Investors in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) have had a rough ride with shares losing nearly 40% of their value over the past year. Unfortunately, things have continued to get worse with shares losing 28% of their value just in the past month as investors process news that the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) could get shut down. DAPL is such a significant part of PSXP’s business that investors need to be cautious buying PSXP, even at these levels.

The legal issue is whether the Army Corps of Engineers followed the appropriate processes during the environmental review. The judge in the case has ordered activity halted by August 5th, though this can be appealed, and it is possible DAPL is permitted to operate during the duration of the renewed environmental review. A halt in operations would be a material negative for PSXP’s cash flow profile.

Per its latest 10-Q, PSXP has a 25% stake in DAPL, which has a carrying value on PSXP’s balance sheet of $595 million. That is about 8% of PSXP’s $6.997 billion in assets. This is a critical asset to PSXP’s business. In the first quarter, DAPL generated $186 million of net income on $258 million of revenue, meaning PSXP’s share of net income was $46.5 million. Considering that all of PSXP generated $216 million of net income, DAPL accounts for over 20% of PSXP’s net income.

Last quarter, PSXP generated $269 million of distributable cash flow, and a material portion of this cash flow comes from DAPL. PSXP accounts for DAPL using the equity method, which makes it straightforward to calculate DAPL's dividends to PSXP. At the start of the quarter, DAPL was carried at $592 million and ended at $595 million. Changes in the carry value of under the equity method come from adding net income and subtracting out dividends. We therefore know that net income was about $3 million higher than dividends, meaning that the distributions from DAPL to PSXP were about $43.5 million, or over 90% of its net income.

The cash flow that PSXP receives from DAPL accounts for 16% of the cash flow it can send to investors. Based on its current distribution of $0.875, PSXP pays out about $200 million per quarter, which has given it a solid 1.35x coverage ratio. However, if one were to exclude DAPL’s contributions, its distribution coverage would fall to 1.13x. Considering management has targeted a 1.2x coverage ratio, a sustained outage of DAPL, pending litigation and further environmental review, issues with DAPL would essentially halt potential distribution growth from current levels, if not prompt a small reduction.

However, there is more at stake than lost cash flow and a written-down investment if the new review results in a permanent closure of DAPL. DAPL carries $2.5 billion in debt. An unfavorable court ruling could lead to an “equity contribution trigger event” whereby owners like PSXP have to contribute funds to support the pipeline and satisfy the debt. PSXP could owe up to $631 million. This potential cash outflow is nearly $3 per share.

Now, PSXP does have the financial capacity to make this payment, but it will be a further headwind for shareholders. With $3.5 billion in debt, PSXP currently has about a 2.9x debt/EBITDA ratio. If PSXP were to entirely debt fund this payment, its leverage would rise to about 3.7x, above the 3.5x limit management has set on leverage. Combined with lower distribution coverage, PSXP may have to consider reducing its distribution to build excess cash to pay down debt. Philipps 66 (PSX) also owns 75% of PSXP and could always provide support to PSXP, given its strategic interest in the midstream assets that feed its refineries.

There is a constant debate between allowing development and prioritizing environmental protection, and reasonable people can have different views. However with court rulings on DAPL and the decision by Duke Energy (DUK) and Dominion Energy (D) to abandon the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, it appears the pendulum is swinging in favor of environmental protection with hurdles increasing for pipeline construction. 2020 is also an election year, and if Joe Biden were to win, it is safe to say federal permitting hurdles will likely be higher than they have been during the Trump Administration.

As a consequence, one has to assign a higher risk of completion for PSXP’s growth projects, like the Liberty Pipeline and ACE Pipeline. Now, this challenge is not unique to PSXP. However, this risk is particularly pertinent because an unfavorable outcome on DAPL will force a distribution cut unless PSXP can develop growth projects to offset the lost DAPL income. While the 11% dividend may be attractive, investors can collect over 10% in Enterprise Products (EPD), which does not face the same risk to its cash flow from pending environmental review. Given the potential cash payment to support DAPL and distribution cut, I would only be enticed by PSXP at $25, at which point even with a 25% distribution cut, it would retain a 10% yield. But at current levels, PSXP is not fully factoring in the risk of a DAPL closure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.