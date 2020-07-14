Seeking Alpha
Economy Improves, Pandemic Worsens - Weekly Market Notes July 13, 2020

by: Baird
Summary

Stocks closed slightly higher last week while gold hit the highest level since 2011.

Outbreaks in COVID-19 cases are rising and will likely slow the economic recovery.

The latest data on the economy has shown rapid growth in consumer confidence and spending.

