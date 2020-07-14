By Alessandro Orsini

The office paradigm is definitely undergoing change. For the first time ever, older generations are being forced to adopt similar tools that young people use to socialize and produce work from a distance with the viability of offices at home being tested. However, there are indications that smart working is not for everyone. It is likely, whether through staggered shifts or otherwise, many people will eventually be safely be returning to work in sufficient numbers where offices will still be a relevant hub. However, it seems that even with even the most radical office cut-down plans that some organizations are planning, one thing is for sure: elevators under a social distancing standard will be creating lines. Where there are lines, there is a lot of need; where there is need, there is resilience. We think that Otis (NYSE:OTIS) elevators will become more indispensable than ever in non-residential end-markets especially. Moreover, with more frequent use, profitable ad hoc repairs should also become more frequent. This on top of Otis' greater flexibility as a standalone organization, allowing for more aggressive market share pushes, with a valuation on par with other elevator players still discounted from COVID-19 highs, makes Otis an attractive growth proposition.

(Source: Kone Elevator Etiquette)

Office Capacity, Maintenance Cycles and Real Estate

In Schindler's (OTC:SHNDY) latest earnings call, concerns were raised about non-residential end-markets. The main concern was related to service segment revenues, which among elevator businesses is the highest margin, since there was a risk that clients might ask for rebates on maintenance spend, and in the worst case leave elevators out-of-order due to low capacity so that expensive maintenance wouldn't be necessary. Although concerns like this make sense in the short-term and mainly for the leisure industry, based on the office capacity guidelines by the CDC and the long-term work-from-home plans of some of the largest organizations, for much of the non-residential markets this should not be a problem at all.

Although the paradigm of office-centricity might have come to an end, few companies are expecting their entire workforce to work from homes. With staggered shifts an option to keep teams on the same page, we should expect that most offices will still have activity. 50% seems to be the floor in capacity for companies that plan on making WFH permanent, and many offices will probably not be able to embrace a permanent WFH workplace, where interaction and availability might be critical. But even if you assume that 50% of employed people will be at home any given workday, the inefficiency of elevators when social distancing is practiced will still be extreme. With pre-COVID levels of office attendance, the wait times for elevators in a typical high rise could be more than 3 hours. At 50% capacity things will be better, but still untenable.

The consequences of this are hard to predict, but many of the eventualities are likely to benefit elevator companies. Office real estate owners will simply have to add more elevators to make their floors reasonably accessible. Alternatively companies will move their offices to more accessible facilities, which will mean more outskirt small-story office construction, again good for elevator companies. This is simply a reality that real estate owners have to contend with, since the breath, depth and frequency of these measures is entirely up in the air, and might be in place for years to come. In addition to the possibility of new constructions, there is also the matter that more frequent elevator trips will mean more ad hoc repair services, creating business in the high value service line.

Valuation, Risks and Conclusion

Otis' businesses are spread across geographies rather evenly, with a strong focus on China relative to Schindler.

(Source: OTIS Issued Trading Pres)

The majority of their end-market exposure is residential, which has no real reason not be resilient. Around 40% of their business is likely exposed to commercial and governmental structures, similar to Schindler.

Otis has always been a higher margin business competitors due to its being relegated to cash-cow status as part of United Technologies (UTX), with less R&D spend and higher prices being the policy to play that role best. Indeed, Schindler and Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF), which have had more similar margins throughout the years, has seen revenue growth of 30% each since 2014, while Otis' revenue has only grown by 15%. However, with a more competitive pricing strategy now being implemented when the industry might see a bit of a renaissance post-COVID, Otis is a more aggressive and potentially higher growth pick relative to Schindler whose proposition is more on the safety of their European markets. With a market share growth plan actionable now that they are a separate entity, following the rest of the oligopoly players in more competitive pricing and more R&D spend, the current multiple looks attractive relative to Schindler, which is still discounted from pre-COVID levels.

(Source: Valkyrie Research, Otis Prospectus, Schindler Annual 2019 disclosures)

Although there is the risk of lack of price discipline and that the inconvenience of COVID-19 in vertical mobility might cause an office exodus, elevator businesses seem not only a resilient pick, but poised well to benefit from second order effects of COVID-19. On a relative basis, there might be upside in Otis as a paradigm shift play combined with its more aggressive pricing strategy. This plays into the possibility that elevator construction will rise, fueling servicing in addition to more frequent use encouraging more ad hoc repair. Moreover, although Otis' price history doesn't go back far due to its recent listing, trading on par with Schindler which is still at a discount from pre-COVID levels suggests the market is not pricing in the possibility of COVID being an elevator tailwind. As such, we rate Otis a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.