market's preferred Price/Sales, Square traded for less than 4x when it was a struggling payments company in 2016-17. More recently, it generally traded under 8x sales – the current 11x valuation seems particularly dubious given the glaring risk Square's small business clients face due to the coronavirus business closures.

SA: As we’ve seen so far this year, valuations for large cap tech stocks don’t matter on the way up but matter a whole lot on the way down – can you discuss how this applies to SQ and how you see this playing out?

Ian Bezek: Investors should think about what goes into Square's valuations, specifically on revenues. You have the payments part of the business, which is the largest chunk of revenue, but is relatively slow-growing. In Square's early days as a public company, it traded at a low P/S ratio despite being almost entirely payments revenues. It's unclear why their payments business should now be valued at 11x sales.

You've got Bitcoin and equity brokering revenues, which are a growing chunk of Square's mix. Theoretically this might be a lucrative field if Bitcoin goes on another parabolic run. On the other hand, Bitcoin could fizzle out. Brokerage firms like Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) sell for 3-4x sales, so in any case, investors should be cautious paying 11x for Square's revenues here. Brokering is a competitive industry that is profitable but not worthy of glamorous multiples.

And then, of course, there's the lending business. I don't think this should be valued off sales at all – that's not how you look at banks typically. But if you do want to use a sales multiple, it'd be something modest like 2-3x. Typically banks and alternative lenders are judged off book value in conjunction with return on equity. By those metrics Square is extravagantly valued.

In a raging bull market, people aren't really thinking about how much Square's lines of businesses are worth. Still, even assuming tech keeps flying, price/sales should become a limit fairly soon. Who is going to buy Square at a theoretical 15x or 20x sales? The alternative being a faster growing pureplay SaaS stock with no credit risk or headaches with financial regulators and banking licenses slowing things down.

Meanwhile, on the downside, when people start thinking about the values of each Square business on its own, they will arrive at a sum-of-the-parts much smaller than today's quotation.

SA: You made an excellent comp to similar companies where this didn’t end well (at least for their stocks) – do these types of mispricings exist partially because investors simply forget these cautionary tales or is there more to it than that?

Ian Bezek: In a vacuum, it might be easy to imagine Square becoming the next Visa (NYSE:V) and earning similarly high profit margins and valuations. However, Square's efforts as a standalone payments network weren't especially successful. Look at the company's earnings and stock performance in the quarters immediately following Square's IPO for proof of that.

And the other lines of business they are moving into now, such as banking and brokerage, simply don't offer the same blue sky potential. They require far more capital and generate much lower returns. That doesn't mean that Square should avoid them; banking is a good business. It's not clear that Square was a compelling product merely as a payments processor – the effort to create a full financial ecosystem is rooted in sound business strategy.

But it's not a business model valued at 11x sales. Investors should lower their expectations.

As I explained in the article, we've seen plenty of companies skate the line between bank and FinTech before. You have Citigroup (NYSE:C) back in the late 1990s, which sold every financial service imaginable under one roof and was fast to get its digital offering rolled out. However, it became too big to manage, and Citigroup ended up as a bloated mega-company that subsequently got blindsided in 2008.

You have several internet banks that aimed to revolutionize banking by getting rid of branches and putting everything online. This makes sense, and in fact internet banking appears to be a viable model. But it's not nearly as disruptive as its backers had hoped. Meanwhile, alternative online lenders and lending platforms like LendingClub (NYSE:LC) have had poor runs as public companies.

LendingClub is particularly informative as it has shown growing revenues since going public, but its credit underwriting has been poor so the stock price collapsed anyway. People buying Square or other FinTechs simply because revenue is going up quickly should ask more questions about the quality of revenue.

In the case of Square, the combination of payments, small business focus, and a consumer app is certainly new. They've taken a novel approach to the FinTech start-up, and as such, none of my analogies are a 100% fit to Square's situation. However, there are plenty of failed companies that have tried to disrupt each segment that Square is going after, as my examples demonstrate.

Square could certainly succeed – in fact, it wouldn't surprise me if they carve out a reasonably-profitable business in at least one or two of their niches. However, Square is already valued at more than Charles Schwab, and Square is up to 75% of Goldman Sach's (NYSE:GS) market cap. Square has to prove far more in terms of execution before it will be in the same league as the country's leading brokerage or investment bank.

SA: The advantages of SQ getting into banking are obvious – what are the potential disadvantages or negatives, especially in the economic environment we’re in now (or could be in soon)?

Ian Bezek: Credit risk is the obvious concern, particularly given Square's focus on smaller businesses. Square underwrites loans to businesses that would, in many cases, otherwise not have access to bank capital. Square also approves many loans within one business day. This combination means that Square is seemingly underwriting a significant portion of its credit book with only modest diligence into the creditworthiness of the borrower.

Now sure, Square has access to a borrowers receipts and thus can make a decent estimate of revenues going forward based on past sales. That probably works pretty well in normal times. However, we have no idea how resilient Square's lending model will be in the current downturn; small business is a specific pain point within the economy since many of these businesses have no revenues at all during lockdown. And they don't have the financial resources that a large business would to endure a period of total shut-down.

Let's assume Square's lending performs fine during the current downturn. Even then, there's a hidden downside to the move into banking. This is that it ties up their balance sheet. As of last quarter, Square had just $6 billion in total assets. And much of that is in things such as PP&E and goodwill which can't be used to backstop a loan book.

Even levering up its assets to, say, 10x, Square would be a minnow among other banks. The national banks like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) have total assets exceeding two trillion dollars each. Square can't disrupt much of anything at its current size. If Square intends to become a major player in the banking space, it will need to bring in a lot more capital. This could be from its bank (from depositors, brokered cds, etc.). However, generally internet banks have had to pay high deposit rates to attract capital, thus neutralizing many of their other advantages.

Or Square could raise capital by selling more stock. I'd argue this would be a reasonable move for Square's long-term value, as it'd raise money at a generous share price. However, that dilution would hit investors that were buying today, particularly if Square announced that it was raising funds to seed its bank. If you're buying Square at 11x sales, it'd be painful to see them dilute the stock to pump money into a lending business that will only be worth 2-3x sales ultimately.

Thanks to Ian for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.